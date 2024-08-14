2024 Leagues Cup round of 16 report, League Cup first round

The 2024 Leagues Cup continued with the round of 16. On Monday, Seattle shutout UNAM Pumas 4-0 at home. Paul Rothrock put the Sounders up in the 32nd, Jordan Morris doubled the lead in the 58th, and Albert Rusnak converted a penalty in the 71st minute. Pumas’ Lisandro Magallan saw red two minutes into stoppage time. Morris converted a Seattle penalty five minutes into stoppage time.

On Tuesday, Columbus came back to beat Inter Miami 3-2 at home. Matias Rojas put Inter Miami up in the 10th and Diego Gomez doubled the lead in the 62nd. The Crew’s Christian Ramirez pulled a goal back in the 67th and Diego Rossi equalized in the 69th. Rossi scored again in the 80th minute.

Philadelphia won 4-2 at Cincinnati. Mikkel Uhre scored for the Union in the 51st and Tai Baribo doubled the lead in the 61st. Pavel Bucha pulled a goal back for Cincinnati in the 66th and DeAndre Yedlin equalized in the 80th. Baribo put Philadelphia up for good in the 81st and Quinn Sullivan added a goal in the 84th minute.

“A tough night,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “Credit to Philadelphia. They were the better team on the night. There was no question about that. Our pressing was poor, and we played too fast, especially in the first half. We rushed a lot of plays and allowed a really good team to expose us in transition. I thought there were moments where we could have done better in direct play where we don’t get the arial duel or the second ball right and then we’re defending. So, a poor performance.”

Cruz Azul and Mazatlan drew 2-2 at Audi Field with Mazatlan advancing 3-1 on penalties. Bryan Coluda put Mazatlan up in the 40th and Edgar Barcenas made it 2-0 a minute into first-half stoppage time. Cruz Azul went a man down in the 49th when Gonzalo Piovi saw red. Uriel Antuna pulled a goal back for Cruz Azul in the 84th and Willer Ditta equalized a minute into stoppage time. Cruz Azul failed to convert in the first, third, and fourth rounds of penalties, while Mazatlan went three for three.

NYCFC beat Tigres 2-1 at Red Bull Arena. Guido Pizarro put Tigres up in the 17th and Maxi Moralez equalized for New York in the 20th. NYCFC’s Santiago Rodriguez scored in the 65th minute.

Colorado beat Toluca 1-0 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Rafael Navarro put the Rapids up in the 45th with Toluca’s Paulinho equalizing in the 83rd. Colorado’s Darren Yapi scored six minutes into stoppage time.

Club America beat St Louis 4-2 in Carson, taking the lead from a Brian Rodriguez goal in the 15th. St Louis equalized through Indiana Vassilev in the 49th and Eduoard Lowen converted a penalty in the 55th. Diego Valdes equalized for Club America in the 79th, Rodriguez converted a penalty in the 86th. Rodrigo Aguirre extended the Club America lead, converting a penalty eight minutes into stoppage time.

LAFC beat San Jose 4-1 at home with Cristian Pivera opening the scoring in the 17th. Hernan Lopez equalized in the 41st. LAFC retook the lead through a Denis Bouanga penalty five minutes into first-half stoppage time. Mateusz Bogusz scored for LAFC in the 61st and Bouanga converted a second penalty in the 66th minute.

“We talk about that a lot, we are in control of our own destiny and that’s a luxury, but the players understand the work they have to put in to play like they did tonight or other nights,” LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said. “It’s not automatic, it comes from work in training, dedication, teamwork, guys checking their egos at the door and making sure LAFC is successful and not just the individual.”

2024 Leagues Cup quarterfinals

Philadelphia vs Mazatlan August 17 Columbus vs NYCFC August 17 Seattle vs LAFC August 17 Club America vs Colorado August 17

Moving to the USMNT players in the first round of England’s League Cup, Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 66th minute of Stoke City’s 2-0 win at Carlisle United. Freddie Anderson scored in the 48th and Emre Tezgel doubled the lead in the 79th minute. Duane Holmes subbed on in the 69th minute of PNE’s 2-0 home win over Sunderland. Ryan Ledson scored in the 37th and Mads Frokjaer added a goal in the 70th minute. Haji Wright subbed out in the 62nd minute of Coventry City’s 1-0 win at Bristol City. Ellis Simms scored for Coventry in the 65th minute.

Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United beat Wrexham 4-2 at home after falling behind in the 29th. Trusty equalized in the 35th and an own-goal put Sheffield United up in the 57th. Louie Marsh extended the lead in the 69th and Anis Ben Slimane finished off the Sheffield United scoring in the 85th. Wrexham scored three minutes into stoppage time. Gabriel Slonina’s Barnsley drew 1-1 at Wigan Athletic, advancing 4-2 on penalties. Trailing from a 35th minute penalty, Donovan Pines equalized for Barnsley in the 48th. Wigan failed to convert in rounds one and three with Barnsley failing to convert in round two.

Did Not Play: Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Fleetwood Town 2), Reggie Cannon (QPR 2 – Cambridge United 1), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 4 – Stevenage Borough 3), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 2 – Bristol Rovers 0)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Saudi Arabia Vup on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Taawon vs Al Nassr at 12:15pm. UEFA Super Cup on CBS Sports: Real Madrid vs Atalanta at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Penarol vs The Strongest at 6pm and Talleres Cordoba vs River Plate at 8:30pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Aguila vs Port Layola at 6pm, Real Esteli vs Managua at 8pm, and Comunicaciones vs Marathon at 10pm. USL Championship on CBS Sports: Sacramento vs El Paso at 10:30pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Athletic vs Getafe at 1pm and Real Betis vs Girona at 3:30pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Nacional vs Sao Paulo at 6pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro at 8:30pm. Central American Cupon Fox Soccer Plus: Municipal vs Guanacasteca at 10pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Premeira Liga on GolTV: Santa Clara vs Porto at 12pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Konyaspor vs Galatasaray at 2pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Celta Vigo vs Alaves at 1pm and Las Palmas vs Sevilla at 3:30pm. Premier League on USA: Manchester United vs Fulham at 3pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Wanderers vs Cerro at 6pm. Peru’s Primera Division on GolTV: Universitario vs Deportivo Garcilaso at 9:30pm.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on USA: Ipswich Town vs Liverpool at 7:30am, Arsenal vs Wolverhampton at 10am, and West Ham vs Aston Villa at 12:30pm. Championship on CBS Sports: Portsmouth vs Luton Town at 7:30am. and Sheffield United vs QPR at 10am.

Saudi Super Cup final on Fox Soccer Plus at 12pm. Serie A on CBS Sports: Genoa vs Inter Milan at 12:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Osasuna vs Leganes at 1pm and Valencia vs Barcelona at 3:30pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Goztepe vs Fenerbahce at 2:45pm. Honduras’s Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Real Espana vs Genesis at 5pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on USA: Brentford vs Crystal Palace at 9am and Chelsea vs Manchester City at 11:30am. Serie A on CBS Sports: Hellas Verona vs Napoli at 12:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano at 1pm and Mallorca vs Real Madrid at 3:30pm.

Monday has La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Valladolid vs Espanyol at 1pm and Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid at 3:30pm. Premier League on USA: Leicester City vs Spurs at 3pm. All Times Eastern

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by the Philadelphia Union