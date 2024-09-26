Club America wins Campeones, LAFC wins the Open Cup

Alex Zendejas’s Club America won the Campeones Cup on Wednesday, drawing 1-1 at Columbus and lifting the title 5-4 on penalties. Zendejas subbed out in the 61st minute. Victor Davila opened the scoring for Club America in the 68th and the Crew’s Malte Amundsen equalized in the 77th minute. Both teams failed to convert in the second and sixth rounds of penalties, with Columbus not scoring in round seven.

Moving to the Canadian Championship final, Vancouver and Toronto drew 0-0 at BC Place with the Whitecaps winning 4-2 on penalties. Both teams didn’t convert in the second round of penalties, with Toronto also failing to convert in round three.

In the US Open Cup final, LAFC beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 in extra time after finishing 1-1 in regulation at BMO Stadium. Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for LAFC in the 53rd and Sporting KC’s Erik Thommy equalized in the 60th. LAFC’s Olar Campos scored in the 102nd and Kei Kamara doubled the lead in the 109th minute.

“There’s a winner and a loser every final,” LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said. “Before every final it’s a coin toss if teams are of equal quality, healthy, fresh and have similar players on the field. There’s only two outcomes so that’s how you have to see these, sometimes you win, sometimes you don’t. There are things you can do before, during and with your subbing that can put odds in your favor. The first-half was very controlled, high tempo and we knew that would open things up later and that’s exactly what happened.”

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Europa League on CBS Sports: Malmo vs Rangers at 12:45pm and Roma vs Athletic at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Las Palmas vs Real Betis at 1pm and Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Penarol vs Flamengo at 6pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Racing Club vs Athletico PR at 8:30pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Nassr vs Al Wehda at 11:30am and Al Quadisiya vs Al Ahli at 2pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Auxerre vs Brest at 1pm and PSG vs Rennes at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Valladolid vs Mallorca at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Estoril vs Sporting at 3:15pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Queretaro vs Juarez at 8pm and Tijuana vs Mazatlan at 11pm. Fox Deportes has Tigres vs Leon at 10pm ET.

On Thursday, Tannter Tessmann subbed on in the 68th for Lyon’s 2-0 home shutout of Olympiacos. Ryan Cherki opened the scoring for Lyon in the 65th and Said Benrahma doubled the lead in the 71st minute. Timmy Chandler was on the bench for Eintracht’s 3-3 home draw with Viktoria Plzen. Hugo Ekitike put Eintracht up in the 38th with Viktoria Plzen equalizing in the 41st. Eintracht’s Junior Dina Ebimbe scored in the 62nd and Rasmus Kristensen doubled their lead in the 67th. Viktoria Plzen pulled a goal back in the 86th and equalized two minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to La Liga, Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis drew 1-1 at Las Palmas. Trailing from the 9th, Giovani Lo Celso equalized for Real Betis three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Luca de la Torre wasn’t in the squad for Celta Vigo’s 1-0 home loss to Atletico Madrid. Celta Vigo fell behind in the 90th minute.

Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 63rd minute for Palermo’s 5-0 loss at Napoli in the second round of the Coppa Italia. Napoli went ahead in the 7th and added goals in the 12th and 42nd. Palermo’s Aljosa Vasic saw red in the 58th. Napoli scored in the 70th and 77th minutes.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on USA Newcastle vs Manchester City at 7:30am, Brentford vs West Ham at 10am, and Wolverhampton vs Liverpool at 12:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Getafe vs Alaves at 8am, Rayo Vallecano vs Leganes at 10am, Real Sociedad vs Valencia at 12:30pm, and Osasuna vs Barcelona at 3pm.

Ligue 2 on beIN Sport: Red Star vs Paris at 8am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lens vs Nice at 11am, Le Havre vs Lille at 1pm, and Monaco vs Montpellier at 3pm. Serie A on CBS Sports: Udinese vs Inter Milan at 9am.

Primeira Liga on GolTV: Casa Pia vs Vitoria Guimaraes at 1pm and Benfica vs Gil Vicente at 3:30pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Kholood vs Al Hilal at 2pm.

NWSL on CBS: Kansas City vs Gotham FC at 1pm. Honduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Real Espana vs Real Sociedad at 9:30pm.

Sunday has La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Celta Vigo vs Girona at 8am, Athletic vs Sevilla at 10:15am, Real Betis vs Espanyol at 12:30pm, and Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa at 9am and Manchester United vs Spurs at 11:30am.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Toulouse vs Lyon at 9am, Nantes vs St Etienne at 11am, and Strasbourg vs Marseille at 2:45pm. Serie A on Fox Deportes: Empoli vs Fiorentina at 12pm and Napoli vs Monza at 2:45pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahce at 12pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Porto vs Arouca at 1pm and Santa Clara vs Boavista at 3:30pm.

Honduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Olimpia vs Genesis at 7:15pm. Liga MX on Univision: Club America vs UNAM Pumas at 8pm. USL Championship on ESPN2: Sacramento vs New Mexico at 8:30pm.

Monday has the Super Lig on beIN Sport: Kayserispor vs Besiktas at 1pm. Premier League on USA: Bournemouth vs Southampton at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Villarreal vs Las Palmas at 3pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Penarol vs Racing at 7pm. All Times Eastern

