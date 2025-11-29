Inter Miami and Vancouver advance to MLS Cup

The 2025 MLS Cup final is set, with Inter Miami hosting Vancouver on December 6 in Fort Lauderdale. While Inter Miami finished 3rd in the Eastern Conference table, they did it with 65 points, two more than San Diego and Vancouver, the top teams in the Western Conference.

Saturday’s conference finals began at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, where Inter Miami had few issues in a 5-1 win over NYCFC. Tadeo Allende put Inter Miami up in the 14th and doubled their lead in the 23rd. NYCFC’s Justin Haak pulled a goal back in the 37th. Mateo Silvetti doubled Miami’s lead in the 67th, Telasco Segovia scored in the 83rd, and Allende added another goal in the 89th minute.

“We’ll keep working along these lines this week, continuing to reinforce that this is the path, and that we’re on the verge of playing the game we dreamed of at the start of the season,” Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said. “The last game of the year, the final, at home and with our fans. It will be the last MLS match in this stadium, so hopefully the fans come out to support us, because with them, we’re a group as well.”

Vancouver advanced in the Western Conference, beating San Diego 3-1 at Snapdragon Stadium. Brian White opened the scoring for Vancouver in the 8th, an own-goal doubled the lead in the 11th, and White scored again two minutes into first-half stoppage time. San Diego’s Hirving Lozano pulled a goal back in the 60th. San Diego finished a man down with a red card to Pablo Sisniega in the 79th minute.

“We were one step away from MLS Cup, and 12 months ago, we were all introducing ourselves,” San Diego coach Mikey Varas said. “And then ultimately, this hurts really bad right now, and it’s not time for details. It really isn’t. It’s not time for details. But what we can all agree on is that each and every one of us is going to carry this bit with us. We’re going to carry it with us and use it, use it as motivation to come back even stronger.”

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Women’s Nations League on CBS Sports: Spain vs Germany at 12:30pm. Premier League on USA: Fulham vs Manchester City at 2:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid at 3pm. Coppa Italia on CBS Sports: Juventus vs Udinese at 3pm.

CONMEBOL Women’s Nations League on FS2: Uruguay vs Ecuador at 4pm and Argentina vs Bolivia at 6pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Chile vs Paraguay at 6pm. Peru’s Primera Division on Fox Deportes: Sporting Cristal vs Alianza Lima at 8pm ET.

