USMNT Players in the 2024-25 Premier League

Four USMNT players are with Premier League clubs at the start of the 2024-25 season, with player moves and relegation changing the scope for the number of Americans in one of the world’s biggest leagues. A late run of form last season saw Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace finish in 10th-place, resetting expectations for the south London club. Richards played in 26 Premier League games last season, regularly starting when available after New Year’s.

Crystal Palace didn’t lose over their final seven league games and drew only once over that stretch, showing how a club can change things late, even in a league as challenging as England’s topflight. Finishing with a -1 goal difference, tied for the best of any team outside of the top seven, Palace was also tied for the 5th-lowest goals against at 58. Club leading scorer Jean-Philippe Mateta tied for 9th overall in the league with 16 goals.

Palace made a major outgoing move this summer, transferring winger Michael Olise, ten goals in 19 games last season, to Bayern Munich for a fee reportedly over £50m pounds. They brought in center back Chadi Riad from Real Betis in a deal reportedly worth £14m and winger Ismaila Sarr from Marseille for reportedly £12.5m pounds.

Tyler Adams missed most of last season due to injury for 12th-place Bournemouth, playing in three games. Losing their last three games of the 2023-24 season moved Bournemouth from 10th to 12th. Transferring forward Dominic Solanke to Spurs for £65m means making up his 19 goals tied for 4th-highest in the league. Bournemouth finished with a -13 goal difference last season, giving up 67 goals to 54 scored. They’ve brought in several players, including forward Enes Unal from Getafe (£13m) and defenders Dean Huijsen from Juventus (£12.8) and Julian Araujo from Barcelona (£8.5m).

Antonee Robinson had another standout season with Fulham, finishing in 13th-place. Robinson played in 37 league games last season, putting in 3270 minutes as one of the top left backs in the Premier League.

Fulham also had a major outgoing transfer this summer to Bayern Munich, moving defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha for reportedly £42.3m. They brought in attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal for reportedly £27m. This is also going to be the first time in nine seasons without center back Tim Ream, who joined Charlotte FC on August 7.

Matt Turner’s Nottingham Forest finished in 17th-place finish last season, six points out of the relegation zone. Turner played in 17 Premier League games for Forest, with his last league appearance against Arsenal on February 4, 2024.

Forest made several moves during the offseason, including signing another goalkeeper with Carlos Miguel joining from Corinthians. In July, the club transferred midfielder Orel Mangala for a reported £20m and defender Moussa Niakhate for a reported £27m, both to Lyon. They brought in defenders Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina, Eric da Silva Moreira from St Pauli, and Marko Stamenic from Red Star.

