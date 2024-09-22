MLS Week 33: NYCFC and Inter Miami draw, four goals for Charlotte 

Week 33 of the 2024 Major League Soccer season began at Yankee Stadium, where NYCFC and Inter Miami drew 1-1. Leonardo Campana scored for Miami in the 75th and NYCFC’s James Sands equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

“It was last minute, so we threw numbers in the box, and I took a chance with my run in the box, and I was lucky that the ball was very good and then I finished it,” Sands said. “I don’t score often but it’s nice to have this one. I think it’ll mean a lot to our team.”

Charlotte shutout New England 4-0 at home, going ahead from a Liel Abada goal in the 39th. Pep Biel doubled the Charlotte lead in the 65th. New England’s Dylan Borrero saw red in the 70th. Patrick Agyeman made it 3-0 Charlotte in the 77th and Kerwin Vargas finished off the scoring in the 87th minute.

“I thought we were okay in the first-half,” New England coach Caleb Porter said. “I think when you have a band run or you have has some frustrations, that first goal you concede, it kind of boils over. And I think we are letting some of the past frustrations kind of come to light when we concede that first goal.”

Montreal won 2-0 at Chicago, taking the lead from a Josef Martinez goal in the 21st. Caden Clark doubled the lead in the 74th minute. “That’s my job to score goals,” Martinez said. “It’s not always easy but tonight we got three points. We still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs and we’ll do everything possible. We have to continue to train and do our best. The most important is the win tonight. Hopefully we can do it again next Saturday again at home. We have to continue this way.”

Columbus beat Orlando City 4-3 at home, with Diego Rossi putting the Crew up in the 20th. Christian Ramirez doubled the lead in the 51st and Cucho Hernandez made it 3-0 in the 71st. Ramiro Enrique pulled a goal back for Orlando in the 74th and Luis Muriel converted a penalty in the 78th. Aziel Jackson scored the Crew’s fourth goal in the 85th. Muriel scored again seven minutes into stoppage time.

The Red Bulls and Atlanta drew 2-2 at Red Bull Arena. Dante Vanzeir scored for New York in the 31st. Atlanta’s Alexey Moranchuk equalized from the penalty spot three minutes into first-half stoppage time and Edwin Mosquera scored two minutes into stoppage time. The Red Bulls’ Elias Manoel equalized seven minutes into stoppage time.

“I was excited when we scored the go-ahead goal,” United goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. “And then obviously, devastated when we conceded the second.”

Houston won 1-0 at Austin with Adalberto Carrasquilla scoring in the 83rd minute. “I like the strength of our road form because it shows we are growing in character,” Dynamo coach Ben Olsen said. “To win on the road in this league you need talent and game plans, but you also need personality, and we asked the guys for that tonight. I’m really proud of the guys because this is our first win here in franchise history, and it’s been a tough place to play.”

FC Dallas beat LAFC 3-1 at home, going up from a Petar Musa goal in the 28th. Patrickson Delgado doubled the Dallas lead in the 60th and Logan Farrington scored in the 62nd. LAFC’s Eduard Atuesta scored in the 86th minute.

“We scored, defended well and sat back a lot,” Farrington said. “The teams in this league are good enough to break us down, get a lucky bounce and good finishes but today was nice to put the pressure on, and get a three goal lead. Unfortunately, we conceded a lucky goal at the end, but a win is a win and next week we’re looking to get a clean sheet.”

Nashville drew 2-2 at home with Cincinnati. Sam Surridge scored for Nashville in the 4th with Luciano Acosta equalizing in the 9th. Surridge scored again in the 25th with Luca Orellano equalizing for Cincinnati in the 52nd minute.

Colorado shutout Toronto 2-0 at home with Reggie Cannon scoring in the 52nd. Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty in the 90th minute.

Real Salt Lake drew 3-3 at home with Portland. Dominik Marczuk put RSL up in the 10th and Diego Luna doubled the lead in the 22nd. Portland responded with goals by Antony in the 62nd and Evander in the 76th. Salt Lake retook the lead through Diogo Goncalves in the 89th. Jonathan Rodriguez equalized for the Timbers two minutes into stoppage time.

Minnesota won 2-0 at Sporting Kansas City in a game with a delayed start due to weather. Kelvin Yeboah opened the scoring for United in the 65th, with Kansas City failing to convert a penalty in the 90th. Bongokuhle Hlongwane doubled the Minnesota lead four minutes into stoppage time.

The LA Galaxy beat Vancouver 4-2 at home, going ahead from a Gabriel Pec goal in the 32nd. An own-goal doubled the LA lead in the 50th. Brian White pulled a goal back for the Whitecaps in the 63rd. LA’s Joseph Painstil extended their lead in the 69th and Ricard Puig scored three minutes into stoppage time. Vancouver’s San Adekugbe scored three minutes later.

St Louis won 2-1 at San Jose, with Cedric Teuchert putting them up in the 4th and Marcel Hartel converting a penalty in the 13th. Jeremy Ebobisse scored for the Earthquakes in the 40th minute.

Week 33 concludes on Sunday with DC at Philadelphia.

