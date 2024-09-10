USMNT 1 – New Zealand 1, international friendly

The USMNT closed out the September 2024 international window with a 1-1 friendly draw with New Zealand in Cincinnati. Christian Pulisic was the difference-maker for the United States, subbing on in the 57th and scoring in the 69th. Folarin Balogun assisted on the Pulisic goal. New Zealand’s Ben Waine equalized in the 89th minute. The USMNT is back in action during the October international window, with friendlies against Panama in Austin on the 12 and at Mexico on the 15.

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. New Zealand

Date: September 10, 2024

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio

Attendance: 15,711

Kickoff: 7:07pm ET

Weather: 80 degrees, clear

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 0 1 1

NZL 0 1 1

USA – Christian Pulisic (Folarin Balogun) 69th minute

NZL – Ben Waine 89

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 12-Marlon Fossey, 3-Chris Richards (capt.), 4-Mark McKenzie, 23-Kristoffer Lund (5-Caleb Wiley, 66); 6-Yunus Musah (14-Luca de la Torre, 46), 8-Aidan Morris (15-Johnny Cardoso, 86); 9-Ricardo Pepi (7-Cade Cowell, 86), 11-Brenden Aaronson (17-Malik Tillman, 66), 19-Haji Wright (10-Christian Pulisic, 57); 20-Folarin Balogun

Substitutes not used: 16-Patrick Schulte, 18-Ethan Horvath, 21-Diego Kochen, 2-Auston Trusty, 13-Tim Ream, 22-Joe Scally

Head coach: Mikey Varas

NZL: 1-Max Crocombe; 2-Tim Payne (4-Bill Tuiloma, 66), 14-Finn Surman (5-Michael Boxall, 74), 3-Nando Pijnaker, 13-Liberato Cacace; 8-Marko Stamenic, 16-Alex Rufer, 6-Joe Bell; 11-Elijah Just (19-Ben Old, 66), 9-Chris Wood (18-Ben Waine, 74), 7-Matthew Garbett

Substitutes not used: 12-Alex Paulsen, 22-Oliver Sail, 15-Tommy Smith,17-Kosta Barbarouses, 20-Logan Rogerson 21-Sam Sutton

Head coach: Darren Bazeley

Stats Summary: USA / NZL

Shots: 17 / 8

Shots on Goal: 5 / 3

Saves: 2 / 4

Corner Kicks: 7 / 0

Fouls: 15 / 16

Offside: 2 / 0

Misconduct Summary:

NZL – Alex Rufer (Caution) 37th minute

NZL – Marko Stamenic (Caution) 51

NZL – Matthew Garbett (Caution) 54

USA – Luca de la Torre (Caution) 59

Officials:

Referee: Selvin Antonio Brown Chavarria (HON)

Assistant Referee 1: Gerson Daniel Orellana Martinez (HON)

Assistant Referee 2: Roney Armando Salinas Valladares (HON)

4th Official: Kevin Fikar (USA)