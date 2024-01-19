Preview: USMNT vs Slovenia, January 2024 friendly

Friday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT in action tomorrow against Slovenia at Toyota Field in San Antonio (3pm ET – TNT). As always with the January out of window games, the discussion quickly moves to how much we can expect to learn about this version of the USMNT. Specifically, a version that’s MLS only as Major League Soccer clubs begin their preparations for the start of the 2024 regular season on February 21 that coincides with MLS involvement in round one of the Concacaf Champions League.

It’s a busy time for soccer in North America, something that can normally be taken as a given with the compactness of schedules and availability of players. What Gregg Berhalter has worked with during a training camp that opened earlier this month in Orlando is a set of talent that includes World Cup experience with Shaq Moore, a player involved in a big free agent signing in MLS with Miles Robinson joining FC Cincinnati, and an established USMNT player’s brother getting an opportunity with Timothy Tillman called up, among other stories.

What this might mean against a Slovenian side also called up out of window makes this an interesting scenario. As with all friendlies like these, it’s a two-part question. What can these players do in this specific situation, and what might they show in an opportunity when the full squad is available? As familiar as that might sound, the specifics change with every version of a January camp.

DeJuan Jones, who just signed a new contract with the New England Revolution, is another part of a defense with Moore, Miles Robinson, and James Sands, who have seen time with the senior squad. They know the type of expectations these opportunities carry under Berhalter and can stabilize a USMNT defense in front of a group of goalkeepers where none have a senior cap. That takes nothing away from Drake Callendar, Roman Celentano, and MLS Cup winner Patrick Schulte. Instead, it speaks to the strength of the goalkeeping pool and underlines what is a hallmark for the USMNT.

Moving up the formation, the midfield is always an interesting situation for any group of USMNT players. Designing around first choice, it’s a requirement that the wings especially can do work on both ends of the field. That isn’t easy, the kind of assignment that can quickly show how much work might be necessary. Again, we’re describing more than simple scenario play like at an All-Star Game. Instead, it’s a group knowing what they can show here could resonate.

That’s especially true for another group with no caps at the senior level. With Cade Cowell leaving to complete his move to Chivas, the remaining listed forwards have no appearances for the USMNT. That’s another part of this group to underline for Saturday’s friendly: a clear chance for one or more players to create their opportunity with the United States.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Cup of Nations on beIN Sport: Algeria vs Burkina Faso at 9am, Mauritiania vs Angola at 12pm, and Tunisia vs Mali at 3pm. The USMNT vs Slovenia friendly is on TNT at 3pm. Olympic qualifying on Fox Soccer Plus: Ecuador vs Colombia at 3pm. FS2 has Bolivia vs Venezuela at 6pm.

Premier League on USA: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace at 7:30am. Brentford vs Nottingham Forest is on NBC at 12:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas at 8am, Villarreal vs Mallorca at 10:15am, and Valencia vs Athletic at 12:30pm. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Spezia vs Cremonense at 8am and Palermo vs Modena at 10:15am.

Coupe de France on FS2: Nantes vs Laval at 8:30am and Rodez vs Monaco at 11:30am. Bordeaux vs Nice is on Fox Soccer Plus at 11:30am. Fox Deportes has Orleans vs PSG at 2:45pm. Primeira Liga on on GolTV: Casa Pia vs Farense at 1pm and Porto vs Moreirense at 3:30pm.

Serie Rio de la Plata on GolTV: Penarol vs Belgrano at 7:30pm. Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Vida vs Real Espana at 8pm. Liga MX on Univision: Club America vs Queretaro at 8pm and Atlas vs Tijuana at 10pm.

Sunday has the Cup of Nations on beIN Sport: Morocco vs Congo DR at 9am, Zambia vs Tanzania at 12pm, and South Africa vs Namibia at 3pm. Olympic qualifying on FS2: Peru vs Chile at 3pm. FS1 has Argentina vs Paraguay at 6pm.

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Osasuna vs Getafe at 8am, Real Madrid vs Almeria at 10:15am, Real Betis vs Barcelona at 12:30pm, and Girona vs Sevilla at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Sheffield United vs West Ham at 9am and Bournemouth vs Liverpool at 11:30am.

Coupe de France on FS2: Clermont vs Strasbourg at 11:30am. Fox Soccer Plus has Rouen vs Toulouse at 11:30am and Rennes vs Marseille at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Vitoria Guimaraes vs Estrla at 3:30pm.

Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Genesis vs Olimpia at 6pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Tigres vs Chivas at 7pm. FS1 has Santos Laguna vs Monterrey at 9pm. Serie Rio de la Plata on GolTV: Deportivo Maldonado vs Vasco da Gama at 7:30pm.

Monday has the Cup of Nations on beIN Sport: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria at 12pm and Mozambique vs Ghana at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Brighton vs Wolverhampton at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Granada vs Atletico Madrid at 3pm. All Times Eastern

Photo by Roy K Miller – ISIPhotos.com