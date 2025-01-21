USMNT Players Abroad: Win for PSV, draw for Juventus

Tuesday’s USMNT Players Abroad roundup starts in the Champions League, where Richy Ledezma and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV won 3-2 at Red Star Belgrade. Ledezma subbed out in the 78th and Pepi subbed on in the 86th. PSV’s Luuk de Jong opened the scoring in the 17th, Guus Til doubled the lead in the 23rd, and Ryan Flamengo made it 3-0 in the 43rd. Flamengo saw red in the 50th. Red Star Belgrade scored in the 71st and 77th minutes.

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus drew 0-0 at Club Brugge. Weah subbed out in the 66th and McKennie subbed on in the 76th minute. Gio Reyna subbed out in the 64th for Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 loss at Bologna. Serhou Guirassy put Dortmund up from the penalty spot in the 15th. Bologna equalized in the 71st and went ahead in the 72nd minute.

In the Championship, Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough shutout West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at home. Hayden Hackney put Boro up in the 29th and Ben Doak scored in the 83rd minute. Duane Holmes’s Preston North End won 2-1 at Watford. Milutin Osmajic scored for Preston in the 17th and 56th. Watford pulled a goal back in the 90th minute.

Did Not Play: Malik Tillman and Sergino Dest (PSV 3 – Red Star Belgrade 2), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 2 – Millwall 2), Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Middlesbrough 2), Haji Wright (Coventry City 2 – Blackburn 0)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

The USMNT vs Costa Rica friendly is on TNT at 7pm.

Pro League on FS2: Al Ittihad vs Al Shabab at 12pm. Champions League on UniMas: RB Leipzig vs Sporting at 12:45pm and Real Madrid vs Red Bull Salzburg at 3pm. CBS Sports has AC Milan vs Girona at 3pm. Serie Rio de la Plata on GolTV: Independiente del Valle vs Cerro Largo at 7pm. Guatemalan Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Xinabajul vs Coban Imperial at 9pm ET.

Photo by Alessio Marini – Ipa Sport – LiveMedia – ISIPhotos.com