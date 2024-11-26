The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts in the Champions League, where Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan won 3-2 at Slovan Bratislava. Pulisic subbed out in the 75th and Musah subbed on in the 76th. It was Pulisic opening the scoring for AC Milan in the 21st. Slovan Bratislava equalized in the 24th. AC Milan retook the lead from a Rafael Leao goal in the 68th and Tammy Abraham made it 3-1 in the 71st. Slovan Bratislava pulled a goal back in the 88th and went a man down in the 90th minute.

Moving to the Championship, Duane Holmes subbed out in the 67th for Preston North End in their 0-0 draw at Stoke City. Preston’s Freddie Woodman saw red in the 90th minute.

On Tuesday in the Champions League, Folarin Balogun subbed on in the 63rd for AS Monaco’s 3-2 home loss to Benfica. Eliesse Ben Seghir scored for Monaco in the 13th with Benfica equalizing in the 48th. Monaco went a man down in the 58th when Wilfried Singo saw red. Soungoutou Magassa put Monaco up in the 67th, but Benfica equalized in the 84th and went ahead for good in the 88th minute.

Tim Weah’s Juventus drew 0-0 at Aston Villa. Weah saw yellow in the 77th. Auston Trusty and Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic drew 1-1 at home with Club Brugge. Trailing from an own-goal in the 26th, Daizen Maeda equalized for Celtic in the 60th minute.

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 62nd for Borussia DOrtmund’s 3-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb. Jamie Gittens put Dortmund up in the 41st, Ramy Bensebaini doubled the lead in the 56th, and Serhou Guirasy made it 3-0 in the 90th minute.

Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi, and Richy Ledezma’s PSV beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-2 at home. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 8tha and 37th and playing up a man from the 69th, Tillman scored in the 87th and 90th for PSV. Pepi put them ahead five minutes into stoppage time.

Returning to the Championship, Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 84th for Leeds United’s 3-0 home win over Luton Town. Sam Byram scored for Leeds in the 10th, Joel Piroe added a goal a minute into first-half stoppage time, and Daniel James finished off the scoring in the 81st minute.

In the opening legs of the Liga MX quarterfinals, Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 88th for Club America’s 2-0 home win over Toluca. Rodrigo Aguirre scored Club America’s goals in the 67th and 82nd minutes. Joe Corona subbed on in the 74th for Tijuana’s 3-0 home win over Cruz Azul. Raul Zuniga opened the scoring for Tijuana in the 10th and Efrain Alvarez doubled the lead in the 19th. Playing a man up from the 34th, Emanuel Reynoso scored for Tijuana in the 42nd minute.

Did Not Play: Haji Wright (Coventry City 0 – Burnley 2), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 6 – Plymouth 1), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 0 – Preston 0), Gabriel Slonina (Barnsley 2 – Reading 2), Weston McKennie (Juventus 0 – Aston Villa 0), Sergino Dest (PSV 3 – Shakhtar Donetsk 2), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 0 – QPR 2), Aidan Morris and Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 0 – Blackburn 0)

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Europa League on CBS Sports: AZ vs Galatasaray at 12:45pm and Real Sociedad vs Ajax at 3pm. UniMas has Spurs vs AS Roma at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: San Luis vs Tigres at 7:30pm. Monterrey vs UNAM Pumas is on Univision at 10pm. Guatemala’s Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Antigua vs Municipal at 9pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on FS2: Al Nassr vs Damac at 9:40am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Reims vs Lens at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Mallorca vs Valencia at 3pm ET.

Photo by Kirchner-Media/Th – dpa via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com