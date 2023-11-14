2023-24 Concacaf Nations League semifinals and final set for AT&T Stadium

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with Concacaf announcing that Arlington’s AT&T Stadium will be the site for the Nations League semifinals and final during the March 2024 international window, with the semifinals on March 21 and the 3rd-place game and final on March 24. The upcoming November Nations League games will determine who advances to the semifinals, with the USMNT playing Trinidad and Tobago home and away.

“The Concacaf Nations League is an integral part of the Concacaf men’s national team calendar and continues to have a hugely positive impact on the development of the game in our region,” Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said in a press statement. “The competition provides a consistent set of matches across the FIFA windows and, as we head towards the latter stages of the third edition, I must praise our 41 federations and their teams for their hard work and commitment to this competition.”

Also during that March 2024 window, Concacaf will be using Toyota Stadium for the Copa America qualifiers, featuring the four teams that didn’t advance from this month’s quarterfinals. Those two games will fill the final two spots Concacaf has in the 2024 Copa America.

USMNT player Matt Miazga won the MLS Defender of the Year award after a standout regular season with FC Cincinnati. Miazga played in 27 regular season MLS games this season, starting all 27 and putting up a pass percentage of 86.7%. Fellow USMNT player Walker Zimmerman won the Defender of the Year award in 2021 and 2020, with Aaron Long winning in 2018.

US Olympic November 2023 training camp roster

GK: Christopher Brady (Chicago Fire FC; Naperville, Ill.), John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City; Bakersfield, Calif.)



DEF: George Campbell (CF Montreal/CAN; Atlanta, Ga.), Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Fürth/GER; Frankfurt, Germany), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; Oldsmar, Fla.), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo/BEL; Fort Worth, Texas), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; Chatham, N.J.), Jonathan Tomkinson (Bradford City/ENG; Plano, Texas)



MID: Joshua Atencio (Seattle Sounders FC; Bellevue, Wash.) Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; Littleton, Colo.), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; Greensboro, N.C.), Benja Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF; Key Biscayne, Fla.), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Queens, N.Y.), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia/ITA; Birmingham, Ala.)



FOR: Agustin Anello (Sparta Rotterdam/NED; Miami, Fla.), Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution; Appleton, Wisc.), Taylor Booth (Utrecht/NED; Eden, Utah), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; Ceres, Calif.), Johan Gomez (Eintracht Braunschweig/GER; Keller, Texas), Bernard Kamungo (FC Dallas; Abilene, Texas)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

FIFA U-17 World Cup on FS1: USA vs Burkina Faso at 4am. FS2 has Mexico vs Venezuela at 4am and France vs Korea at 7am. New Zealand vs Germany is on Fox Soccer Plus at 7am. FS2 has the Belgium vs Serbia friendly at 2:45pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Nacional vs Danubio at 7:30pm ET.

