AC Milan advances in Europa, New England in Concacaf Champions Cup

Friday’s roundup has the results for USMNT players in the Europa League, Europa Conference League, and the Concacaf Champions Cup starts in the Europa League. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan advanced to the quarterfinals 7-3 on aggregate after winning 3-1 on the night at Slavia Prague. With Slavia Prague playing a man down from the 20th, Pulisic opened the scoring for AC Milan on the night in the 33rd. Ruben Loftus-Cheek doubled the lead in the 36th and Rafael Leao made it 3-0 on the night six minutes into first-half stoppage time. Slavia Prague scored in the 84th. Pulisic subbed out in the 63rd minute.

“It was a match that we knew that we had to come and play hard and need to be focused from the beginning,” Musah told UEFA.com “The fans were really good here but we had a very good start and carried on like this.”

In the Europa Conference League, Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge’s 3-0 home win over Molde, advancing 4-2 to the quarterfinals. Andreas Skov Olsen scored for Club Brugge a minute into first-half stoppage time and again in the 48th. Michal Skoras scored for Club Brugge in the 70th minute.

Moving to the Concacaf Champions Cup, New England advanced 5-1 on aggregate after drawing 1-1 on the night at Alajuelense. Trailing from the 4th minute, the Revolution’s Giacomo Vrioni equalized in the 81st minute. New England plays Club America in the quarterfinals.

“Listen, there’s always concern in every match, because I’ve seen it all and I’ve seen a lot of teams that give up an early goal like that, that crumble, and I couldn’t be more proud of our guys that we didn’t, that we composed ourselves,” New England coach Caleb Porter said. “We stayed mentally strong, we stayed organized, we stuck with the game plan.”

Brandon Vazquez’s Monterrey advanced 3-1 on aggregate after beating FC Cincinnati 2-1 at home. Luis Romo put Monterrey up on the night in the 41st with Luciano Acosta equalizing for Cincinnati in the 47th. Vazquez scored in the 67th and subbed out in the 83rd minute. Monterrey plays Inter Miami in the quarterfinals, with Herediano vs Pachuca and Columbus vs Tigres in the round that begins on April 2-4.

