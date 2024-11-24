USMNT Players Abroad: Three goals for Pepi, Reyna subs on for Borussia Dortmund

The USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Eredivisie with another standout performance from Ricardo Pepi. PSV shutout Groningen 5-0 at home. Pepi started, Malik Tillman subbed on in the 62nd, and Richy Ledezma followed in the 75th. Olivier Boscagli opened the scoring in the 14th with Pepi doubling the lead in the 37th. Guus Til extended the PSV lead in the 52nd with Pepi adding goals in the 64th and 78th minutes.

Brenden Aaronson started and Taylor Booth subbed on in the 58th for FC Utrecht’s 2-1 win at NEC. Yoann Cathline put Utrecht up in the 35th with NEC equalizing in the 48th. Victor Jensen scored for Utrecht in the 62nd minute.

In the Bundesliga, Gio Reyna subbed on in the 78th for Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 home win over Freiburg. Maximilian Beier put Dortmund up in the 7th and Felix Nmecha doubled the lead in the 40th. Freiburg saw red in the 63rd. Dortmund’s Julian Brandt added a goal in the 66th and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens finished off the scoring in the 77th. Freiburg saw red again three minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Scally subbed out in the 21st for Gladbach’s 2-0 home win over St Pauli. Alassane Plea put Gladbach up in the 13th and Tim Kleindienst doubled the lead in the 44th minute. Jordan Pefok’s Union Berlin lost 1-0 at Wolfsburg to a 71st minute goal.

Lenny Maloney subbed out in the 84th for Heidenheim’s 5-2 loss at Bayer Leverkusen. Niklas Dorsch opened the scoring for Heidenheim in the 10th and Mathias Honsak made it 2-0 in the 21st. Leverkusen pulled a goal back in the 30th, equalized in the 32nd, and went ahead in the 52nd. Leverkusen added goals in the 71st and 82nd minutes.

Julian Green’s Furth lost 3-2 to Karlsruher in the 2.Bundesliga. Branimir Hrgota scored for Furth in the 20th. Karlsruher equalized in the 46th, went ahead in the 73rd, and doubled their lead in the 79th. Sacha Banse pulled a goal back in the 83rd minute. In the 3. Liga, Terrence Boyd subbed out two minutes into stoppage time for SV Waldhof’s 2-1 home win over Hannover 96 II. Julian Rieckmann scored for Waldhof in the 31st with Hannover 96 II equalizing in the 33rd. Waldhof’s Rico Benatelli returned Waldhof’s lead in the 74th minute.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 4-1 at home to Wolverhampton in the Premier League. Alex Iwobi put Fulham up in the 20th. Wolverhampton equalized in the 31st, went ahead in the 53rd, and added goals in the 87th and five minutes into stoppage time.

Chris Richards subbed on in the 90th for Crystal Palace’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa. Ismaila Sarr scored for Palace in the 4th with Aston Villa equalizing in the 36th. Palace retook the lead from a Justin Devenny goal a minute into stoppage time. Aston Villa equalized in the 77th minute. Tyler Adams subbed out in the 65th for Bournemouth’s 2-1 home loss to Brighton. Trailing 2-0 to goals in the 4th and 49th and playing up a man from the 59th. David Brooks scored for Bournemouth three minutes into stoppage time.

Duane Holmes subbed on in the 87th for Preston North End’s 1-1 home draw with Derby County in the Championship. Sam Greenwood put Preston up in the 23rd and Derby equalized in the 29th minute.

Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United won 4-2 at Swansea City. Down a goal from the 8th, Manor Solomon equalized in the 20th. Falling behind again three minutes into first-half stoppage time, an own-goal leveled the score in the 55th. Solomon scored again for Leeds in the 73rd with Swansea equalizing in the 90th. Wilfried Gnoto put Leeds up for good a minute into first-half stoppage time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic won 4-1 at Hearts in the Premiership. Kyogo Furuhashi put Celtic up in the 55th, Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn doubled the lead in the 60th, and Adam Idah made it 3-0 in the 78th. Musa Drammeh scored for Hearts in the 82nd. Idah converted a Celtic penalty four minutes into stoppage time.

Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan drew 0-0 at home with Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus in Serie A. Pulisic subbed on in the 70th and Musah subbed out in the 84th. McKennie subbed out in the 80th and Weah subbed on in the 80th minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 65th for Bari’s 3-2 home win over Cittadella in Serie B. Kevin Lasagna put Bari up in the 5th and Guiseppe Sibilli converted a penalty in the 45th, and Raddaele Maiello made it 3-0 two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Cittadella scored in the 52nd and 55th minutes.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse lost 3-0 at PSG in Ligue 1. PSG scored in the 35th, 84th, and a minute into stoppage time. Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 61st for Le Havre’s 2-0 win at Nantes. Josue Casimir put Le Havre up in the 3rd and Steve Ngoura scored in the 74th minute.

Caleb Wiley subbed out at halftime for Strasbourg’s 2-1 loss at Nice. Dilane Bakwa scored for Strasbourg in the 20th. Nice equalized in the 54th and an own-goal put them up for good in the 62nd minute. Tanner Tessmann subbed on in the 79th for Lyon’s 1-1 draw at Reims. Rayan Cherki scored for Lyon in the 38th and Reims equalized in the 55th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo won 4-0 at home over Kortrijk in Belgium’s Pro League. Alfie Devine put Westerlo up in the 49th and scored again in the 71st. Griffin Yow made it 3-0 in the 74th and Jordan Bos finished off the scoring in the 90th. Reynolds saw yellow in the 15th minute. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege beat Cercle Brugge 1-0 at home. Andi Zeqiri scored Standard’s goal in the 57th minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed out a minute into stoppage time for Lausanne’s 1-0 home win over Sion in the Swiss Super League. Teddy Okou scored for Laussane in the 80th minute.

George Bello’s LASK won 2-1 at Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga. Trailing from the 62nd, an own-goal leveled the score for LASK in the 73rd. Maximilian Entrup scored for LASK in the 88th minute.

We start the Liga MX portion of the update with Thursday’s playoff games. Alex Zendejas’s Club America drew 2-2 at Club Tijuana in the Liga MX playoffs, advancing 3-2 on penalties as the 7th-seed. They will play 2nd-seed Toluca in the quarterfinals. Unai Bilbao put Tijuana up in the 15th with Brian Rodriguez equalizing for Club America in the 51st. Raul Zuniga returned Tijuana’s lead in the 53rd. Tijuana played a man down when Nicolas Diaz saw red in the 74th. Zendejas assisted on Cristian Borja’s equalizer a minute into stoppage time. With the game going to penalties, Tijuana failed to convert in rounds one, two, and five. Club America didn’t convert in rounds three and four. Zendejas saw yellow in the 17th minute.

Cade Cowell subbed on in the 83rd for Chivas in their 2-1 home loss to Atlas. Victor Guzman converted a Chivas penalty in the 59th. Atlas equalized from an own-goal in the 85th. Chivas’ Antonio Briseno and Javier Hernandez saw red in the twelfth minute of stoppage time. Atlas converted a penalty in the fourteenth minute of stoppage time and went a man down a minute later. Atlas advanced to the 8th-seed game against Tijuana.

On Sunday, Joe Corona subbed out in the 60th for Tijuana’s 3-0 home win over Atlas to advance from the play-in round as the 8th seed. Raul Zuniga opened the scoring for Tijuana in the 4th and doubled the lead in the 20th. Kevin Castaneda made it 3-0 Tijuana in the 84th minute. Tijuana will play top seed Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals.

On Monday, Gianluca Busio’s Venezia lost 1-0 at home to Lecce in Serie A. Lecce scored in the 70th minute.

Did Not Play: Sergino Dest (PSV 5 – Groningen 0), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 1 – Union Berlin 0), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Werder Bremen 0), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 2 – Ulm 2), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 2 – Aston Villa 2), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 1 – Sheffield Wednesday 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 2 – Norwich City 2), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 2 – West Brom 2), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 1 – QPR 1), Haji Wright (Coventry City 2 – Sheffield United 2), Matthew Hoppe and Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough 6 – Oxford United 2), Gabriel Slonina (Barnsley 0 – Wigan Athletic 1), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo 1 – Sampdoria 1), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 2 – Barcelona 2), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis 2 – Valencia 4), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 3 – Brest 2), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 0 – Sturm Graz 7), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – Panetolikos 1), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 2 – Asteras Tripolis 1), Joe Corona (Tijuana 2 – Club America 2, 2-3 on penalties), Alan Sonora (Huracan 0 – Boca Juniors 0)

Photo by Malte Ossowski/Sven Simon – dpa via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com