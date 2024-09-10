USMNT 1 – New Zealand 1, international friendly

The USMNT closed out the September 2024 international window with a 1-1 friendly draw with New Zealand in Cincinnati. Christian Pulisic was the difference-maker for the United States, subbing on in the 57th and scoring in the 69th. Folarin Balogun assisted on the Pulisic goal. New Zealand’s Ben Waine equalized in the 89th minute. The USMNT is back in action during the October international window, with friendlies against Panama in Austin on the 12 and at Mexico on the 15.
Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. New Zealand
Date: September 10, 2024
Competition: International Friendly
Venue: TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio
Attendance: 15,711
Kickoff: 7:07pm ET
Weather: 80 degrees, clear
Scoring Summary: 1 2 F
USA 0 1 1
NZL 0 1 1
USA – Christian Pulisic (Folarin Balogun) 69th minute
NZL – Ben Waine 89
Lineups:
USA: 1-Matt Turner; 12-Marlon Fossey, 3-Chris Richards (capt.), 4-Mark McKenzie, 23-Kristoffer Lund (5-Caleb Wiley, 66); 6-Yunus Musah (14-Luca de la Torre, 46), 8-Aidan Morris (15-Johnny Cardoso, 86); 9-Ricardo Pepi (7-Cade Cowell, 86), 11-Brenden Aaronson (17-Malik Tillman, 66), 19-Haji Wright (10-Christian Pulisic, 57); 20-Folarin Balogun
Substitutes not used: 16-Patrick Schulte, 18-Ethan Horvath, 21-Diego Kochen, 2-Auston Trusty, 13-Tim Ream, 22-Joe Scally
Head coach: Mikey Varas
NZL: 1-Max Crocombe; 2-Tim Payne (4-Bill Tuiloma, 66), 14-Finn Surman (5-Michael Boxall, 74), 3-Nando Pijnaker, 13-Liberato Cacace; 8-Marko Stamenic, 16-Alex Rufer, 6-Joe Bell; 11-Elijah Just (19-Ben Old, 66), 9-Chris Wood (18-Ben Waine, 74), 7-Matthew Garbett
Substitutes not used: 12-Alex Paulsen, 22-Oliver Sail, 15-Tommy Smith,17-Kosta Barbarouses, 20-Logan Rogerson 21-Sam Sutton
Head coach: Darren Bazeley
Stats Summary: USA / NZL
Shots: 17 / 8
Shots on Goal: 5 / 3
Saves: 2 / 4
Corner Kicks: 7 / 0
Fouls: 15 / 16
Offside: 2 / 0
Misconduct Summary:
NZL – Alex Rufer (Caution) 37th minute
NZL – Marko Stamenic (Caution) 51
NZL – Matthew Garbett (Caution) 54
USA – Luca de la Torre (Caution) 59
Officials:
Referee: Selvin Antonio Brown Chavarria (HON)
Assistant Referee 1: Gerson Daniel Orellana Martinez (HON)
Assistant Referee 2: Roney Armando Salinas Valladares (HON)
4th Official: Kevin Fikar (USA)