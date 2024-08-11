PSV beats Waalwijk, Stoke wins in Championship

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Argentina starts in the Eredivisie, with Malik Tillman, Richy Ledezma, and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV beating Waalwijk 5-1 at home. Pepi subbed on in the 69th and Ledezma subbed out in the 69th. Johan Bakayoko opened the scoring for PSV in the 9th, Jerdy Schouten doubled the lead in the 28th, Tillman scored in the 37th, and Hirving Lozano made it 4-0 in the 72nd. Waalwijk pulled a goal back in the 77th but Lozano scored again for PSV in the 79th minute.

Paxten Aaronson started and Taylor Booth subbed on in the 67th minute of Utrecht’s 1-0 home win over PEC Zwolle. Ole Romeny scored in the 16th minute.

Julian Green’s Furth drew 2-2 at Kaiserslautern in the 2.Bundesliga. Green converted a penalty in the 31st and Noel Futkeu doubled the Furth lead in the 38th. Kaiserslautern pulled a goal back a minute into stoppage time and equalized in the 84th minute. A league down, Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof lost 2-1 at home to Viktoria Koln. Nicklas Shipnoski scored for Waldhof in the 41st. Viktoria equalized in the 53rd and scored again in the 67th minute.

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 2-0 home loss to Sunderland in the Championship. Cardiff fell behind in the 18th and Sunderland scored again in the 89th minute. Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City beat Haji Wright’s Coventry City 1-0 at home. Wright subbed on in the 62nd minute. Stoke’s Lewis Baker scored in the 78th minute.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City lost 2-0 at Oxford United to goals in the 28th and 58th. Sargent saw yellow in the first minute of stoppage time. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough beat Swansea 1-0 at home. Emmanuel Latte Lath converted a Boro penalty in the 25th minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 72nd for Leeds United’s 3-3 home draw with Portsmouth. Pascal Struijk converted a Leeds penalty in the 10th. Portsmouth equalized in the 23rd and went ahead in the 41st. Wilfried Gnonto equalized for Leeds in the 46th and Portsmouth went ahead from a penalty two minutes into stoppage time. Aaronson equalized for Leeds five minutes into stoppage time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 2-0 at Hibernian in the Premiershup. Nocholas Gerrit Kuhn scored in the 3rd and Callum McGregor doubled the lead in the 19th minute.

Moving to the Austrian Bundesliga, George Bello subbed out a minute into stoppage time of LASK’s 2-1 home loss to Altach. Robert Zulj put LASK up in the 18th. Altach equalized in the 27th and scored again in the 69th minute.

Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo won 1-0 at Parma in the first round of the Coppa Italia. Roberto Insigne scored Palermo’s goal two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo beat Union St-Gilloise 4-3 at home in Belgium. Trailing from the 5th, Westerlo’s Dogucan Haspolat equalized in the 14th and Andedire Mebude scored in the 17th. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh extended the Westerlo lead in the 32nd and Reynolds made it 4-1 in the 54th. Union St-Gilloise scored in the 70th and ten minutes into stoppage time.

Mark McKenzie subbed on 11 minutes into stoppage time for KRC Genk’s 3-2 home win over Club Brugge. Club Brugge led 2-0 on goals from Andreas Skov Olsen in the 45th and 60th. Genk’s Jarne Steuckers converted a penalty in the 68th, Tolu Arokodare equalized in the 83rd, and Patrik Hrosovsky scored four minutes into stoppage time.

Aron Johannsson subbed on in the 58th minute of Valur’s 5-1 home win over HK Kopavogur in Iceland. Playing a man up from the 11th, Valur’s Gylfi Sigurdsson converted a penalty in the 12th. HK Kopavogur equalized in the 37th. Jonatan Ingi Jonsson added goals five minutes into first-half stoppage time and the 52nd. Sigurdsson scored again in the 55th and Jonsson finished off the Valur goals in the 75th.

Did Not Play: Sergino Dest (PSV 5 – Waalwijk 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 2 – Genk 3), Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann (Venezia 1 – Brescia 3 – Coppa Italia), Nicholas Gioacchini (Como 1 – Sampdoria 1, Sampdoria won 4-3 on penalties in the Coppa Italia), Duane Holmes (PNE 0 – Sheffield United 2), Daryl Dike (West Brom 3 – QPR 1), Reggie Cannon (QPR 1 – West Brom 3), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 1 – Swansea 0), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 1 – Rapid Vienna 1), Sam Rogers (Lillestrom 1 – Molde 2), Alan Sonora (Hurucan 1 – River Plate 1)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Saudi Super Cup on FS2: Al Hilal vs Al Ahli at 12:15pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Gremio vs Fluminense at 6pm and Colo Colo vs Junior at 8:30pm ET.

Photo by Craig Thomas – News Images via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com