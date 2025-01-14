The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in the Premier League, where Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth drew 2-2 at Chelsea. Down a goal from the 13th, Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert equalized from the penalty spot in the 50th. Antoine Semenyo gave Bournemouth the lead in the 68th, but Chelsea equalized five minutes into stoppage time. Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 3-2 at West Ham. Down 2-0 from goals in the 31st and 33rd, Fulham’s Alex Iwobi scored in the 51st and equalized in the 78th. West Ham went up for good in the 67th minute.

Duane Holmes subbed out in the 81st for Preston North End’s 2-1 home win over Charlton to advance in the Third Round of the FA Cup. Milutin Osmajic scored for Preston in the 32nd with Charlton equalizing in the 40th. Osmajic scored again in the 47th minute.

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan won 2-1 at Como in Serie A. Pulisic subbed out and Musah subbed on at halftime. Trailing from the 60th, Theo Hernandez equalized for AC Milan in the 71st and Rafael Leao scored in the 76th. Musah saw yellow in the 56th minute. Weston McKennie’s Juventus drew 1-1 at Atalanta, with McKennie assisting on Pierre Kalulu’s goal in the 54th. Atalanta equalized in the 78th minute.

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 59th for Borussia Dortmund in their 4-2 loss at Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 27th, 32nd, and four minutes into first-half stoppage time, Reyna scored for Dortmund in the 71st and Jamie Gittens made it 3-2 in the 77th. Playing a man down from the 86th, Holstein scored again eight minutes into stoppage time. Joe Scally subbed out in the 81st for Gladbach’s 5-1 loss at VfL Wolfsburg. Down 4-0 from a 3rd minute penalty and goals in the 60th, 75th, 83rd, and 87th, Gladbach’s Shio Fukuda scored in the 89th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic drew 3-3 at Dundee in the Scottish Premiership. Luke McCowan put Celtic up in the 5th with Dundee equalizing in the 41st. Yang Hyun-Jun returned the Celtic lead in the 53rd but an own-goal leveled the score in the 54th. Dundee went ahead in the 78th. Celtic’s Arne Engels equalized from the penalty spot three minutes into stoppage time.

Malik Tillman, Richy Ledezma, and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV advanced in the KNVB Beker with a 5-4 home win over Excelsior in the round of 16. Tillan subbed on in the 60th and Ledezma subbed out in the 80th. Trailing 2-0 from goals three minutes into stoppage time and the 58th, Tillman pulled a goal back for PSV in the 73rd. Excelsior made it 3-1 in the 80th, with Pepi scoring for PSV in the 86th and Ismael Saibari equalizing seven minutes into stoppage time to send the game to extra time. Pepi scored again in the 101st and Ivan Persic made it 5-3 PSV in the 110th. Excelsior converted a penalty in the 117th minute.

Did Not Play: Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 1 – Watford 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 4 – Freiburg 1), Tim Weah (Juventus 1 – Atalanta 1), Sergino Dest (PSV 5 – Excelsior 4)

On Wednesday, Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace won 2-0 at Leicester City in the Premier League. Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring in the 52nd and Marc Guehi made it 2-0 in the 78th minute.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis lost 5-1 at Barcelona in La Liga. Trailing 5-0 from goals in the 3rd, 27th, 58th, 67th, and 75th, Vitor Roque converted a Betis penalty in the 84th minute.

James Sands subbed on in the 81st for St Pauli’s 1-0 loss at VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga. Bochum scored in the 66th. St Pauli’s Adam Dzwigala saw red four minutes into stoppage time. Jordan Pefok’s Union Berlin lost 2-0 at home to Augsburg to goals in the 8th and 30th. Pefok saw yellow in the 60th minute.

In the KNVB Beker round of 16, Paxten Aaronson’s Utrecht advanced with a 2-1 win at Waalwijk. Down a goal from the 18th, Aaronson assisted on Sebastien Haller’s equalizer in the 46th. Haller converted a penalty in the 80th minute.

Did Not Play: Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 2 – Leicester City 0), Lenny Maloney (Heidenheim 3 – Werder Bremen 3), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg 2 – Thaon 2, 5-3 Strasbourg on penalties), Taylor Booth (Utrecht 2 – Waalwijk 2)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Coupe de France on Fox Soccer Plus: Bourgoin-Jallieu vs Lyon at 12pm. FS2 has Brest vs Nantes at 12:30pm and Espaly St Marcel vs PSG at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Everton vs Aston Villa at 2:30pm. Friendlies on GolTV: Argentinos Juniors vs Juventud at 4pm, Colo Colo vs Huracan at 6pm, and Defensor Sporting vs Gimnasia La Plata at 8pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on FS2: Al Hilal vs Al Fateh at 10am and Al Ittihad vs Al Raed at 12pm. Premier League on USA: Manchester United vs Southampton at 3pm. Univision has the Mexico vs Internacional friendly at 7pm. The Penarol vs San Lorenzo friendly is on GolTV at 8pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Club America vs Tijuana at 9pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on FS2: Al Taawon vs Al Nassr at 12pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Montpellier vs Monaco at 1pm and Lille vs Nice at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Espanyol vs Real Valladolid at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Benfica vs Famalicao at 3:15pm. La Liga on TUDN: Puebla vs San Luis at 8pm and Necaxa vs Chivas at 10pm. Fox Deportes has Tigres vs Mazatlan at 10pm. GolTV has the Nacional vs Olimpia friendly at 8pm ET.

Photo by Gareth Evans – News Images via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com