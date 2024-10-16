Mexico 2 – USMNT 0, international friendly

The USMNT closed out the 2024 October international window with a 2-0 loss at Mexico in Guadalajara. Mexico took the lead from a Raul Jimenez goal in the 22nd and Cesar Huerta scored in the 49th minute. The USMNT plays in the Nations League during the November window with their opponent determined by the Concacaf rankings.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Mexico

Date: October 15, 2024

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: Estadio Akron; Guadalajara, Mexico

Attendance: 43,537

Kickoff: 9:30pm local (10:30pm ET)

Weather: 69 degrees, mostly clear

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 0 0 0

MEX 1 1 2

MEX – Raúl Jiménez 22nd minute

MEX – César Huerta 49

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 22-Joe Scally, 12-Miles Robinson, 13-Ream (Capt.), 5-Antonee Robinson (23-Kristoffer Lund, 46);14-Gianluca Busio (15-Tanner Tessman, 63), 7-Aidan Morris (2-Austun Trusty, 83), 6-Yunus Musah (21-Alex Zendejas, 46); 17-Malik Tillman (20-Brandon Vazquez, 63), 11-Brenden Aaronson, 24-Josh Sargent (19-Haji Wright, 63)

Substitutes not used: 16-Patrick Schulte, 18-Ethan Horvath

Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino

MEX: 1-Luis Malagon; 27-Jesús Angulo (24-Obed Vargas, 82), 5-Johan Vásquez, 3-César Montes, 2-Jorge Sánchez, 18-Andrés Guardado (Capt.), 4-Edson Álvarez, 21-César Huerta (10-Alexis Vega, 68), 17-Orbelín Pineda (11-Germán Berterame, 68), 25-Roberto Alvarado (16-Diego Lainez, 68), 9-Raúl Jiménez (22-Guillermo Martínez, 82)

Substitutes not used: 13-Guillermo Ochoa, 6-Jesús Orozco, 7-Luis Romo, 8-Carlos Rodríguez, 12-Raúl Rangel, 14-Marcel Ruíz, 15-Sebastián Córdova, 20-Érik Lira, 23-Bryan González, 26-Rodrigo Huescas

Head coach: Javier Aguirre

Stats Summary: USA / MEX

Shots: 5 / 17

Shots on Goal: 1 / 5

Saves: 4 / 1

Corner Kicks: 5 / 5

Fouls: 7 / 14

Offside: 2 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

MEX – Javier Aguirre (Caution) 26th minute

USA – Aidan Morris (Caution) 34

USA – Alex Zendejas (Caution) 75

MEX – Edson Álvarez (Caution) 75

Officials:

Referee: Keylor Antonio Herrera Villalobos (CRC)

Assistant 1: William Uriel Chow Barrios (CRC)

Assistant 2: Victor Fabian Ramirez Fonseca (CRC)

Fourth Official: Mario Alberto Escobar (GUA)