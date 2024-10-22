Champions League wins for AC Milan and Monaco, goals in the Championship

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in the UEFA Champions League, where Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan beat Club Brugge 3-1 at home. Musah subbed on in the 75th. Pulisic scored from a corner kick in the 34th. Club Brugge saw red in the 40th and equalized in the 51st. Tijjani Reijnders returned AC Milan’s lead in the 61st and added a goal in the 71st minute.

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus lost 1-0 at home to VfB Stuttgart. McKennie subbed out in the 55th and Weah subbed on in the 55th. Juventus played a man down with Danilo seeing red in the 84th. Stuttgart scored two minutes into stoppage time.

Malik Tillman and Richy Ledezma’s PSV drew 1-1 at PSG. Ledezma subbed on in the 84th. Noa Lang put PSV up in the 34th and PSG equalized in the 55th. Ledezma saw yellow a minute into stoppage time. Ricardo Pepi was on the bench for PSV and Sergino Dest is injured.

Folarin Balogun wasn’t in the squad for Monaco’s 5-1 home win over Red Star due to injury. Takumi Minamino put Monaco up in the 20th with Red Star equalizing from the penalty spot in the 27th. Monaco’s Breel Embolo scored four minutes into first-half stoppage time and Wilfired Singo doubled the lead in the 54th. Minamino scored again in the 70th with Maghnes Akliouche finishing off the Monaco scoring six minutes into stoppage time.

Gio Reyna wasn’t in the squad for Borussia Dortmund’s 5-2 loss at Real Madrid. Donyell Malen put Dortmund up in the 30th and Jamie Gittens made it 2-0 in the 34th. Real Madrid pulled a goal back in the 60th, equalized in the 62nd, and went ahead in the 83rd. Real Madrid added goals in the 86th and three minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to the Championship, Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United beat Watford 2-1 at home. Largie Ramazani scored for Leeds in the 4th and Aaronson made it 2-0 in the 7th. Watford pulled a goal back in the 47th minute. Haji Wright subbed out in the 84th for Coventry City’s 1-1 draw at QPR. Wright put Coventry up in the 4th and QPR equalized in the 63rd minute.

Duane Holmes subbed out in the 77th for Preston North End’s 2-2 home draw with Josh Sargent’s Norwich City. Sam Greenwood put Preston up from the penalty spot in the 6th and Holmes doubled the lead in the 12th. Norwich’s Borja Sainz scored two minutes into stoppage time and Shane Duffy equalized in the 61st minute.

Ethan Horvath was on the bench for Cardiff City’s 2-0 home win over Portsmouth. An own-goal put Cardiff up in the 6th and Callum Robinson scored in the 13th minute. Lynden Gooch wasn’t in the squad for Stoke City’s 2-2 home draw with Bristol City. Stoke went ahead from a Lewis Koumas goal in the 2nd and Andy Moran scored in the 14th. Bristol pulled a goal back in the 50th and equalized in the 52nd.

Gabriel Slonina was in goal for Barnsley’s 2-2 home draw with Charlton in League One. Davis Kellior-Dunn scored for Barnsley in the 34th. Charlton equalized in the 77th and went ahead three minutes into stoppage time. Barnsley’s Max Watters equalized in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

In the MLS Eastern Conference wildcard game, Montreal and Atlanta drew 2-2 at Stade Saputo with United advancing 5-4 on penalties. Atlanta took a 2-0 lead with goals from Brooks Lennon in the 29th and Stian Gregersen in the 44th. Montreal responded with a Josef Martinez goal in the 63rd. Martinez equalized from the penalty spot in the 89th minute. With the game going directly to penalties, Montreal failed to convert in the second round, while United went five for five.

Tuesday’s roundup finishes in Liga MX, with Cade Cowell subbing on at halftime for Chivas’ 3-2 home win over Necaxa. Trailing from the 5th, Cowell equalized for Chivas in the 50th. Ricardo Marin put Chivas up in the 55th and Victor Guzman scored in the 59th minute. Ventura Alvarado was on the bench for Mazatlan’s 2-0 home win over Tigres. Brian Rubio put Mazatlan up in the 89th and David Colman scored two minutes into stoppage time.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on UniMas: Brest vs Bayer Leverkusen at 12:45pm and Barcelona vs Bayern Munich at 3pm. Atletico Madrid vs Lille is on CBS Sports at 3pm.

U-17 Women’s World Cup on FS2: Poland vs Brazil at 4pm and England vs Korea DPR at 7pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Zambia vs Japan at 4pm and Mexico vs Kenya at 7pm.

Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Cruzeiro vs Lanus at 6pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Botafogo vs Penarol at 8:30pm. Peru’s Primera Division on GolTV: Carlos Manucci vs Cusco at 9pm. Fox Deportes has Sporting Cristal vs Univeritario at 9:30pm. Liga MX on Univision: Monterrey vs UNAM Pumas at 9pm and Tijuana vs Club America at 11pm ET.

