2024 Leagues Cup quarterfinals report

The 2024 Leagues Cup quarterfinals played out on Saturday, starting with Columbus drawing 1-1 at home with NYCFC and advancing 4-3 on penalties. Adrian Martinez put New York up in the 1st and Cucho Hernandez equalized for the Crew in the 41st. Columbus failed to convert in the third round of penalties and NYCFC didn’t score in rounds three and five.

Philadelphia drew 1-1 at home with Mazatlan, advancing 4-3 on penalties. Playing a man down from a red card to Tai Baribo a minute into first-half stoppage time, Mikkel Uhre scored for the Union three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Alonso Escoboza equalized for Mazatlan in the 59th. Philadelphia failed to convert in round four and Mazatlan didn’t convert in rounds one and three.

LAFC won 3-0 at Seattle, taking the lead from a Ryan Hollingshead goal in the 13th. Kei Kamara scored in the 25th and Denis Bouanga finished off the LAFC goals in the 53rd minute.

“We know we are a team, if we can get up in the scoreline, whether that be by set piece or good football or whatever, we always know we have a very potent counterattack,” LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said. “We also understand that has been a recipe for success against Seattle and that’s what happened again tonight.”

Club America drew 0-0 with Colorado in Carson, with the Rapids advancing 9-8 on penalties, Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen converted the deciding penalty.

The semifinals are set for August 21, with Philadelphia hosting Columbus and LAFC at Colorado.

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by Ariana Ruiz – PI via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com