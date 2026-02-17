The Wednesday, February 18 update to the roundup of USMNT players abroad once again starts in the Champions League knockout round first-legs. Malik Tillman subbed on in the 64th for Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-0 win at Olympiacos in their first-leg. Patrick Schick scored both of Leverkusen’s goals, finding the back of the net in the 60th and 63rd minutes.

Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 90th for Atletico Madrid’s 3-3 draw at Club Brugge. Julian Alvarez converted an Atletico penalty in the 8th and Ademola Lookman doubled their lead four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Club Brugge pulled a goal back in the 51st and equalized in the 60th. Atletico retook the lead from an own-goal in the 79th. Club Brugge equalized in the 89th minute.

In La Liga, Alex Freeman subbed on in the 88th for Villarreal’s 1-0 win at Levante. Georges Mikautadze scored Villarreal’s goal in the 57th minute.

Moving to Serie A, Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 82nd for AC Milan’s 1-1 home draw with Como. Trailing from the 32nd, Rafael Leao equalized for AC Milan in the 64th minute.

Philadelphia, Cincinnati, and Vancouver are in action in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday night.

It’s the UEFA Champions League playoff round first-legs to start the Tuesday, February 17 USMNT players abroad roundup, with a standout performance from Folarin Balogun in a losing effort for Monaco. Then we move to League One, the Concacaf Champions Cup, and the soccer TV listings.

UEFA Champions League playoff round first-legs

Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 83rd for AS Monaco’s 3-2 home loss to PSG. Balogun opened the scoring in the 1st and doubled the Monaco lead in the 18th. PSG had a penalty saved in the 22nd, pulled a goal back in the 29th, and equalized in the 41st. Monaco’s Aleksandr Golovin saw red in the 48th. PSG scored again in the 67th to take the series lead going into the second-leg on February 25.

Weston McKennie’s Juventus lost 5-2 at Galatasaray, falling behind in the 15th. Teun Koopmeiners equalized for Juventus in the 16th and gave them the lead in the 32nd. Galatasaray leveled the score in the 49th and went ahead in the 60th. Juventus’s Juan Cabal saw red in the 67th. Galatasaray added goals in the 74th and 86th minutes. That series also concludes next Wednesday in Turin.

League One

Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 79th for Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 loss at Doncaster Rovers. Huddersfield fell behind to a 34th minute penalty.

Did Not Play

Yunus Musah (Atalanta 0 – Borussia Dortmund 2, UEFA Champions League)

Dom Dwyer (Mansfield Town0 – Blackpool 1)

Concacaf Champions Cup

Nashville SC won 2-0 at Atletico Ottawa in the opening game of their round one series. Woobens Pacius put Nashville up in the 66th and Sam Surridge doubled the lead five minutes into stoppage time.

LAFC beat Real Espana 6-1 away, with Denis Bouanga converting a penalty in the 3rd and David Martinez doubling the lead in the 11th. Son Heung-Min converted an LAFC penalty in the 22nd, Bouanga scored again in the 24th, and Timothy Tillman made it 5-0 in the 39th. Real Espana scored in the 51st. Bouanga finished off the LAFC goals in the 71st minute.

