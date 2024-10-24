Celtic draws at Atalanta, Middlesbrough wins in the Championship

Thursday’s USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Champions League, where Auston Trusty’s Celtic drew 0-0 at Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League. Celtic finished with two shots on goal to Atalanta’s six. Cameron Carter-Vickers wasn’t in the squad for Celtic.

In the Championship, Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough beat Sheffield United 1-0 at home. Emmanuel Latte Lath scored Boro’s goal in the 80th minute. Matthew Hoppe wasn’t in the squad for Middlesbrough. Daryl Dike wasn’t in the squad for West Brom’s 0-0 draw at Blackburn Rovers.

In the MLS Western Conference wildcard game, Vancouver shutout Portland 5-0 at Providence Park. Ryan Gauld opened the scoring in the 20th and Brian White doubled the lead in the 24th. Gauld scored again in the 31st, Stuart Armstrong made it 4-0 in the 51st, and Gauld finished off the Vancouver goals in the 59th minute. Vancouver opens its three-game round one series at LAFC on Sunday.

Moving to Liga MX, Brandon Vazquez was on the bench for Monterrey’s 0-0 home draw with UNAM Pumas. Joe Corona’s Tijuana drew 2-2 at home with Alex Zendejas’s Club America. Corona subbed on in the 62nd. Zendejas put Club America up in the 25th with Tijuana’s Christian Rivera equalizing from the penalty spot in the 47th. Rodrigo Aguirre equalized for Club America in the 69th minute.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Europa League on CBS Sports: AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv at 12:45pm and Porto vs Hoffenheim at 3pm. UniMas has Fenerbahce vs Manchester United at 3pm. The USWNT vs Iceland friendly is on TBS at 7:30pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Corinthians vs Racing Club at 8:30pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Kholood vs Al Nassr at 11am and Al Ahli vs Al Akhoud at 2pm. Serie A on Fox Deportes: Torino vs Como at 2:45pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Rennes vs Le Havre at 2:45pm. Premier League on USA: Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Espanyol vs Sevilla at 3pm. Championship on CBS Sports: Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Santa Clara vs Cil Vicente at 3:45pm.

NWSL on CBS Sports: Kansas City vs Gotham FC at 8pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Santos Laguna vs Mazatlan at 9pm and Puebla vs Chivas at 11pm.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop – CSM via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com