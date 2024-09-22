AC Milan wins, Tillman scores twice for PSV

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Argentina starts in Serie A, where Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 78th for AC Milan’s 2-1 win at Inter Milan. Pulisic opened the scoring in the 10th with Inter equalizing in the 27th. Matteo Gabbia returned the Milan lead in the 89th minute.

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus drew 0-0 at home with Npaoli. McKennie subbed out in the 80th and Weah subbed on at halftime. McKennie saw yellow in the 33rd minute. Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 89th minute for Venezia’s 2-0 home win over Genoa. Busio put Venezia up in the 63rd and Joel Pohjanpalo scored in the 85th.

Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 57th minute of Bari’s 3-0 win at Frosinone in Serie B. Mattia Maita scored for Bari in the 45th, Mehdi Dorval doubled the lead in the 53rd, and Andrea Favalli finished off the goals in the 65th minute.

Moving to the Eredivisie, Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV won 3-1 at Fortuna Sittard. Pepi subbed on in the 80th. Tillman put PSV up in the 16th with Fortuna Sittard equalizing in the 32nd. Tillman scored again in the 68th and Luuk de Jong added a goal in the 72nd. Tillman saw yellow in the 78th minute.

Paxten Aaronson subbed on in the 89th for Utrecht’s 3-2 home win over Willem II. An own-goal put Utrecht up in the 11th. Willem equalized in the 29th. Utrecht’s Noah Ohio converted a penalty in the 37th. Willen equalized again in the 43rd. An own-goal put Utrecht up for good in the 53rd. Aaronson saw yellow five minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach lost 2-0 at Eintracht. Hugo Larsson put Eintracht up in the 30th and Omar Marmoush scored in the in the 80th minute. Jordan Pefok subbed out at halftime for Union Berlin in their 2-1 home win over Hoffenheim. Tom Rothe scored for Union Berlin in the 4th and Jeong Woo-yeong doubled the lead in the 6th. Hoffenheim pulled a goal back in the 67th. Pefok saw yellow in the 23rd minute.

Lenny Maloney subbed out in the 71st for Heidenheim’s 3-0 home loss to Freiburg. Heidenheim fell behind in the 54th, with Freiburg adding goals in the 59th and 65th minutes. In the 2.Bundesliga, Julian Green’s Furth lost 2-0 at Eintracht Braunschweig to goals in the 33rd and 60th minutes.

Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof beat Vfl Osnabruck 3-2 at home in the 3. Liga. Waldhof’s Felix Lohkember opened the scoring in th 22nd with Osnabruck equalizing in the 25th and going ahead in the 55th. Maximilian Thalhammer equalized for Waldhof in the 76th and Boyd scored two minutes into stoppage time.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham beat Newcastle 3-1 in the Premier League. Raul Jimenez scored for Fulham in the 5th and Emile Smith Rowe doubled the lead in the 22nd. Newcastle pulled a goal back in the 46th, but Reiss Nelson scored for Fulham two minutes into stoppage time. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace drew 0-0 at home with Manchester United.

Duane Holmes subbed on i the 63rd minute of Preston North End’s 0-0 home draw with Blackburn Rovers. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City beat Watford 4-1 at home, going ahead from a Callum Doyle goal in the 3rd. Watford equalized in the 26th. Borja Sainz returned Norwich’s lead three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Marcelino Nunez extended the lead in the 54th and Ben Chrisene scored in the 89th minute.

Haji Wright subbed out at halftime of Coventry City’s 2-1 home loss to Swansea City. With Swansea leading 2-0 from goals in the 8th and 32nd, Coventry got on the board from a 34th minute own-goal. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough lost 1-0 at Sunderland to a 24th minute goal. Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United won 2-0 at Cardiff City. Cardiff’s Joel Bagan saw red in the 23rd. Largie Ramazani scored for Leeds in the 30th and Joel Piroe doubled the lead in the 87th minute.

In League One, Gabriel Slonina’s Barnsley won 2-1 at Burton Albion. Luca Connell scored for Barnsley in the 36th with Burton equalizing in the 88th. Barnsley’s Stephen Humphrys scored in the 90th minute.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic beat Falkirk 5-2 at home in the Scottish League Cup quarterfinals. Trailing from the 11th, Celtic’s Paulo Bernardo equalized in the 21st. Falkirk retook the lead a minute into first-half stoppage time. Adam Idah equalized for Celtic in the 70th and put them up in the 72nd. Celtic’s Nicholas-Gerrit Kuhn extended the lead with goals in the 81st and 84th. Falkirk saw red in the 90th minute.

Folarin Balogun’s Monaco beat Emmanuel Sabbi’s Le Havre 3-1 at home. Sabbi subbed on in the 79th. Monaco took the lead from a Jordan Teze goal in the 9th with Daler Kuzyayev equalizing in the 30th. Eliesse Ben Seghir put Monaco up for good in the 66th and Balogun scored in the 70th minute.

Marlon Fossey subbed out in the 74th for Standard Liege’s 0-0 home draw with Union St-Gilloise in Belgium’s Pro League. Bryan Reynolds subbed out in the 80th for Westerlo’s 2-1 home loss to Royal Antwerp. Falling behind in the 41st, Matija Frigan equalized for Westerlo in the 45th. Antwerp scored again five minutes into stoppage time. Reynolds saw yellow in the 74th minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 75th for Lausanne’s 3-1 home win over Yverdon in the Swiss Super League. Alvyn Sanches opened the scoring for Lausanne in the 2nd, Teddy Okou doubled the lead in the 20th, and Sanches scored again in the 56th. Yverdon converted a penalty in the 77th minute.

George Bello’s LASK beat Grazer 4-2 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga. Valon Berisha put LASK up in the 14th and Marin Ljubicic doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 22nd. Grazer scored in the 30th and an own-goal leveled the score in the 50th. Ljubicic scored again for LASK in the 63rd and Adil Taoui added a goal five minutes into stoppage time. Bello saw yellow in the 58th minute.

Sam Rogers’s Aalesund won 5-1 at Kongsvinger in Norway’s First Division. Marcus Rafferty scored for Aalesund in the 20th, Paul Ngongo Iverson doubled the lead in the 34th, and Sander Hestetun Kilen added a goal in the 43rd. Rafferty scored again three minutes into stoppage time and Iverson converted a penalty in the 63rd. Kongsvinger scored in the 80th minute.

Brandon Vazquez subbed out in the 53rd for Monterrey’s 0-0 home draw with Mazatlan in Liga MX. Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 69th minute of Club America’s 1-1 draw at Necaxa. Trailing from the 38th, Club America’s Henry Martin equalized four minutes into stoppage time.

Alan Sonora subbed out at halftime of Hurucan’s 3-0 home win over anus in the Argentine Primera Division. Sonora opened the scoring in the 6th, Rodrigo Echeverria doubled the lead in the 52nd, and Eric Ramirez added a third Hurucan goal in the 54th minute.

Did Not Play: Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 3 – Bayer Leverkusen 4), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 – Gladbach 0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 1 – Stuttgart 5), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 2 – Nurnberg 0), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 0 – Manchester United 0), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 0 – Liverpool 0), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 0 – Sunderland 1), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 1 – Hull City 3), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 0 – Leeds 2), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Plymouth Argyle 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 5 – Falkirk 2), Yunus Musah (AC Milan 2 – Inter Milan 1), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo 0 – Cesena 0), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 1 – Athletic 3), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg 3 – Lille 3), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse 0 – Brest 2), Tanner Tessmann (Lyon 2 – Marseille 3), Sergino Dest and Richy Ledezma (PSV 3 – Fortuna Sittard 1), Taylor Booth (Utrecht 3 – Willem II 2), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 2 – Hartberg 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 3 – Panserraikos 1), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 4 – Volos 1), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 0 – Monterrey 0), Cade Cowell (Chivas 0 – Cruz Azul 1), Joe Corona (Tijuana 0 – UNAM Pumas 1)

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop – CSM via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com