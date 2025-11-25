UPDATED: Goal for McKennie, PSV wins at Liverpool in Champions League

Tuesday’s USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Champions League, where Juventus won 3-2 at Bodo/Glimt. Falling behind in the 27th, Lois Openda leveled the score for Juventus in the 48th. McKennie put them ahead in the 59th. Bodo/Glimt equalized from a penalty in the 87th, but Johnathan David scored for Juve a minute into stoppage time. McKennie saw yellow four minutes into stoppage time.

Timothy Weah’s Marseille came back to beat Newcastle United 2-1 at home after falling behind in the 6th. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalized for Marseille in the 46th and Weah assisted on Aubameyang’s goal in the 50th minute. Malik Tillman’s Bayer Leverkusen shutout Manchester City 2-0 away, going ahead from an Alejandro Grimaldo goal in the 23rd. Patrik Schick doubled the Bayer Leverkusen lead in the 54th minute.

Moving to England’s Championship, Aidan Morris subbed out at halftime for Middlesbrough’s 4-2 home loss to Coventry City. Trailing from goals in the 10th and 14th, Morgan Whittaker pulled a goal back for Boro in the 32nd and an own-goal leveled the score in the 49th. Coventry City retook the lead in the 85th and scored again in the 86th minute. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City drew 1-1 at home with Oxford United. Jovon Makama put Norwich up in the 29th and Oxford United equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

Damion Downs subbed on in the 789th for Southampton’s 3-0 home shutout of Leicester City. Southampton took the lead from a Taylor Harwood-Bellis goal in the 18th and Finn Azaz doubled it in the 23rd. Playing a man up from the 33rd, Harwood-Bellis scored again in the 42nd minute. Patrick Agyemang subbed out in the 80th for Derby County’s 2-1 win at Swansea City. Joe Ward opened the scoring for Derby in the 34th and Lars Jorgen Salvesen made it 2-0 in the 53rd. Swansea City scored in the 90th minute.

In League One, Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 77th for Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 loss at Luton Town. Down a goal from the 33rd, Huddersfield Town’s Leo Castledine equalized in the 64th. Luton retook the lead in the 71st minute.

Did Not Play: Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 3 – Barcelona 0), Haji Wright (Coventry City 4 – Middlesbrough 2)

Wednesday in the Champions League started with Folarin Balogun subbing out in the 89th minute for Monaco’s 2-2 draw at Pafos. Takumi Minamino opened the scoring for Monaco in the 5th and Pafos equalized in the 18th. Balogun returned Monaco’s lead in the 26th. An own-goal leveled the score in the 88th minute. Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 59th for Atletico Madrid’s 2-1 home win over Inter Milan. Juian Alvarez put Atletico up in the 9th and Inter equalized in the 54th. Jose Maria Gimenez scored for Atletico three minutes into stoppage time.

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 69th for Atalanta’s 3-0 win at Eintracht. Ademola Lookman put Atalanta up in the 60th, Ederson doubled the lead in the 62nd, and Charles De Ketelaere finished off the goals in the 65th minute. Sergino Dest and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV win 4-1 at Liverpool. Pepi subbed on in the 70th. Ivan Perisic converted a PSV penalty in the 6th with Liverpool equalizing in the 16th. Guus Til put PSV up for good in the 56th. Pepi assisted on Couhaib Driouech’s goal in the 73rd and Dest assisted on Driouech’s goal a minute into stoppage time.

Moving to the Championship, George Campbell’s drew 1-1 at home with Birmingham City. Alex Mowatt opened the scoring in the 12th for West Brom and Birmingham City equalized in the 78th minute. Ethan Horvath was in goal for Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-0 loss at Millwall to a 71st minute goal.

In Spain’s Segunda Division, Konrad De La Fuente subbed out in the 87th for Ceuta’s 3-2 home win over Almeria. Kuki Zalazar put Ceuta up in the 3rd with Almeria equalizing in the 36th. Ceuta retook the lead in the 54th from a Marcos Fernandez goal with De La Fuente assisting. Almeria equalized again in the 61st. A Ruben Diez Adan penalty put Ceuta up for good in the 83rd minute.

in the Liga MX quarterfinals first-legs, Alex Zendejas’s Club America lost 2-0 at Monterrey to goals three minutes into first-half stoppage time and the 70th minute.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Atalanta 3 – Eintracht 0), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Birmingham City 1)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on TUDN: Copenhagen vs Kairat at 12:45pm. UniMas has Olympiacos vs Real Madrid at 3pm. Liga MX playoffs on Universo: Juarez vs Toluca at 8pm. Univision has Monterrey vs Club America at 10pm.HOnduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Real Espana vs Policia Nacional at 8:30pm. Concacaf Central American Cup on FS2: Alajuelense vs Xelaju at 9pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

FIFA U-17 World Cup 3rd-place match on FS2: Brazil vs Italy at 7:30am. Fox Soccer Plus has the final: Portugal vs Austria at 11am. Europa League on TUDN: Aston Villa vs Bern at 12:45pm. UniMas has Real Betis vs FC Utrecht at 3pm. Honduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: UPNFM vs Motagua at 8:30pm. Liga MX playoffs on Universo: Chivas vs Cruz Azul at 9pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

King Cup on FS2: Al Kholood vs Al Khaleej at 10am and Al Ahli vs Al Quadisiya at 12:30pm. Ekstraklasa on beIN Sport: Piast Gliwice vs Widzew Lodz at 12pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Metz vs Rennes at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Getafe vs Elche at 3pm. The USWNT vs Italy friendly is on TNT at 7pm ET.

