USMNT 1 – El Salvador 0, Nations League A, group D

The USMNT closed out the March, 2023 international window and the Nations League A, group D schedule with a 1-0 win over El Salvador in Orlando. The United States will play in the Nations League semifinals on June 15 in Las Vegas. the 3rd-place game and final are set for June 18. After scoring twice against Grenada, Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 60th minute and scored in the 62nd for the game’s only goal. USA goalkeeper Matt Turner kept the clean sheet. The USMNT returns to action against Mexico in an out-of-window friendly set for April 19 at State Farm Stadium.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. El Salvador

Date: March 27, 2023

Competition: Concacaf Nations League

Venue: Exploria Stadium; Orlando, Fla.

Attendance: 18,947

Kickoff: 7:37pm ET

Weather: 85 degrees; mostly sunny

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 0 1 1

SLV 0 0 0

USA – Ricardo Pepi (Weston McKennie) 62nd minute

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Sergiño Dest, 4-Miles Robinson, 13-Tim Ream, 5-Antonee Robinson; 8-Weston McKennie (15-Johnny Cardoso, 90+2), 6-Yunus Musah (14-Luca de la Torre, 71); 17-Alex Zendejas (11-Brenden Aaronson, 60), 7-Gio Reyna (22-Taylor Booth, 72), 10-Christian Pulisic (capt.); 23-Daryl Dike (9-Ricardo Pepi, 60)

Substitutes not used: 12-Ethan Horvath, 18-Zack Steffen, 3-Mark McKenzie, 16-Alan Soñora, 19-Joe Scally, 20-Auston Trusty, 21-Djordje Mihailovic

Head coach: Anthony Hudson

SLV: 1-Mario Gonzalez (capt.); 21-Bryan Tamacas, 3-Roberto Dominguez, 4-Eriq Zavaleta, 15-Alex Roldan (5-Nelson Blanco, 46); 8-Brayan Landaverde (14-Christian Martinez, 56), 10-Enrico Dueñas (7-Mayer Gil, 56), 6-Narciso Orellana, 17-Jairo Henrique; 19-Kevin Reyes (13-Leonardo Menjivar, 77), 9-Brayan Gil (11-Cristian Gil, 70)

Substitutes not used: 18-Tomas Romero, 2-Rudy Clavel, 12-William Canales, 16-Juan Argueta, 20-Jose Villalobos, 23-Melvin Cartagena

Head coach: Hugo Perez

Stats Summary: USA / SLV

Shots: 17 / 4

Shots on Goal: 4 / 0

Saves: 0 / 3

Corner Kicks: 13 / 2

Fouls: 16 / 11

Offside: 2 / 5

Misconduct Summary:

SLV – Kevin Reyes (caution) 66th minute

Officials:

Referee: Mario Escobar (GUA)

Assistant Referee 1: Luis Ventura (GUA)

Assistant Referee 2: Humberto Panjoj (GUA)

4th Official: Julio Cesar Luna (GUA)

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com