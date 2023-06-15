USMNT 1 – Mexico 1, 2023 Continental Clasico

The USMNT drew 1-1 with Mexico in an international friendly at State Farm Stadium, the first edition of the Continental Clasico. Fielding a team of mostly MLS players, the United States fell behind to a 55th minute Uriel Antuna goal with Jesus Ferreria equalizing in the 81st minute. The United States will face Mexico again in the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League on June 15 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (10pm ET – CBS Sports).

