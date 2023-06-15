Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Chicago, and Real Salt Lake advance in the US Open Cup, Scottish Premiership scores

Thursday’s soccer news starts with the rest of the US Open Cup round of 16, where Pittsburgh knocked out Columbus 1-0 at home. Albert Lega scored for Pittsburgh in the 22nd and Edward Kizza saw red five minutes into stoppage time. Riverhounds goalkeeper Jahmali White made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

Birmingham beat Charlotte 1-0 at home. Playing a man up from a 51st minute red card to Adilson Malanda, Birmingham’s Kasim Prosper scored in the 60th minute. Birmingham goalkeeper Trevor Spangenberg recorded the shutout with four saves.

Chicago won 2-0 at Austin FC with Rafael Czichos scoring in the 27th and Kacper Przybylko doubling the lead in the 77th minute. Fire goalkeeper Spencer Richey made two saves.

Real Salt Lake won 1-0 at Colorado on a 30th minute Jefferson Savarino goal. RSL goalkeeper Gavin Beavers kept the clean sheet with three saves.

In the Canadian Championship semifinals, Montreal beat Forge FC 2-0 at home. Ariel Lassiter scored in the 54th, Sunusi Ibrahim made it 2-0 in the 78th, and goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois made three saves for the shutout.

“We had a lot of possession in the first-half, but it was hard to create chances,” Montreal coach Hernan Losada said. “We added an extra striker and that helped us afterwards. The first goal opened the game for us. I asked the players to take a little more risk and finish the actions because anything can happen in these opportunities. The whole team did well tonight.”

Vancouver won 3-0 at Pacific FC, taking the lead from a 14th minute Julian Gressel goal. Ali Ahmed made it 2-0 Vancouver in the 17th and Simon Becher finished off the scoring in the 78th minute. Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

Moving to the Scottish Premiership, Malik Tillman wasn’t in the squad for Rangers in their 2-2 home draw with Hearts. Falling behind in the opening minute, Todd Cantwell equalized for Rangers four minutes into first-half stoppage time and Fashion Sakala doubled the lead in the 47th. Hearts equalized four minutes into stoppage time.

Matthew Hoppe was on the bench for Hibernian’s 4-2 home win over Celtic. Cameron Carter-Vickers wasn’t in the squad for Celtic. Celtic took the lead from a 41st minute Reo Hatate penalty with Hibs equalizing from zn Elie Youan goal in the 52nd. Oh Hyun-Gyu scored for Celtic in the 58th with Daizen Maeda seeing red in the 67th minute. Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet equalized from the penalty spot in the 75th, Youan scored again in the 80th, and an own-goal finished off the goals in the 86th minute.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

U-20 World Cup on FS2: Slovakia vs USA at 2pm. Dox Soccer Plus has New Zealand vs Argentina at 5pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Vizela vs Sporting at 4:15pm ET.

Photo by the Chicago Fire FC