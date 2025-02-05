USMNT Players Abroad: Coppa Italia win for AC Milan, Leeds wins away in the Championship

The midweek roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts with Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan beating AS Roma 3-1 at home in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals. Pulisic subbed out in the 59th, and Musah followed in the 90th. AC Milan’s Tammy Abraham opened the scoring in the 16th and doubled the lead in the 42nd. AS Roma pulled a goal back in the 54th, but Joao Felix finished off the AC Milan scoring in the 71st minute.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse exited the Coupe de France in the round of 16, losing 2-0 at home to Guingamp. Toulouse fell behind in the 52nd and Guingamp scored again in the 89th minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed out a minute into stoppage time for Leeds United’s 2-0 win at Coventry City in the Championship. Joel Piroe opened the scoring in the 17th and Jayden Bogle added a goal in the 26th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic shutout Dundee 6-0 at home in the Scottish Premiership. Arne Engles converted a penalty in the 18th, Adam Idah doubled the lead a minute into first-half stoppage time, and Daizen Maeda added goals in the 55th and 59th. Engles converted another penalty in the 71st and Nicolas Gerrit Kuhn finished off the scoring in the 81st. Trusty saw yellow in the 29th minute.

Did Not Play: Richy Ledezma, Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi (OSV 2 – Feyenoord 0, KNVB Beker quarterfinal), Haji Wright (Coventry City 0 – Leeds 2)

