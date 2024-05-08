Atlanta, Dallas, and San Jose advance in the US Open Cup

The round of 32 began for the eight MLS teams participating in the US Open Cup, starting in Cobb County, Georgia, where Atlanta United shutout Charlotte Independence 3-0 at home. Nick Firmino scored for Atlanta in the 52nd and 71st with Daniel Ross finishing off the goals in the 85th minute. Miguel Ibarra wasn’t in the squad for Charlotte Independence.

“When you come to these type of games, you come with a group of players that has probably never played together. Never,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “And the cohesion and these types of things is difficult. To play against a team, regardless of the level, they were eight games unbeaten, seven wins in a row, so it’s never easy. Against a team that is compact and willing to do the work, it’s never easy.”

Houston exited at home to Detroit City 10-9 on penalties after drawing 3-3 in regulation. Griffin Dorsey put the Dynamo up at home in the 6th with Latif Blessing doubling the lead in the 31st. Detroit pulled a goal back through Ryan Williams in the 41st and Yazeed Matthews equalized in the 75th. Adalberto Carrasquila returned the Houston lead in the 77th. Detroit City’s Maxi Rodriguez equalized in the 83rd to send the game to overtime. With that score holding, the game moved to penalties where Detroit City didn’t convert in the third round and Houston failed to convert in round five and 11.

FC Dallas shutout Memphis 901 1-0 at home with Logan Farrington scoring in the 73rd minute. “I think overall, we’re sticking together really well,” FC Dallas coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “We had some issues defending in the first half but we adjusted that at halftime. I think the adjustments we made at halftime, offensively and defensively, helped us to be more of a threat and aggressive.”

The San Jose Earthquakes advanced with a 1-0 home win over Oakland Roots. Ousseni Bouda scored the Earthquakes’ goal in the 76th. Oakland played a man down from the 82nd minute.

In the opening legs of the Canadian Championship quarterfinals, CF Montreal drew 1-1 at Forge. Trailing from the 31st, Bryce Duke equalized for Montreal in the 52nd minute. The Vancouver Whitecaps won 2-1 at Calvary, taking the lead from a Levonte Johnson goal two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Johnson doubled the lead in the 79th with Calvary pulling a goal back three minutes into stoppage time.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on CBS: Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Talleres Cordoba vs Barcelona at 6pm, Botafogo vs LDU Quito at 8:30pm, and Millonarios vs Bolivar at 10pm. Liga MX playoffs on Telemundo: Chivas vs Toluca at 9pm. TUDN has Pachuca vs Club America at 11:15pm ET.

