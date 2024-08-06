Cincinnati and Houston win in Leagues Cup

Round three of the Leagues Cup continued on Monday with FC Cincinnati beating NYCFC 4-2 at home. Santiago Rodriguez put NYCFC up in the 25th and Jovan Mijatovic doubled the lead in the 61st. Cincinnati’s Pavel Bucha pulled a goal back in the 79th, Yamil Asad equalized in the 81st, and Yuya Kubo gave them the lead in the 86th. Sergio Santos added a fourth Cincinnati goal in the 89th minute.

“Yeah that was certainly a fun conclusion to the to the night,” FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “You know about the first 25 minutes, there was a lot of good things from our group, minus maybe a couple of the moments where we could have found a lead. But credit to NYC, after that 25 minutes, they were in complete control. And then after the break, leading up to, really our goal, they were the better team, and we had a very strong, you know, whatever that was, 20 minutes, and that’s the difference.”

Houston shutout Real Salt Lake 3-0 at home, going ahead from a Hector Herrera goal in the 7th. Michel made it 2-0 in the 24th and an own-goal finished off the scoring in the 41st minute.

“It was close to our best performance of the year,” Houston coach Ben Olsen said. “It wasn’t our greatest game with the ball, but in front of the goal, it was good and sharp. Defensively it was very sound, and it was a really great effort defending the box and looking after each other to keep a talented team off the board. We talked all week about getting more numbers, commitment and actions into the box, and we saw the result of that tonight.”

Leon drew 1-1 with Colorado in Commerce City, with the Rapids winning 4-3 on penalties. Edgar Guerra scored for Leon in the 77th and Rafael Navarro equalized seven minutes into stoppage time. Leon failed to convert in the third and fifth rounds of penalties with Colorado failing to convert in round five.

Toluca beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 at Children’s Mercy Park. Jesus Angulo put Toluca up in the 40th and Stephen Afrifa equalized for Sporting KC a minute into stoppage time. Toluca retook the lead from a Maximiliano Araujo goal in the 66th minute.

On Tuesday, Aron Johannsson’s Valur lost 1-0 at KA in Iceland’s topflight. KA scored in the 45th and Valur’s Frederik Schram saw red in the 59th. Johannsson saw yellow two minutes into stoppage time.

Round three of the Leagues Cup concluded with New England drawing 1-1 at home with Nashville. The Revolution advanced 5-4 on penalties. Bobby Wood put the Revs up in the 3rd and Sam Surridge equalized a minute into first-half stoppage time. Nashville failed to convert in the fifth and sixth round of penalties with New England not converting in round five.

2024 Leagues Cup Round of 32

LAFC vs Austin August 7 Vancouver vs UNAM Pumas August 7 Toronto vs Inter Miami August 8 San Jose vs Necaxa August 8 Seattle vs LA Galaxy August 8 Tigres vs Pachuca August 8 Columbus vs Sporting Kansas City August 9 Club America vs Atlas August 9 St Louis vs Portland August 9 Toluca vs Houston August 9 Juarez vs Colorado August 9 FC Cincinnati vs Santos Laguna August 9 Philadelphia vs Montreal August 9 DC United vs Mazatlan August 9 Orlando vs Cruz Azul August 9 New England vs NYCFC August 9

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Olympic Men’s soccer tournament bronze medal game on Telemundo and the NBC family of networks: Egypt bs Morocco at 11am. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Port Layola vs Olimpia at 8pm and Municipal vs Real Esteli at 10pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Olympic Women’s soccer tournament bronze medal game on USA: Spain vs Germany at 9am. Olympic Men’s soccer tournament gold medal game on USA: France vs Spain at 12pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Galatasaray vs Hatayaspor at 2pm. Club friendlies on ESPN Dpoertes: St Pauli vs Atalanta at 12:30pm. Championship on CBS Sports: Blackburn vs Derby County at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Sporting vs Rio Ave at 3:15pm. Leagues Cup on Univision: Club America vs Atlas at 10pm ET.

