2024 Leagues Cup semifinals report

The 2024 Leagues Cup semifinals started with Columbus advancing to the final with a 3-1 home win over the Philadelphia Union. Diego Rossi put Columbus up in the 12th with Daniel Gazdag equalizing for the Union in the 32nd. Rossi scored again in the 43rd and Cucho Hernandez doubled the Crew’s lead in the 53rd.

Mateusz Bogusz put LAFC up in the 42nd, Kei Kamara added a goal in the 45th, and Denis Bouanga made it 3-0 in the 59th. Lewis O’Brien added a goal in the 75th minute.

“It’s a final, it’s going to be the last game of the cup, so we are going to be ready,” Bouanga said of Sunday’s championship game in Columbus. “It’s not going to be like last year’s game, there’s a feeling of revenge and we’re going to be eager to win that game.”

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Nassr vs Al Raed at 2pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Sao Paulo vs Nacional at 6pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Tauro vs Diriangen at 6pm and San Francisco vs Herediano at 8pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors at 8:30pm. Concacaf W Champions Cup on ESPN Deportes: Tigres vs Monterrey at 9pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Ahli vs Al Orubah at 2pm. Bundesliga on ESPN2: Gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen at 2:30pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: PSG vs Montpellier at 2:45pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Farense vs Sporting at 3:15pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Queretaro vs Cruz Azul at 9pm and Tijuana vs Monterrey at 11pm ET.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Championship on CBS Sports: QPR vs Plymouth Argyle at 7:30am and Sunderland vs Burnley at 10am. Premier League on USA: Aston Villa vs Arsenal at 12:30pm.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lyon vs Moanco at 11am, Lille vs Angers at 1pm, and St Etienne vs Le Havre at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Osasuna vs Mallorca at 11am, Barcelona vs Athletic at 1pm, and Espanyol vs Real Sociedad at 3:30pm. Serie A on CBS: Parma vs AC Milan at 12:30pm. Fox Deportes has Inter Milan vs Lecce at 2:45pm. Premeira Liga on GolTV: Proto vs Rio Ave at 1pm and Benfica vs Estrela at 3:30pm. Pro League on FS2: Al Akhdoud vs Al Hilal at 2pm.

NWSL on CBS: Gotham FC vs Portland at 2:40pm and San Diego vs Angel City at 4:30pm. MLS on FOX: Minnesota vs Seattle at 6:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Necaxa vs Juarex at 7pm. Univision has Atlas vs UNAM Pumas at 9pm and Club America vs Puebla at 11pm. Tigres vs Chivas is on Fox Deportes at 11pm. El Salvador’s Primera Division on beIN en Espanol: Alianza vs Dragon at 9pm.

Sunday has the Scottish Premiership on CBS Sports: St Mirren vs Celtic at 7am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lens vs Brest at 9am, Strasbourg vs Rennes at 11am, and Marseille vs Reims at 2:45pm. Premier League on Telemundo: Liverpool vs Brentford at 11:30am.

Primeira Liga on GolTV: Arouca vs Nacional at 10:30am and Braga vs Moreirense at 3:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid at 11am, Alaves vs Real Betis at 1:15pm, and Atletico Madrid vs Girona at 3:30pm. Serie A on CBS Sports: Napoli vs Bologna at 2:45pm.

NWSL on CBS Sports: Washington vs Kansas City at 12pm. ESPN2 has Seattle vs North Carolina at 10pm. Peru’s Primera Division on Fox Deportes: Sporting Cristal vs UTC Cajamarca at 12pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Toluca vs San Luis at 2pm. El Salvador’s Primera Division on beIN en Espanol: Paltense vs Aguila at 5:30pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Miramar Misiones vs Penarol at 5:30pm. Honduras’s Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Olimpia vs Juticalpa at 7:15pm.

Monday has La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Villarreal vs Celta Vigo at 3:30pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Nacional vs Liverpool at 7pm. All Times Eastern

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by Javier Rojas – PI via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com