Copa America, Celta Vigo, and MLS Cup

Friday’s soccer news starts with CONMEBOL conducting the draw for the 2024 World Cup with the USMNT getting Uruguay, Panama, and Bolivia in group D. The level of difficulty for the United States is obvious, with FIFA ranking Uruguay 11th, a spot ahead of the USMNT and the 3rd-highest ranked team in CONMEBOL. Panama is the 3rd-highest ranked team in Concacaf, and while acknowledging the difference in points between Mexico in 14th and Panama in 41st, we’re talking about a 2023 Gold Cup finalist.

While the Gold Cup carries with it the caveat concerning strength of squad, the Copa America carries with it new scenarios. Namely, playing in a tournament last held in the United States in 2016, and also the last time the USA participated. Christian Pulisic and Ethan Horvath were in that USMNT squad, but as expected, there’s not a lot of carryover eight years later.

From a competitive standpoint, this should be the kind of test for the USMNT technical staff that rarely arrives. It’s games that count against some of the strongest teams in the world in the same country hosting the bulk of the next World Cup’s games.

Moving to the second round of the Copa del Rey, Luca de la Torre subbed on in the 83rd minute of Celta Vigo’s 2-1 win at Sestao. Anastasios Douvikas scored for Celta Vigo in the 17th with an own-goal leveling the score in the 73rd. Douvikas converted a penalty in the 78th minute.

Also in the soccer news, the 2023 MLS Cup final is on Saturday at 4pm ET on FOX, a nationally televised opportunity for Columbus and LAFC to show what got them to the final. That’s an evident difference in approach, while both rely on proven goalscorers. LAFC navigated the Western Conference without needing extra time like Columbus did at home against Orlando and at Cincinnati, but that also speaks to the level of difficulty in the East this season.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Alaves vs Las Palmas at 8am, Real Betis vs Real Madrid at 10:15am, and Mallorca vs Sevilla at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool at 7:30am and Brighton vs Burnley at 10am. Aston Villa vs Arsenal is on NBC at 12:30pm.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Rennes vs Monaco at 11am and PSG vs Nantes at 3pm. Bundesliga on ESPN Deportes: Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig at 12:30pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Vitoria Guimaraes vs Sporting at 1pm and Porto vs Casa Pia at 3:30pm.

MLS Cup on FOX: Columbus vs LAFC at 4pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division: Liverpool vs Penarol at 5:30pm. Liga MX on Univision: Club America vs San Luis at 9pm.

Sunday has Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Nice vs Reims at 7am, Clermont vs Lille at 9am, Lyon vs Toulouse at 11am, and Lorient vs Marseille at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Atletico Madrid vs Almeria at 8am, Granada vs Atheltic at 10:15am, Cadiz vs Osasuna at 12:30pm, and Barcelona vs Girona at 3pm.

Premier League on USA: Everton vs Chelsea at 9am and Spurs vs Newcastle United at 11:30am. Serie B on Fox Deportes: Parma vs Palermo at 10:15am. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Estrela vs Boavista at 10:30am.

Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: Independiente del Valle vs LDU Quito at 4:30pm. Honduras’s Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Olimpia vs Genesis at 6pm. Liga MX on Univision: Tigres vs UNAM Pumas at 9pm.

Monday has the King Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Abha vs Al Khaleeg at 7:30am and Al Hilal vs Al Taawon at 9:45am. Al Shabab vs Al Nassr is on FS2 at 1pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Gil Vicente vs Moreirense at 3:15pm. All Times Eastern

