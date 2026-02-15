USMNT Players Abroad: McKennie with two assists, goal for Busio

The Monday, February 16 update has scores from the Superliga and Championship, starting with Matthew Hoppe subbing out in the 65th for Sonderjyske’s 2-1 home win over Silkeborg. Down a goal from the 6th, Sonderjyske’s Olti Hyseni equalized in the 77th and Lirim Qamili converted a penalty in the 84th minute.

In the Championship, Haji Wright subbed out in the 82nd for Coventry City’s 3-1 home win over Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough. Wright opened the scoring for Coventry in the 21st and doubled the lead in the 55th. Boro’s Riley McGree scored in the 67th. Wright converted a Coventry penalty in the 71st. Morris saw yellow in the 22nd minute.

The weekend roundup of USMNT players abroad has Weston McKennie recording two assists in Serie A and a goal for Gianluca Busio in Serie B. In the Championship, Patrick Agyemang once again scored for Derby County. Leeds and Fulham advanced in the FA Cup.

Serie A

Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 78th for AC Milan’s 2-1 win at Pisa. Ruben Loftus-Cheek put AC Milan up in the 39th with Pisa equalizing in the 71st. Luka Modic returned AC Milan’s lead in the 85th. AC Milan’s Adrien Rabiot saw red two minutes into stoppage time. Weston McKennie’s Juventus lost 3-2 at Inter Milan. Juventus gave up an own-goal in the 17th and Andrea Cambiaso equalized in the 26th. Juventus’s Pierre Kalulu saw red in the 42nd. Inter retook the lead in the 76th and Manuel Locatelli equalized for Juventus in the 83rd with McKennie assisting. Inter Milan scored again in the 90th minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed out five minutes into stoppage time for Reggiana’s 1-1 draw at Empoli in Serie B. Natan Girma converted a Reggiana penalty in the 26th and Empoli equalized in the 72nd minute. Gianluca Busio’s Venezia won 4-0 at Cesena. Busio opened the scoring for Venezia in the 38th, Andrea Adorante doubled the lead a minute into stoppage time, and Antoine Hainaut scored in the 62nd. Lion Lauberbach converted a Venezia penalty two minutes into stoppage time.

FA Cup – Fourth Round

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham won 2-1 at Stoke City. Trailing from the 19th, Kevin equalized for Fulham in the 55th and Harrison Reed scored in the 84th minute. Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 68th for Leeds United’s 1-1 draw at Birmingham City. Leeds advanced 4-2 on penalties. Lukas Nmecha put Leeds up in the 49th and Birmingham equalized in the 89th minute. Birmingham City failed to convert in rounds two and three of penalties while Leeds converted on all four of their attempts. Aaronson scored in round three.

Championship

Patrick Agyemang subbed out in the 89th for Derby County’s 2-0 home win over Swansea City. Rhian Brewster opened the scoring for Derby County in the 47th and Agyemang doubled the lead in the 67th. Agyemang saw yellow in the 27th minute.

Bundesliga

Malik Tillman subbed on at halftime for Bayer Leverkusen’s 4-0 home win over James Sands’s St Pauli. Sands subbed out in the 68th. Jarrell Quansah put Leverkusen up in the 13th, Patrik Schick scored in the 14th, and Edmond Tabsoba made it 3-0 in the 52nd. Ernest Poku finished off the Leverkusen scoring in the 78th minute.

Joe Scally subbed on in the 65th for Gladbach’s 3-0 loss at Eintracht to goals in the 24th, 34th, and 75th minutes. Kristoffer Lund’s FC Koln lost 3-1 at Stuttgart, trailing from the 15th. Ragnar Ache equalized for Koln in the 79th, but Stuttgart retook the lead in the 84th and scored again two minutes into stoppage time.

In the 2.Bundesliga, John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel lost 2-1 at home to Schalke. Trailing from goals in the 16th and 29th, David Zec converted a Holstein Kiel penalty in the 55th minute. Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 62nd for SV Waldhof’s 1-1 draw at Energie Cottbus in the 3.Liga. Down a goal from the 10th, Sanoussy Ba equalized for Waldhof in the 64th. Waldhof’s Janne Sietan saw red a minute into stoppage time. Boyd saw yellow four minutes into stoppage time.

La Liga

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 63rd for Atletico Madrid’s 3-0 loss at Rayo Vallecano. Atletico fell behind in the 40th and Rayo Vallecano added goals in the 45th and 76th. Cardoso saw yellow in the 29th minute. Alex Freeman subbed on in the 78th for Villarreal’s 2-1 home loss at Getafe. Trailing from a penalty in the 41st and a goal in the 53rd, Georges Mikautadze scored for Villarreal in the 76th minute.

Jonathan Gomez’s Albacete drew 1-1 at home with Sporting Gijon in the Segunda Division. Jefte Betancor converted an Albacete penalty four minutes into stoppage time and Gijon equalized from the penalty spot in the 78th minute.

Ligue 1

Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 76th for AS Monaco’s 3-1 home win over Nantes. Simon Adingra scored for Monaco in the 25th and 28th and Denis Zakaria made it 3-0 in the 30th. Nantes pulled a goal back a minute into first-half stoppage time. Monaci’s Aleksandr Golovin saw red in the 65th minute. Tim Weah’s Marseille drew 2-2 at home with Strasbourg. Mason Greenwood put Marseille up in the 14th and Amine Gouiri scored in the 47th. Strasbourg pulled a goal back in the 73rd and converted a penalty seven minutes into stoppage time. Weah saw yellow eight minutes into stoppage time.

Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon shutout Nice 2-0 at home, going ahead from a Corentin Tolisso goal a minute into first-half stoppage time. Noah Nartey doubled the Lille lead in the 64th. Tessmann saw yellow in the 52nd minute. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse lost 2-1 at LeHavre. Playing a man down from the 2nd, LeHavre took the lead in the 43rd. Toulouse’s Djibril Sidibe equalized three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Le Havre went ahead for good in the 53rd minute.

Elsewhere in Europe

Sergino Dest’s PSV lost 2-1 at Volendam in the Eredivisie. Dennis Man scored PSV’s goal in the 82nd. Volendam equalized in the 67th and scored again in the 87th minute.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic won 3-2 at Kilmarnock. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 21st and 28th, Celtic’s Sebastian Tounekto pulled a goal back in the 56th and Benjamin Nygren equalized in the 64th. Julian Araujo scored Celtic’s winner seven minutes into stoppage time.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo won 2-0 at Royal Antwerp in the Jupiler League. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh scored for Westerlo in the 16th and Reynolds doubled the lead in the 64th. Reynolds saw yellow in the 22nd minute.

Marlon Fossey subbed out in the 69th for Standard Liege’s 1-1 home draw with Union Saint-Gilloise. Dennis Eckert put Standard up in the 15th with Fossey assisting and Union Saint-Gilloise equalized in the 76th minute.

George Bello’s LASK drew 1-1 at Ried in the Austrian Bundesliga. Down a goal from the 35th, LASK’s Moses Usor equalized from the penalty spot 13 minutes into stoppage time. Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK drew 1-1 at home with RB Salzburg. Leon Klassen scored Grazer’s goal in the 16th and RB Salzburg equalized in the 40th minute.

Kellyn Acosta subbed out in the 77th for Pogoń Szczecin’s 1-0 home win over Arka Gdynia in the Ekstraklasa. Paul Mukairu scored Pogoń Szczecin’s goal in the 5th. Acosta saw yellow in the 64th minute.

Jonathan Amon subbed on in the 76th for Vejle BK’s 2-0 loss at Randers in the Superliga. Randers scored in the 14th and converted a penalty in the 27th minute.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed out in the 62nd for Asteras Tripolis in their 3-1 loss at Panetolikos in the Greek Super League. Trailing from the 19th, Asteras Tripolis equalized from a Julian Bartolo from a penalty in the 44th. Panetolikos retook the lead in the 64th and scored again in the 81st minute.

South America

Matko Miljevic subbed out in the 64th for Racing Club in their 2-0 win at Banfield in Argentina. Marco Di Cesare scored for Racing Club in the 27th and Adrian Martinez converted a penalty a minute into stoppage time.

Did Not Play

Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 4 – Hull City 0, FA Cup)

Caleb Wiley (Chelsea 4 – Hull City 0, FA Cup)

Dom Dwyer (Mansfield Town 2 – Burnley 1, FA Cup)

Josh Sargent (Norwich City 3 – West Brom 1, FA Cup)

Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Norwich City 3, FA Cup

George Campbell (West Brom 1 – Norwich City 3, FA Cup)

Lynden Gooch (Huddersfield Town 0 – Stevenage Borough 1)

Damion Downs (Hamburg 3 – Union Berlin 2)

Lenny Maloney (Mainz 0 – Borussia Dortmund 4)

Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 2 – RB Leipzig 2)

Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Gladbach 0)

Gio Reyna (Gladbach 0 – Eintracht 3)

Julian Green (Furth 0 – Kaiserslautern 1)

John Brooks (Hertha BSC 2 – Hannover 3)

Yunus Musah (Atalanta 2 – Lazio 0)

Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma 2 – Verona 1)

Konrad De La Fuente (Ceuta 0 – Huesca 2)

Taylor Booth (FC Twente 1 – Telstar 1)

Ricardo Pepi (PSV 1 – Volendam 2)

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 3 – Kilmarnock 2)

Jordan Pefok (CD Tondela 1 – Alverca 1)

Aziel Jackson (Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 – Cracovia 0)

Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 1 – AEL 1)

Kenny Saief (Maccabi Haifa 4 – Bnei Sakhnin 0)

Alex Zendejas (Club America 0 – Tigres 1)

Marco Farfan (Tigres 1 – Cruz Azul 2)

Ventura Alvarado (Irapuato 5 – Dorados 0)

Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 0 – Nacional 2)

