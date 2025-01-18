USMNT 3 – Venezuela 1, international friendly

The USMNT opened their 2025 schedule with a 3-1 win over Venezuela in Fort Lauderdale. The United States won an early penalty, with Venezuela goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez saving Matko Miljevic’s attempt. The USMNT got on the board in the 37th with Jack McGlynn scoring. Patrick Agyemang doubled the USA lead in the 39th and Mijlevic scored in the 64th. Venezuela’s Jorge Yriate scored in the 68th minute. The United States closes out January camp in Orlando on Wednesday against Costa Rica (7pm ET – TNT).
— GAME REPORT —
Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Venezuela
Date: January 18, 2025
Competition: International Friendly
Venue: Chase Stadium; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Attendance: 18,008
Kickoff: 3:07pm ET
Weather: 80 degrees, cloudy
Scoring Summary: 1 2 F
USA 2 1 0
VEN 0 1 0
USA – Jack McGlynn (Caden Clark) 37th minute
USA – Patrick Agyemang 39
USA – Matko Miljevic (Jack McGlynn) 64
VEN – Jorge Yriarte (Edson Tortolero) 68
Lineups:
USA: 1-Patrick Schulte; 15-Max Arfsten (5-DeJuan Jones, 65), 12-Miles Robinson (Capt.), 20-George Campbell (3-Walker Zimmerman, 88’), 18-Shaq Moore; 16-Jack McGlynn, 6-Benjamin Cremaschi (14-Emeka Eneli, 65); 17-Brian Gutiérrez (19-Indiana Vassilev, 73), 11-Matko Miljevic (10-Diego Luna, 65), 23-Caden Clark; 7-Patrick Agyemang (8-Brian White, 65)
Substitutes not used: 21-Matt Freese, 22-Zack Steffen, 13-Tim Ream
Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino
VEN: 1-Wuilker Fariñez; 16-Roberto Rosales (Capt.), 2-Carlos Vivas, 14-Francisco La MantÍa (4-Thomas Gutiérrez, 60), 3-Anthony Graterol; 10-Juan Pablo Añor (8-Maurice Cova, 60), 6-Bryant Ortega (7-Erickson Gallardo, 85’), 15-Daniel Pereira (19-Jorge Yriarte, 46), 21-Gleiker Mendoza; 9-Jan Hurtado (20-Saúl Guarirapa, 60), 11-Jovanny BolÍvar (18-Edson Tortolero, 46)
Substitutes not used:12-Javier Otero, 5-Junior Moreno, 13-Carlos Rojas, 17-Moises Tablante, 23-Bryan Castillo
Head coach: Fernando Batista
Stats Summary: USA / VEN
Shots: 15 / 11
Shots on Goal: 10 / 3
Saves: 2 / 6
Corner Kicks: 8 / 4
Fouls: 14 / 8
Offside: 1 / 2
Misconduct Summary:
USA – Benjamin Cremaschi (caution) 19th minute
USA – Shaq Moore (cuation) 90+4
Officials:
Referee: Steven Madrigal (CRC)
Assistant Referee 1: Diego Salazar (CRC)
Assistant Referee 2: Carlos Fernandez (CRC)
4th Official: David Gomez (CRC)