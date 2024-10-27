MLS Playoffs: Inter Miami leads, big win for the Galaxy

Round One of the 2024 Major League Soccer playoffs began on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. Inter Miami won their opening game 2-1 over Atlanta, going ahead from a Luis Suarez goal in the 2nd. Atlanta’s Saba Lobzhanidze equalized in the 39th, but Jordi Alba put Inter Miami up for good in the 60th minute.

“It was a match where what I liked the most was the control we had on the field for almost the entire game,” Inter Miami coach Tata Martino said. “We didn’t make many mistakes that would allow the opponent to break out into space. We had five clear chances in the first half, and one of them came very close to the post. We were patient. I believe that if it weren’t for Brad (Guzan) ‘s performance, the match should have ended with a clear difference.”

On Saturday, the LA Galaxy beat Colorado 5-0 at home. LA took the lead from a Dejan Jovelic goal in the 32nd, John Nelson doubled it in the 52nd, and Ricard Puig scored in the 54th. Jovelic scored again in the 75th and Puig added a fifth Galaxy goal in the 87th minute.

Moving to Sunday’s games, Orlando City shutout Charlotte 2-0 at home. Facundo Torres put Orlando up in the 32nd and Martin Ojeda doubled the lead in the 76th. Charlotte’s Pep Biel saw red a minute into stoppage time.

LAFC beat Vancouver 2-1 at home. Denis Bouanga put LAFC up from the penalty spot in the 30th and Cristian Olivera scored in the 57th. Vancouver’s Ryan Gauld scored four minutes into stoppage time.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Serie A on Fox Deportes: AC Milan vs Napoli at 3:45pm. DFB Pokal on ESPN Deportes: Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund at 3:45pm. League Cup on CBS Sports: Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday at 4pm. MLS on FS1: Columbus vs Red Bulls at 6:45pm and Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota at 9pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: River Plate vs Atletico Mineiro at 8:30pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Serie A on Fox Deportes: Juventus vs Parma at 3:45pm. League Cup on CBS Sports: Manchester United vs Leicester City at 3:45pm. DFB Pokal on ESPN Deportes: Mainz vs Bayern Munich at 3:45pm.

Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Lanus vs Cruzeiro at 6pm. U-17 Women’s World Cup semifinals on FS2 at 7pm. The USWNT vs Argentina friendly is on TNT at 7pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Aguila vs Motagua at 7pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Penarol vs Botafogo at 8:30pm ET.

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by Michael Pimental – ISIPhotos.com