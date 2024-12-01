MLS Playoffs: Red Bulls in the East and the Galaxy in the West

The New York Red Bulls advanced to the 2024 MLS Cup with a 1-0 win at Orlando City in the Eastern Conference finals. Andres Reyes scored for the Red Bulls in the 47th minute.

In the Western Conference, the LA Galaxy advanced with a 1-0 home win over Seattle. The Galaxy’s Dejan Joveljic scored in the 85th minute. The Galaxy hosts the MLS Cup final on December 7.

“Yeah, it’s an amazing feeling,” Joveljic said. They said that their defense is the best. They showed that today. They played best defensive football. But their defense is locked, but they didn’t know one thing. We have the keys from every locker on the West side.”

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Mallorca vs Barcelona at 1pm. DFB Pokal on ESPN2: Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen at 2:45pm. The Netherlands vs USWNT friendly on TNT at 2:45pm. CBS Sports has the France vs Spain women’s friendly at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Leicester City vs West Ham at 3:15pm. The Caribbean Club Championship on Fox Soccer Plus: Cibao vs Cavalier at 7pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Premiership on CBS Sports: Aberdeen vs Celtic at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Athletic vs Real Madrid at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Aston Villa vs Brentford at 3:15pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Alajuelense vs Real Esteli at 8pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Premier League on USA: Bournemouth vs Spurs at 3:15pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Moreirense vs Sporting at 3:15pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr at 12pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lille vs Brest at 1pm and Auxerre vs PSG at 3pm. Serie A on Fox Deportes: Atalanta vs AC Milan at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Celta Vigo vs Mallorca at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Braga vs Estoril at 3:45pm ET.

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by the LA Galaxy