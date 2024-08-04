Round three of the 2024 Leagues Cup began on Saturday, with Tigres beating Inter Miami 2-1 in Houston. Juan Brunetta scored for Tigres in the 18th and Leonardo Campana equalized from the penalty spot for Miami in the 74th. Tigres retook the lead from a Juan Vigon goal in the 84th minute.

Monterrey drew 1-1 with UNAM Pumas in Austin, with UNAM Pumas winning 3-0 on penalties. Jesus Corona put Monterrey up in the 53rd with Rogelio Funes Mori equalizing in the 80th. Both teams failed to convert in the first round of penalties, with Monterrey failing to convert in the second and third rounds. Pumas converted in rounds two through four.

Vancouver beat Tijuana 3-1 at home after failing behind to a Kevin Castaneda goal in the 8th. Fafa Picault equalized for the Whitecaps in the 49th and Levonte Johnson scored in the 77th. Playing a man up from the 81st when Tijuana’s Aaron Mejia saw red, Pedro Vite extended the Vancouver lead in the 83rd minute.

On Sunday, Atlanta drew 0-0 with Santos Laguna at home. Santos Laguna won 5-3 on penalties. Atlanta failed to convert in the fourth round of penalties while Santos Laguna went five for five from the penalty spot.

“Now, we have got to look forward,” Atlanta goalkeeper Josh Cohen said. “We have a little bit of time to regroup, work hard, and get back to focus on ourselves a little bit, but we need to keep our eyes facing forward towards the goal, which is making the playoffs.”

Toronto beat Pachuca 2-1 at BMO Field, taking the lead from a Derrick Etienne Jr goal in the 44th. Pachuca’s Oussama Idrissi equalized in the 59th. Kobe Franklin scored for Toronto in the 78th minute.

Philadelphia drew 1-1 at home with Cruz Azul with Cruz Azul winning 4-2 on penalties. Rodolfo Rotondi scored for Cruz Azul in the 41st and Philadelphia’s Daniel Gazdag equalized in the 88th. The Union failed to convert in the first round of penalties while Cruz Azul went five for five.

Orlando City and San Luis finished 1-1 at Inter&Co Stadium with Orlando winning 5-4 on penalties. Orlando played a man down from the 29th when Kyle Smith saw red. Ramiro Enrique scored for Orlando six minutes into first-half stoppage time and Rodrigo Dourado equalized for San Luis in the 71st minute. San Luis failed to convert in the fourth round of penalties while Orlando City went five for five from the penalty spot.

St Louis City drew 1-1 at home with Juarez, with Juarez winning 4-1 on penalties. Simon Becher put St Louis up in the 58th and Dieter Villalpando equalized for Juarez in the 62nd minute. St Louis failed to convert in rounds one and three of penalties while Juarez went four for four.

Chivas and the Galaxy drew 2-2 in Carson, with the Galaxy winning 5-4 on penalties. Alan Mozo put Chivas up in the 8th with Joseph Paintsil equalizing for the Galaxy in the 11th. Gabriel Pec put LA up in the 67th but Cade Cowell equalized for Chivas a minute into stoppage time. Chivas failed to convert in rounds four and six while the Galaxy didn’t convert in round two. Cowell converted the opening Chivas penalty.

Sunday’s Leagues Cup games ended with Necaxa winning 3-1 at Seattle after falling behind to an Obed Vargas goal in the 8th. Agustin Palavecino equalized in the 24th, Diber Cambindo scored in the 44th, and Kevin Rosero added a goal two minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to the USMNT players in Europe, Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV lost the Johan Cruyff Shield 4-2 on penalties to Feyenoord after drawing 4-4 in regulation. Pepi subbed on four minutes into stoppage time. Noa Lang put PSV up in the 9th with Feyenoord equalizing from the penalty spot in the 29th and going ahead in the 33rd. Luuk de Jong equalized for PSV in the 48th and Feyenoord retook the lead from a penalty in the 54th. PSV’s Guus Til scored in the 65th and Feyenoord equalized in the 72nd minute. Moving to penalties, PSV converted in the first and fourth rounds while Feyenoord went four for four. Pepi and Tillman were the PSV players making their penalties.

Julian Green’s Furth opened the 2.Bundesliga season with a 3-1 home win over Preussen Munster. Green converted a penalty in the 25th and Dennis Srbeny doubled the lead in the 50th. Preussen Munster pulled a goal back in the 41st, but Gideon Jung finished off the Furth goals in the 56th minute. In the 3.Liga, Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof lost 2-1 at Ingolstadt. Trailing from goals in the 8th and 70th, Felix Lohkemper scored for Waldhof in the 72nd. Waldhof’s Niklas Hoffman saw red in the 74th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo won 4-2 at Mechelen. Nicolas Madsen converted a Westerlo penalty in the 18th and Luka Vuskovic made it 2-0 in the 36th. Mechelen pulled a goal back in the 65th, but Josimar Alcocer made it 3-1 Westerlo in the 79th. Mechelen converted a penalty in the 88th. Matija Frigan finished off the Westerlo scoring five minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Sam Rogers (HamKam 3 – Viking 3), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 1 – Oud-Heverlee Leuven 3), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 0 – Standard Liege 1), Alan Sonora (Hurucan 0 – Racing Club 0)

MONDAY’S SOCCER TV

Olympic Men’s soccer tournament semifinals on E!: Morocco vs Spain at 12pm and USA: France vs Egypt at 3pm. Leagues Cup on FS1: Toluca vs Sporting at 9pm ET.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Olympic Women’s soccer tournament semifinals on USA: USA vs Germany at 12pm. Brazil vs Spain on the NBC family of networks at 3pm. NWSL x Liga MX Cup semifinals on CBS Sports: Gotham FC vs Angel City at 5pm and Kansas City vs North Carolina at 9pm. Club friendlies on ESPN2: Real Madrid vs Chelsea at 7pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Motagua vs San Francisco at 8pm ET.

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by Inter Miami