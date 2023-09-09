Leagues Cup matchday 3 Monday: Chicago, Columbus, and Sporting Kansas City advance

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with the final matchday of the 2023 Leagues Cup, starting at SeatGeek Stadium where Puebla beat Chicago 10-9 on penalties after drawing 1-1 in regulation. Chicago won Central 2, advancing along with 2nd-place Minnesota while Puebla finished 3rd. Brayan Angulo put Puebla up in the 74th but a red card to Carlos Baltazar in the 77th had them playing a man down. Chicago’s Xherdan Shaqiri equalized in the 79th minute. Chicago failed to convert in the first round of penalties and Puebla failed to convert in the second round. Chicago failed to convert in the 11th round.

Columbus came back to beat Club America 4-1 at Lower.com Field to finish at the top of Central 1 with Club America advancing in 2nd-place. Kevin Alvarez put America up in the 29th. Cucho Hernandez equalized for Columbus in the 41st and converted a 69th minute penalty. Christian Ramirez made it 3-0 Crew in the 81st and Steven Moreira finished off the scoring three minutes into stoppage time. Alejandro Zendejas subbed out in the 80th minute for America.

Sporting Kansas City beat Chivas 1-0 at home to finish 2nd in Central 3 with Chivas 3rd. Johnny Russell scored in the 27th and John Pulskamp kept the clean sheet with one save.

Toluca beat Colorado 4-1 at DSG Park to finish on top in Central 4 with the Rapids 3rd. Pedro Raul opened the scoring for Toluca in the 45th and Edgar Lopez doubled the lead in the 76th. Colorado’s Diego Rubio converted a penalty a minute into stoppage time, but Toluca’s Jesus Angulo scored two minutes later and Valber Huerta converted a penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

2023 Leagues Cup round of 32

Scheduled for August 2

Inter Miami vs Orlando City

Mazatlan vs FC Dallas

Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo

LAFC vs Juarez

August 3

Philadelphia Union vs DC United

UNAM Pumas vs Queretaro

Charlotte FC vs Cruz Azul

New York Red Bulls vs NYCFC

Atlas vs New England Revolution

Leon vs Real Salt Lake

August 4

FC Cincinnati vs Nashville

Tigres vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Portland Timbers vs Monterrey

Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United

Toluca vs Sporting Kansas City

Chicago Fire vs Club America

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

World Cup on FOX: Argentina vs Sweden at 3am and Jamaica vs Brazil at 6am. CBS Sports has the Liverpool vs Bayern Munich friendly at 7:30am. Marseille vs Bayer Leverkusen is on ESPN Deportes at 2:45pm. ESPN2 has Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad at 9pm and Sevilla vs Real Betis at 11pm. Emirates Cup on Fox Deportes: Arsenal vs Monaco at 1pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Estudiantes vs Goias at 6pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Nacional vs Boca Juniors at 8pm ET.

