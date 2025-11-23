USMNT Players Abroad: Goals for Tillman and Pulisic

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in the Bundesliga, where Malik Tillman subbed out in the 64th for Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-1 win at Wolfsburg. Jonas Hoffmann put Leverkusen up in the 9th, Edmond Tapsoba doubled the lead in the 24th, and Tillman scored in the 33rd. Wolfsburg pulled a goal back in the 57th minute.

Joe Scally and Gio Reyna’s Gladbach won 3-0 at Heidenheim. Reyna subbed on in the 72nd. Kevin Diks converted a Gladbach penalty a minute into first-half stoppage time. Haris Tabakovic doubled the Gladbach lead in the 55th and Shuto Machino scored in the 76th minute. Lenny Maloney subbed out at halftime for Mainz’s 1-1 home draw with Hoffenheim. Trailing from an own-goal in the 8th, Danny Da Costa equalized for Mainz in the 76th. Mainz’s Dominik Kohr saw red in the 88th minute.

James Sands’s St Pauli lost 1-0 at home to Union Berlin to a 44th minute goal. Kristoffer Lund’s FC Koln lost 4-3 at home to Eintracht. Jakub Kaminski put Koln up in the 4th. Eintracht equalized in the 30th, went ahead six minutes into first-half stoppage time, and added goals in the 59th and 63rd. Koln’s Marius Bulter pulled a goal back in the 83rd and Luca Waldschmidt scored four minutes into stoppage time.

Julian Green’s Furth lost 4-2 at Darmstadt in the 2.Bundesliga. Trailing from the 11th, Noel Futkeu converted a Furth penalty in the 38th and scored again in the 52nd. Darmstadt equalized in the 58th, went ahead in the 63rd, and added a goal in the 78th minute.

John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel lost 4-1 at Kaiserslautern. Falling behind 2-0 to goals in the 7th and 11th, Alexander Bernhardsson converted a Holstein Kiel penalty in the 28th. Kaiserslautern scored again in the 37th. Holstein Kiel’s David Zec saw red in the 49th. Kaiserslautern added another goal seven minutes into first-half stoppage time. In the 3. Liga, Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof shutout Wehen Wiesbaden 1-0 at home. Boyd scored the game’s only goal in the 71st minute.

Tyler Adams subbed out in the 80th for Bournemouth’s 2-2 home draw with West Ham in the Premier League. West Ham took a 2-0 lead with goals in the 11th and 35th. Marcus Tavernier converted a Bournemouth penalty in the 69th and Enes Unal equalized in the 81st minute. Chris Richards subbed out in the 83rd for Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win at Wolverhampton. Daniel Munoz put Palace up in the 63rd and Yeremy Ino scored in the 69th minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 80th for Leeds United’s 2-1 home loss to Aston Villa. Lukas Nmecha opened the scoring for Leeds in the 8th. Aston Villa equalized in the 48th and went ahead in the 75th minute.

George Campbell’s West Brom lost 3-2 at Coventry City in the Championship. Aune Heggebe scored for West Brom in the 9th and 32nd. Coventry pulled a goal back in the 41st. West Brom’s Jayson Molumby saw red in the 49th. Coventry equalized in the 56th and went ahead for good in the 61st minute. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 88th for Norwich City’s 4-1 loss at Birmingham City. Down 2-0 from goals in the 3rd and 21st, Matthias Kvistgaarden scored for Norwich in the 33rd. Birmingham City added goals in the 44th and 54th minutes.

Aidan Morris subbed on in the 62nd for Middlesbrough’s 1-1 draw at Oxford United. Trailing from the 28th, Morgan Whittaker equalized for Boro in the 54th minute. Damion Downs subbed on in the 76th for Southampton’s 5-1 win at Charlton Athletic. Ryan Manning put Southampton up in the 14th, Adam Armstrong scored in the 16th, and Caspar Jander made it 2-0 in the 20th. Southampton’s Finn Azaz added goals in the 22nd and 43rd. Charlton scored a minute into first-half stoppage time.

Patrick Agyemang subbed out in the 70th for Derby County’s 3-2 home loss to Watford. Dion Sanderson opened the scoring for Derby County in the 36th and Sondre Langas made it 2-0 in the 54th. Watford pulled a goal back in the 61st, converted a penalty in the 85th, and scored again in the 88th minute. Ethan Horvath was in goal for Sheffield Wednesday’s 3-0 home loss to Sheffield United. Sheffield Wednesday fell behind in the 11th and Sheffield United added goals in the 48th and a minute into stoppage time.

Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 85th for Huddersfield Town’s 3-1 win at Dom Dwyer’s Mansfield Town in League One. Dwyer subbed on in the 75th. Bojan Radulovic put Huddersfield up in the 5th, Dio Charles doubled the lead in the 12th, and Lasse Sorensen scored in the 16th. Mansfield Town’s Will Evans pulled a goal back in the 64th minute.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic won 1-0 at St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership. Callum McGregor scored Celtic’s goal five minutes into stoppage time.

Weston McKennie’s Juventus drew 1-1 at Fiorentina in Serie A. Filip Kostic scored for Juventus five minutes into first-half stoppage time and Fiorentina equalized in the 48th. McKennie saw yellow in the 42nd minute. Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 78th for AC Milan’s 1-0 win at Inter Milan. Pulisic scored in the 54th minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 78th for Reggiana’s 0-0 draw at Carrarese in Serie B. Gianluca Busio’s Venezia shutout Padova 2-0 on the road. Busio opened the scoring in the 9th and John Yeboah converted a penalty in the 67th minute.

Jonathan Gomez subbed on in the 68th for Albacete’s 2-1 loss at Las Palmas in Spain’s Segunda Division. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 18th and 39th, Jon Morcillo scored for Albacete in the 70th minute.v Konrad De La Fuente subbed out in the 78th for Ceuta’s 2-1 loss at Deportivo de La Coruna. Trailing from goals in the 40th and 63rd, Ceuta’s Marcos Fernandez scored in the 77th minute.

Tim Weah’s Marseille beat Nice 5-1 away in Ligue 1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Marseille up in the 11th and Mason Greenwood added goals in the 33rd and 53rd. Weah added a goal in the 58th. Nice scored in the 63rd. Igor Paixao finished off the Marseille scoring in the 74th minute. Mark McKenzie subbed out in the 82nd for Toulouse’s 1-0 home loss to Angers to a 16th minute goal. Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon drew 0-0 at Auxerre.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 0-0 at home with Gent in the Jupiler League. Reynolds saw yellow in the 14th minute.

Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest’s PSV shutout NAC Breda 1-0 on the road in the Eredivisie. Pepi subbed on in the 70th minute. Guus Til scored PSV’s goal in the 36th minute.

Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK won 2-1 at Rapid Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga. Daniel Maderner converted a Grazer penalty in the 67th and Rapid Vienna equalized in the 74th. Grazer went ahead for good from a Ramiz Harakate goal in the 84th. Pines saw yellow in the 24th minute. George Bello’s LASK came back to win 3-1 at Sturm Graz after falling behind in the 7th. Kasper Jorgensen equalized for LASK in the 25th with Bello assisting. LASK went ahead from a Moses Usor goal in the 27th and Krystof Danek doubled the lead in the 60th minute.

Matthew Hoppe’s Sonderjyske beat Midtjylland 2-1 at home in the Superliga. Trailing from the 14th, Kristall Mani Ingason equalized for Sonderjyske in the 16th. Midtjylland saw red in the 86th. Lirim Qamili converted a Sonderjyske penalty ten minutes into stoppage time.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 82nd for Asteras Tripolis in their 1-1 home draw with Panettolikos in the Greek Super League. Kalvin Ketu Jih scored for Asteras Tripolis in the 32nd and Panetolikos equalized in the 88th. Asteras Tripolis finished a man down, with Nikos Klatsas seeing red in the 90th minute. Erik Palmer-Brown’s Panathinaikos won 3-0 at Panserraikos. Anass Zaroury put Panathinaikos up in the 40th, Tin Jedvaj made it 2-0 in the 60th, and Anastasios Bakasetas finished off the goals in the 69th minute.

Ventura Alvarado’s Irapuato drew 1-1 at home with Morelia in the Liga de Expansion semifinals. Trailing from the 25th, Irapuato’s Benjamin Sanchez converted a penalty in the 90th minute. Irapuato advanced on the higher finish in the league table tiebreaker.

Did Not Play: Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 3), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 4 – Koln 3), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 1 – Eintracht Braunscweig 0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 1 – Sunderland 0), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 2 – Burnley 0), Daryl Dike (West Brom 2 – Coventry City 3), Haji Wright (Coventry City 3 – West Brom 2), Caleb Wiley (Watford 3 – Derby County 2), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 1 – St Mirren 0), Yunus Musah (Atalanta 1 – Napoli 3), Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma 2 – Verona 1), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid 1 – Getafe 0), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 1 – Stade Rennais 4), Jordan Pefok (CD Tondela 0 – Caldas 0, 5-6 on penalties Taca de Portugal), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege 0 – Zulte-Waregem 0), Taylor Booth (FC Twente 1 – Volendam 1), Jonathan Amon (Vejle BK 1 – Viborg 5), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 1 – Libertad 0)

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com