USMNT Players Abroad: Goals for Weah, Wright and Tillman, two for Pepi

The weekend roundup of USMNT players abroad starts with Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus drawing 4-4 at Inter Milan. Trailing from a penalty in the 15th, Dusan Vlahovic equalized for Juventus in the 20th. Weah scored in the 26th with Inter Milan equalizing in the 35th. With Inter Milan up a goal from the 53rd, Kenan Yildiz equalized for Juventus in the 71st and gave them the lead in the 82nd minute.

Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 89th for Venezia’s 2-2 draw at Monza. Mikael Ellertsson scored for Venezia in the 15th with Monza equalizing in the 23rd. Michael Svoboda returned the Venezia lead in the 39th with Monza equalizing in the 44th. Monza played a man down from the 80th. Busio saw yellow in the 51st minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 20th for Bari’s 0-0 draw at Spezia in Serie B. Novakovich saw yellow four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Kristoffer Lund subbed on in the 72nd for Palermo’s 2-0 home win over Reggiana. Claudio Gomes opened the scoring in the 15th and Thomas Henry doubled the lead in the 26th minute.

Moving to the Eredivisie, Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman’s PSV beat PEC Zwolle 6-0 at home. Pepi put PSV up in the 9th with Noa Lang doubling the lead in the 40th. PEC Zwolle saw red in the 44th. Tillman scored PSV’s third goal in the 50th with Pepi scoring again in the 58th. An own-goal made it 5-0 PSV in the 71st and Johan Bakayoko finished off the scoring in the 89th.

Taylor Booth and Paxten Aaronson’s Utrecht lost 2-0 at home to Feyenoord. Booth subbed out in the 74th. Utrecht fell behind in the 12th and Feyenoord scored again in the 54th. Aaronson saw yellow six minutes into stoppage time.

Tyler Adams subbed on in the 81st for Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League. Down a goal from the 76th, Evanilson equalized for Bournemouth six minutes into stoppage time. Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 1-1 at Everton in the Premier League. Alex Iwobi put Fulham up in the 61st and Everton equalized four minutes into stoppage time.

Duane Holmes subbed on in the 63rd for Preston North End’s 3-3 draw at Plymouth Argyle in the Championship. Sam Greenwood put Preston up in the 16th, Mads Frokjaer-Jensen doubled the lead three minutes into first-half stoppage time, and Brad Potts made it 3-0 in the 48th. Plymouth Argyle scored in the 55th, 82nd, and equalized two minutes into stoppage time.

Josh Sargent subbed out a minute into stoppage time for Norwich City’s 3-3 home draw with Aidn Morris’s Middlesbrough. Morris subbed out in the 90th and saw yellow in the 23rd. Borja Sanz put Norwich up in the 9th with Tommy Conway equalizing for Boro in the 13th. Conway gave Middlesbrough the lead in the 40th and Finn Isaac-Azaz added a goal two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Sainz scored again for Norwich in the 71st and an own-goal leveled the score in the 80th. Norwich’s Kenny McLean saw red in the 87th minute.

Haji Wright’s Coventry City beat Luton Town 3-2 at home. Trailing from a penalty in the 15th and a goal in the 37th, Ellis Simms pulled a goal back for Coventry in the 59th. Coventry’s Victor Topr equalized in the 76th. Luton played a man down from the 90th and Wright equalized for Coventry a minute into stoppage time. Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United drew 0-0 at Bristol City.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach drew 1-1 at Mainz in the Bundesliga. An own-goal put Mainz up in the 55th and Tim Kleindienst equalized for Gladbach in the 57th. Scally saw yellow in the 40th minute. Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 65th for Union Berlin’s 1-1 home draw with Eintracht. Mario Gotze put Eintracht up in the 14th with Benedict Hollerbach equalizing for Union Berlin in the 66th. Eintracht’s Arthur Theate saw red in the 76th minute.

Lenny Maloney’s Heidenheim drew 0-0 at home with Hoffenheim. A league down, Julian Green’s Furth beat Schalke 4-3 on the road. Roberto Massimo put Furth up in the 23rd with Schalke equalizing in the 32nd. Samian Michalski returned Furth’s lead in the 27th and Massimo scored again in the 39th. Schalke saw red in the 48th. Noel Futkeu made it 4-1 Furth in the 62nd. Schalke scored in the 78th and two minutes into stoppage time. Green saw yellow in the 44th minute.

In the 3. Liga, Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 61st for SV Waldhof’s 2-2 home draw with Wehen Wiesbaden. Trailing from the 7th, Waldhof’s Nicklas Shipnoski equalized in the 36th. Wehen Wiesbaden retook the lead in the 62nd with Boyd equalizing for Waldhof three minutes into stoppage time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic won 3-0 at Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership. Carter-Vickers subbed on in the 68th minute. Luke McCowan opened the scoring for Celtic in the 27th, Alistair Johnston doubled the lead in the 56th, and Adam Idah finished off the goals in the 88th. Monterwell saw red three minutes into stoppage time.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 at home. Atletico Madrid gave up an own-goal in the 4th minute.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed on in the 70th for Le Havre’s 1-0 loss at Rennes in Ligue 1. Rennes scored in the 54th. Le Havre’s Christopher Operi saw red five minutes into stoppage time. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse won 3-0 at Montpellier. Zakaria Aboukhlal scored in the 5th and 8th with Joshua King making it 3-0 in the 27th. Montpellier saw red in the 51st. McKenzie saw yellow in the 66th minute.

Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon drew 2-2 at home with Auxerre. Georges Mikautadze converted a penalty five minutes into first-half stoppage time. Auxerre equalized in the 47th. Mikautadze scored again in the 62nd with Auxerre equalizing in the 72nd minute.

Bryan Reynolds subbed out in the 65th for Westerlo’s 2-0 loss at STVV in the Belgian Pro League. STVV scored in the 21st and converted a penalty in the 86th. Reynolds saw yellow in the 52nd minute. Marlon Fossey subbed out in the 84th for Standard Liege’s 3-0 loss at Royal Antwerp. Standard Liege fell behind in the 45th and Royal Antwerp added goals in the 63rd and eight minutes into stoppage time.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 78th for Lausanne’s 3-0 home win over Grasshoppers in the Swiss Super League. Alvyn Sanches put Lausanne up in the 2nd,

In the Austrian Bundesliga, George Bello’s LASK lost 2-1 at home to Sturm Graz. Down a goal from the 33rd, Hrvoje Smolcic equalized for LASK in the 59th. Sturm Graz scored again in the 83rd minute.

Sam Rogers subbed on in the 88th for Aalesund’s 1-0 win at Ranheim TF in Norway’s 1. Division. Claudio Braga scored for Aalesund in the 54th minute.

Aron Johannsson subbed on in the 69th for Valur’s 6-1 home win over IA in Iceland’s topflight. Sigurdur Larusson scored for Valur in the 5th and Patrick Pedersen doubled the lead in the 12th. IA pulled a goal back in the 31st. Tryggvi Haraldsson made it 3-1 Valur in the 39th. Albin Skoglund extended the Valur lead in the 42nd, Gylfi Sigurdsson made it 5-0 in the 78th, and Lukas Heimisson finished off the goals in the 79th minute.

Jonathan Gomez subbed out in the 80th for PAOK’s 2-1 home loss to OFI in the Greek Super League. Kiril Despodov put PAOK up in the 35th. OFI equalized in the 77th and went ahead in the 79th. Gomez saw yellow in the 78th minute.

Cade Cowell subbed out in the 74th for Chivas’ 1-0 loss at Puebla in Liga MX. Chivas fell behind in the 63rd minute. Joe Corona subbed out at halftime for Tijuana’s 0-0 draw at Atlas. Alex Zendejas’s Club America beat Brandon Vazquez’s Monterrey 2-1 at home. Vazquez subbed on in the 60th minute. Brian Rodriguez opened the scoring for Club America in the 49th with Monterrey’s Jordi Cortizo equalizing in the 86th. Alvaro Fidalgo put Club America up for good in the 89th. Zendejas saw yellow in the 81st minute.

Did Not Play: Chris Richards and Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 1 – Spurs 0), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 0 – West Brom 0), Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Cardiff City 0), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 0 – Sheffield United 2), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 3 – Norwich City 3), Gabriel Slonina (Barnsley 2 – Shrewsbury Town 0), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 0 – St Pauli 0), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Union Berlin 1), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 1 – Augsburg 2), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 3 – Karlsruher 1), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 0 – Leganes 3), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 1 – Nice 2), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg 3 – Nantes 1), Sergino Dest and Richy Ledezma (PSV 6 – PEC Zwolle 0), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 2 – Altach 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 1 – Aris 1), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 0 – Santos Laguna 0),

