USMNT Players Abroad: Weah scores, Fulham beats Leicester City

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in Serie A, where Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus shutout Yunus Musah’s AC Milan 2-0 at home. Weah subbed on at halftime. Samuel Mbangula put Juventus up in the 59th and Weah doubled the lead in the 64th minute. Gianluca Busio’s Venezia drew 1-1 at Parma. Joel Pohjanpalo converted a Venezia penalty in the 20th and Parma equalized from the penalty spot in the 56th minute.

Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo beat Juve Stabia 1-0 at home in Serie B. Jeremy Le Douaron scored Palermo’s goal in the 67th. Lund saw yellow in the 38th minute.

Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 60th for Union Berlin’s 2-1 home win over Mainz. Benedict Hollerbach put Union Berlin up in the 1st with Mainz equalizing from the penalty spot in the 5th. Union Berlin’s Robert Skov converted a penalty in the 24th minute. Gio Reyna subbed on in the 87th for Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 loss at Eintracht in the Bundesliga. Eintracht scored in the 18th and two minutes into stoppage time.

James Sands subbed out in the 71st for St Pauli’s 2-0 loss at Heidenheim. Johannes Eggestein put St Pauli up from the penalty spot in the 25th. Morgan Guilavogui doubled the lead two minutes into stoppage time. Sands saw yellow in the 38th minute.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham won 2-0 at Leicester City in the Premier League. Emile Smith Rowe scored for Fulham in the 48th and Adama Traore doubled the lead in the 68th minute. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace won 2-0 at West Ham. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored in the 48th and converted a penalty in the 89th minute.

Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth won 4-1 at Newcastle. Justin Kluivert opened the scoring for Bournemouth in the 6th with Newcastle equalizing in the 25th. Kluivert doubled the Bournemouth lead in the 44th, and made it 3-1 two minutes into stoppage time with Adams assisting. Milos Kerkez scored for Bournemouth six minutes into stoppage time. Adams saw yellow five minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Josh Sargent subbed on in the 64th for Norwich City’s 2-0 loss at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship. Norwich fell behind in the 22nd and Sheffield Wednesday converted a penalty in the 59th minute. Aidan Morris subbed on in the 70th for Middlesbrough’s 2-1 loss at Portsmouth. Emmanuel Latte Lath put Boro up in the 30th. Portsmouth equalized in the 54th and went ahead in the 82nd minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 90th for Leeds United’s 3-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday. Manor Solomon scored for Leeds in the 3rd, Largie Ramazani doubled the lead in the 88th, and Ao Tanaka finished off the goals six minutes into stoppage time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic advanced 2-1 at home over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup. Callum McGregor put Celtic up in the 12th with Kilmarnock equalizing a minute into first-half stoppage time. Celtic’s Daizen Maeda scored in the 70th minute.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis lost 3-1 at home to Alaves in La Liga. Trailing from a penalty in the 11th, Real Betis’ Jesus Rodriguez equalized in the 28th. Real Betis’ Romain Perraud saw red in the 55th. Alaves took the lead in the 80th and added a goal in the 84th minute. Cardoso saw yellow four minutes into stoppage time.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse drew 0-0 at Lyon in Ligue 1. Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 78th for Le Havre’s 1-1 draw at Reims. Down a goal from the 26th, Le Havre’s Arouna Sangante equalized in the 67th. Sabbi saw yellow in the 17th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 3-2 at Royal Antwerp in Belgium’s Pro League. Trailing from the 15th, Jordan Bos equalized for Westerlo in the 23rd and Griffin Yow converted a penalty in the 36th. An own-goal leveled the score in the 57th and Antwerp converted a penalty seven minutes into stoppage time. Reynolds saw yellow a minute into stoppage time. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege won 2-1 at STVV. Down a goal from the 2nd, Andi Zeqiri converted a Standard penalty in the 42nd and Dennis Eckert scored in the 62nd minute.

Richy Ledezma and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV lost 3-1 at PEC Zwolle. Pepi subbed on in the 64th. Falling behind in the 2nd, Johan Bakayoko equalized for PSV in the 25th. Zwolle retook the lead in the 38th and scored again four minutes into stoppage time. Paxten Aaronson’s Utrecht drew 0-0 at home with AZ.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 87th for Lausanne’s 0-0 home draw with Luzern in the Swiss Super League.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Panathinaikos shutout AEK Athens 1-0 at home in the Greek Super League. Fotis Ioannidis converted a Panathinaikos penalty in the 38th minute. Palmer-Brown saw yellow in the 13th minute.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 79th for Maccabi Haifa’s 1-1 draw at Bnei Sakhnin in the Israeli Premier League. Omer David Dahan put Maccabi Haifa up in the 33rd and Bnei Sakhnin equalized in the 56th minute.

Did Not Play: Andrija Novakovich (Bari 2 – Brescia 2), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 – Borussia Dortmund 0), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 2 – Bayern Munich 3), Joe Scally (Gladbach 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 3), Lenny Maloney (Heidenheim 0 – St Pauli 2), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel 1 – Hoffenheim 3), Julian Green (Furth 1 – Preussen Munster 2), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 2 – Paderborn 1), Terrence Boyd (SV Waldhof 0 – Ingolstadt 0), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 2 – West Ham 0), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 3 – Swansea City 0), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Stoke City 1), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 1 – West Brom 1), Duane Holmes (PNE 0 – Luton Town 0), Haji Wright (Coventry City 1 – Bristol City 0), Donovan Pines (Barnsley 1 – Bristol City 3), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 1 – Athletic 2), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 1 – Montpellier 2), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg 1 – Marseille 1), Tanner Tessmann (Lyon 0 – Toulouse 0), Malik Tillman and Sergino Dest (PSV 1 – PEC Zwolle 3), Taylor Booth (Utrecht 0 – AZ 0), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 0 – Aris 0), Cade Cowell (Chivas 2 – Necaxa 3), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 1 – Tigres 2)

Photo by ISIPhotos.com