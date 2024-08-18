USMNT Abroad: Goals for Wright and Sargent in the Championship

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Argentina starts with the opening round of the Premier League. Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 1-0 at Manchester United to an 87th minute goal. Chris Richards subbed out in the 84th minute of Crystal Palace’s 2-1 loss at Brentford. Palace fell behind in the 29th with an own-goal leveling the score in the 57th. Brentford scored again in the 76th. Richards saw yellow in the 58th minute.

In the Championship, Haji Wright’s Coventry City beat Oxford United 3-2 at home. Wright opened the scoring in the 15th with Oxford United equalizing in the 22nd. Milan van Ewijk returned the Coventry lead and Oxford equalized in the 55th. Wright scored again six minutes into stoppage time. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City drew 2-2 at home with Blackburn. Falling behind in the 20th, Sargent equalized for Norwich in the 65th and Borja Sainz gave them the lead in the 73rd. Blackburn equalized in the 87th minute.

Ethan Horvath’s Cardiff City lost 5-0 at Burnley to goals in the 9th, 31st, 51st, 88th, and two minutes into stoppage time. Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 64th minute of Leeds United’s 0-0 draw at West Brom. Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 63rd minute of Stoke City’s 3-0 loss at Watford. Stoke fell behind in the 47th and Watford added goals in the 49th and 73rd minutes.

Duane Holmes subbed out in the 72nd minute of Preston North End’s 3-0 loss at Swansea City. Preston gave up a 40th minute penalty and Swansea scored in the 61st and 83rd. Aidan Morris subbed out in the 68th minute of Middlesbrough’s 1-0 loss at Derby County to a 14th minute goal.

In League One, Gabriel Slonina was in goal for Barnsley’s 2-1 win at Lincoln City. Sam Cosgrove put Barnsley up in the 13th, and Marc Roberts doubled the lead in the 47th. Lincoln City pulled a goal back in the 70th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat Hibernian 3-1 at home, going ahead from Daizen Maeda goals in the 4th and 15th. Hibs pulled a goal back in the 34th, but Nicolas-Gerritt Kuhn finished off the Celtic scoring in the 56th. Carter-Vickers saw yellow in the 33rd minute.

Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 80th minute of Union Berlin’s 1-0 win at Griefswald in the first round of the DFB Pokal. Yorbe Vertessen scored Union Berlin’s goal in the 67th minute. Lenny Maloney’s Heidenheim won 4-0 at Villingen. Maximilian Breunig scored in the 43rd and 48th, Paul Wanner added a goal in the 52nd, and Breunig scored again in the 53rd minute. Julian Green’s Furth won 2-0 at Schott Mainz, going ahead from a Dennis Srbeny goal in the 8th. Marlon Mustapha doubled the Furth lead in the 82nd minute.

Opening weekend in Serie A saw Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan draw 2-2 at home with Torino. Pulisic subbed out for Musah in the 73rd. An own-goal put Torino up in the 30th and they doubled their lead in the 68th. Alvaro Morata scored for AC Milan in the 89th and Noah Okafor equalized five minutes into stoppage time with Musah assisting.

In Serie B, Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo lost 1-0 at Brescia to a 90th minute goal. Andrija Novakovich subbed on at halftime of Bari’s 3-1 home loss to Juve Stabia. Bari fell behind in the 24th and Juve Stabia added goals two minutes into first-half stoppage time and in the 80th. Giacomo Ricci scored for Bari three minutes into stoppage time.

Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 77th for Real Betis’ 1-1 home draw with Girona in La Liga on Thursday. Marc Bartra scored for Real Betis in the 6th and Girona equalized in the 72nd minute.

Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 69th for Monaco in their 1-0 home win over St Etienne in Ligue 1. Takumi Minamino scored for Monaco in the 28th minute.

Caleb Wiley subbed out four minutes into stoppage time for Strasbourg’s 1-1 draw at Montpellier. Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra scored in the 58th and Montpellier equalized from the penalty spot in the 67th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 4-1 at Gent in Belgium’s Pro League. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 27th, 29th, and 32nd, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh scored for Westerlo in the 41st. Gent scored again in the 80th minute.

Malik Tillman and Richy Ledezma’s PSV won 3-1 at Heracles in the Eredivisie. Tillman subbed out at halftime and Ledezma followed in the 73rd. Trailing from a 5th minute penalty, an own-goal leveled the score for PSV in the 52nd. Johan Bakayoko put PSV up in the 59th and Couhaib Driouech extended the lead in the 90th minute.

Paxten Aaronson and Taylor Booth’s Utrecht drew 1-1 at Heerenveen. Booth subbed on a minute into stoppage time. Ole Romeny scored for Utrecht in the 3rd with Heerenveen equalizing in the 82nd minute. Moving to the Swiss Cup round of 32, Konrad De La Fuente’s Lausanne won 7-0 at Champel. De La Fuente scored in the 46th minute.

George Bello’s LASK lost 1-0 at home to Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga. Red Bull Salzburg scored in the 64th minute.

Kenny Saief subbed on at halftime of Maccabi Haifa’s 2-1 home win over Maccabi Netanya in the semifinals of the Toto Cup Ligat Al. Trailing from the 3rd, Maccabi Haifa’s Dia Saba equalized in the 27th and scored again in the 86th minute.

Brandon Vazquez’s subbed on in the 88th for Monterrey’s 2-1 win at Puebla in Liga MX. German Berterame scored for Monterrey in the 36th and Sergio Canales doubled the lead in the 55th. Puebla pulled a goal back in the 81st minute. Joe Corona subbed on in the 56th minute of Tijuana’s 3-1 home win over Santos Laguna. Trailing from the 14th, Efrain Alvarez equalized for Tijuana in the 28th and Jose Raul Zuniga scored eight minutes into first half stoppage time. Santos went a man down in the 51st. Jaime Alvarez added a third Tijuana goal six minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest 1 – Bournemouth 1), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 1 – Nottingham Forest 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Leeds 0), Reggie Cannon (QPR 2 – Sheffield United 2), Auston Trusty (Sheffield United 2 – QPR 2), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 0 – Derby County 1), Joe Scally (Gladbach 3 – Erzgebirge Aue 1), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 4 – Phonix Lubeck 1), Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann (Venezia 1 – Lazio 3), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 2 – Alaves 1), Emmanuel Sabbi (Le Havre 1 – PSG 4), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse 0 – Nantes 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Royal Antwerp 0), Sergino Dest and Ricardo Pepi (PSV 3 – Heracles 1), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 0 -Sturm Graz 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 0 – Asteras Tripolis 1), Alan Sonora (Hurucan 1 – Belgrano)

Photo by Gareth Evans – News Images via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com