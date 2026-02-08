Wednesday, February 10 update

The Wednesday USMNT players abroad update starts in the Premier League, where Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 90th Leeds United’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea. Trailing from a goal in the 24th and a penalty in the 58th. Lukas Nmecha converted a Leeds penalty in the 67th and Noah Okafor equalized in the 73rd minute. In the Championship, Daryl Dike subbed on in the 61st for West Brom’s 0-0 draw at Birmingham City.

Gianluca Busio’s Venezia lost 2-0 at Modena to goals in the 27th and 30th in Serie B. Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 90th for Reggiana’s 1-0 home win over Montova. Charlys scored Reggiana’s goal in the 9th and Novakovich saw yellow in the 28th minute.

San Diego moved on in the Concacaf Champions Cup, advancing 4-2 on aggregate over UNAM Pumas after losing 1-0 on the night at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario. Pedro Vite scored for UNAM Pumas in the 47th and Ruben Duarte saw red six minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play 2/10

Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 2 – Leeds 2)

Caleb Wiley (Chelsea 2 – Leeds 2)

George Campbell (West Brom 0 – Birmingham City 0)

Josh Sargent (Norwich City 3 – Oxford United 0)

Lynden Gooch (Huddersfield Town 1 – Doncaster Rovers 1, Doncaster advanced 2-0 on penalties in the EFL Trophy quarterfinals)

Dom Dwyer (Mansfield Town 1 – Peterborough United 2)

John Brooks (Hertha BSC 1 – Freiburg 1, Freiburg advanced 5-4 on penalties in the DFB Pokal quarterfinals)

Marco Farfan (Tigres 4 – Forge 1, Tigres advances by the same score on aggregate in the Concacaf Champions Cup)

Monday, February 9 update

The Monday has USMNT players in action in Italy, Spain, Denmark, and England’s Championship. That starts in Serie A, where Yunus Musah subbed on in the 78th for Atalanta’s 2-1 home win over Cremonese. Nikola Krstovic opened the scoring for Atalanta in the 13th and Davide Zappacosta doubled the lead in the 25th. Cremonese pulled a goal back four minutes into stoppage time.

Alex Freeman subbed on in the 73rd for Villarreal’s 4-1 home win over Espanyol in La Liga. Georges Mikautadze put Villarreal up in the 35th and an own goal doubled the lead in the 41st. Nicolas Pepe added a goal in the 50th and Alberto Moleiro finished off the Villarreal scoring in the 55th. Espanyol’s goal came in the 88th minute.

Aidan Morris subbed out in the 88th for Middlesbrough’s 2-1 win at Sheffield United in the Championship. Middlesbrough’s Tommy Conway scored in the 19th and Riley McGree made it 2-0 in the 45th. Sheffield United scored in the 73rd and saw red in the 80th minute.

Did Not Play 2/9: Jonathan Amon (Vejle BK 2 – FC Fredericia 3)

The weekend roundup for USMNT players abroad has Weston McKennie scoring for Juventus and Alex Zendejas making the difference in a 1-0 win for Club America in Liga MX. Also in the roundup, James Sands’s St Pauli won in the Bundesliga.

Serie A

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 84th for Juventus’s 2-2 home draw with Lazio. Trailing from goals two minutes into first-half stoppage time and the 47th, McKennie pulled a goal back for Juventus in the 59th. Pierre Kalulu scored Juventus’s equalizer six minutes into stoppage time.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 73rd for Reggiana’s 2-0 loss to US Catanzaro in Serie B. Cantanzaro scored in the 29th and 52nd. Novakovich saw yellow in the 83rd minute. Gianluca Busio’s Venezia won 2-1 at Frosinone. Trailing from the 43rd, an own-goal leveled the score for Venezia in the 63rd. Venezia went ahead from an Issa Doumbia goal in the 77th minute.

Liga MX

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 77th for Club America’s 1-0 home win over Monterrey. Zendejas scored the game’s only goal in the 65th minute.

Bundesliga

Joe Scally subbed on in the 79th for Gladbach’s 1-1 home draw with Malik Tillman’s Bayer Leverkusen. Yannik Engelhardt put Gladbach up in the 10th and an own-goal leveled the score in the 44th minute. Kevin Paredes subbed out in the 65th for Wolfsburg’s 2-1 home loss to Borussia Dortmund. Down a goal from the 38th, Konstantinos Koulierakis equalized for Wolfsburg in the 52nd. Dortmund retook the lead in the 87th minute.

Lenny Maloney subbed on in the 88th for Mainz’s 2-0 home win over Augsburg. Mainz’s Nadiem Amiri converted penalties in the 8th and 80th minutes. James Sands’s St Pauli beat Stuttgart 2-1 at home. Manolis Saliakas put St Pauli up in the 35th and Daniel Sinani converted a penalty in the 55th. Stuttgart scored in the 90th minute.

Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 78th for FC Koln’s 2-1 home loss to RB Leipzig. Down a goal from the 29th, Jan Thielmann equalized for Koln in the 51st. RB Leipzig retook the lead in the 56th minute. Damion Downs subbed on at halftime for Hamburg’s 2-0 win at Heidenheim. Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer put Hamburg up three minutes into first-half stoppage time and Rayan Philippe doubled the lead in the 78th minute.

John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel lost 3-1 at Hannover 96 in the 2.Bundesliga. Down 2-0 from goals in the 5th and 21st, Phil Harres scored for Holstein Kiel in the 68th. Hannover 96 added a third goal in the 78th minute. In the 3. Liga, Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 84th for SV Waldhof’s 2-1 home win over Ulm. Felix Lohkemper opened the scoring for Waldhof in the 33rd and Kushtrim Asallari doubled the lead four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Ulm scored in the 66th. Waldhof’s Niklas Hoffman saw red in the 87th minute.

Premier League

Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 78th for Leeds United’s 3-1 home win over Nottingham Forest. Jayden Bogle put Leeds up in the 26th, Noah Okafor doubled the lead in the 30th, and Dominic Calvert-Lewis made it 3-0 in the 49th. Forest scored in the 86th minute. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace won 1-0 at Brighton. Ismaila Sarr scored Palace’s goal in the 61st minute.

Championship

Patrick Agyemang’s Derby County lost 2-1 at home to Ipswich Town. Trailing from an own-goal in the 8th, Rhian Brewster converted a Derby County penalty in the 68th. Ipswich scored again in the 77th. Derby County’s Lewis Travis saw red two minutes into stoppage time. Daryl Dike subbed out in the 62nd for West Brom’s 0-0 home draw with Stoke City. Haji Wright’s Coventry City drew 0-0 at home with Oxford United.

Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 64th for Huddersfield Town’s 2-2 home draw with Blackpool in League One. Ashley Fletcher opened the scoring for Blackpool in the 22nd and Karoy Anderson doubled their lead in the 31st. Huddersfield pulled a goal back in the 74th and equalized in the 88th minute.

Spain

Jonathan Gomez’s Albacete lost 2-1 at Deportivo la Coruna in Spain’s Segunda Division. Albacete trailed from the 25th and gave up an own goal three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Samuel Obeng scored for Albacete in the 64th minute.

Ligue 1

Folarin Balogun’s Monaco drew 0-0 at Nice. Balogun saw yellow in the 13th minute. Mark McKenzie subbed on in the 81st for Toulouse’s 1-0 loss at Angers to an 89th minute goal. Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon won 1-0 at Nantes. Pavel Sulc scored Lyon’s goal in the 25th and Endrick saw red in the 61st minute. Tim Weah’s Marseille lost 5-0 at PSG to goals in the 12th, 37th, and own-goal in the 64th, and goals in the 66th and 74th minutes.

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest’s PSV won 2-1 at Groningen. Trailing from the 17th, Ismael Saibari equalized for PSV in the 65th and Dennis Man scored in the 76th minute.

Elsewhere in Europe

Auston Trusty’s Celtic beat Dundee 2-1 at home after extra time in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup. Trailing from the 49th, Junior Adamu equalized seven minutes into stoppage time to force extra time. Sebastian Tounekti scored for Celtic in the 92nd minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 4-0 at home to STVV in the Jupiler League STVV scored in the 10th, 31st, and 42nd. Westerlo’s Dylan Ourega saw red in the 76th. STVV finished off their goals in the 82nd minute.

Marlon Fossey subbed out at halftime for Standard Liege’s 3-0 loss at Club Brugge. Falling behind in the 34th, Standard gave up an own-goal in the 45th. Club Brugge scored again two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Jordan Pefok’s CD Tondela drew 2-2 at Estoril Praia in Liga Portugal. Maranhao scored for Tondela in the 12th and 16th. Estoril Praia pulled a goal back in the 26th and equalized in the 29th minute.

George Bello’s LASK shutout WSG Tirol 1-0 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga. Samuel Adeniran scored LASK’s goal in the 17th minute.

Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK drew 2-2 at Wolfsberg. Playing a man up from the 11th, Grazer’s Ramiz Hernandez scored in the 30th. Wolfsberg equalized in the 39th, but Grazer retook the lead through Harakate in the 67th. Wolfsberg equalized again in the 87th minute.

Matthew Hoppe subbed out in the 72nd for Sonderjyske’s 2-1 loss at Nordjaelland in the Superliga. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 58th and 63rd, Mohamed Cherif Haidara scored for Sonderjyske in the 88th minute.

In the Greek Super League, Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 72nd for Asteras Tripolis in their 2-0 home shutout of Volos. Julian Bartolo converted an Asteras Tripolis penalty in the 62nd, scoring again in the 76th minute. Erik Palmer-Brown’s Panathinaikos won 1-0 at Olympiacos with Vicente Taborda scoring in the 7th minute.

South America

Matko Miljevic subbed out in the 69th for Racing Club’s 2-1 home win over Argentinos Juniors in Argentina’s Primera Division. Tomas Conechny opened the scoring for Racing Club in the 20th and Santiago Solari made it 2-0 in the 44th. Argentinos Juniors pulled a goal back in the 47th minute.

Did Not Play

Upcoming Soccer TV Schedule

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Concacaf U-17 Championship on Fox Soccer Plus: Aruba vs Cayman Islands at 12pm and El Salvador vs Curacao at 8pm. On FS2: Canada vs Jamaica at 3pm and Cuba vs Belize at 5pm. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Empoli vs Juve Stabia at 2pm. Premier League on Universo: Sunderland vs Liverpool at 3:15pm. Honduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Policia Nacional vs Motagua at 4pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Alianza Lima vs 2 de Mayo at 7:30pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS2: Club America vs Olimpia at 8pm and Monterrey vs Xelaju at 10pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Premier League on Universo: Brentford vs Arsenal at 3pm. Concacaf U-17 Championship on FS2: Mexico vs Trinidad and Tobago at 6pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Universidad Catolica vs Juventud at 7:30pm. Concacaf Champions Chp on TUDN: Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC at 8pm. Honduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Marathon vs Platense at 8:30pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on FS2: Al Hilala vs Al Ittifaq at 10:30am and Al Ittihad vs Al Feiha at 12:30pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Rennes vs PSG at 1pm and Monaco vs Nantes at 3pm. FA Cup on ESPN2: Hull City vs Chelsea at 2:45pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Puebla vs UNAM Pumas at 8pm and Toluca vs Tijuana at 10pm ET.

Previous USMNT Players Abroad roundups:

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop – CSM via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com