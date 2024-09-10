US Soccer announces Mauricio Pochettino as USMNT coach

Prior to Tuesday’s USMNT vs New Zealand friendly, the US Soccer Federation officially announced that Mauricio Pochettino is the coach of the USMNT. Pochettino takes the job after last managing Chelsea in the Premier League in 2023-24.

“The decision to join US Soccer wasn’t just about football for me,” Pochettino said in the press statement announcing the hiring. “It’s about the journey that this team and this country are on,” Pochettino said. “The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here. Those are the things that inspired me. The opportunity to lead the US Men’s National Team, in front of fans who are just as passionate as the players, is something I couldn’t pass up. I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together, we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of.”

Photo by Roy K Miller – ISIPhotos.com