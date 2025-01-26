USMNT Players Abroad: Two assists for Adams, two goals for Sargent and Zendejas

The weekend roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in the Premier League, where Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth beat Nottingham Forest 5-0 at home. Adams assisted on Justin Kluivert’s goal in the 9th, with Dango Ouattara doubling the lead in the 55th. Ouattara scored again in the 61st with Adams assisting. Ouattara finished off his hat-trick in the 87th and Antoine Semenyo scored a minute into stoppage time.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 1-0 at home to Manchester United to a 78th minute goal. Chris Richards subbed out in the 84th for Crystal Palace’s 2-1 home loss to Brentford. Brentford went ahead from the penalty spot in the 66th, doubling their lead in the 80th. Romain Esse scored for Palace in the 85th minute.

Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City drew 0-0 at home with Oxford United in the Championship. Duane Holmes’s Preston North End beat Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough 2-1 at home. Holmes subbed on in the 72nd. Stefan Thordarson put Preston up in the 28th. Middlesbrough’s Delano Burgzorg equalized in the 52nd. Emil Riis Jakobsen returned Preston’s lead in the 78th minute.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City beat Swansea City 5-1 at home. Josh Sargent put Norwich up in the 44th with Swansea equalized in the 62nd. Sargent put Norwich up for good in the 63rd. Lewis Dobbin extended the Norwich lead in the 76th, Ante Crnac added a fourth goal in the 84th, and Emiliano Marcondes scored in the 86th minute.

John Tolkin subbed on in the 79th for Holstein Kiel’s 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. David Zec put Holstein Kiel up in the 13th. Wolfsburg equalized in the 50th and went ahead in the 53rd. Holstein Kiel’s Steven Skrzybski equalized in the 80th minute. Timmy Chandler subbed on three minutes into stoppage time for Eintracht’s 2-2 draw at Hoffenheim. Hugo Ekitike converted an Eintracht penalty in the 26th. Hoffenheim equalized in the 65th, but Ekitike scored again in the 71st. Hoffenheim equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach shutout VfL Bochum 3-0 at home. Rocco Reitz put Gladbach up in the 34th, Robin Hack doubled the lead in the 55th, and Tim Kleindienst scored in the 86th minute. James Sands’s FC St Pauli beat Jordan Pefok’s Union Berlin 3-0 at home. Pefok subbed out in the 60th. Morgan Guilavogui scored for St Pauli in the 31st and 51st with Daniel Sinani adding a goal three minutes into stoppage time.

Weston McKennie’s Juventus lost 2-1 at Napoli in Serie A. Randal Kolo Muani put Juventus up in the 43rd. Napoli equalized in the 57th and converted a penalty in the 69th minute. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan won 3-2 at home over Parma. Trailing from the 24th, Pulisic equalized from the penalty spot in the 38th. Parma retook the lead in the 80th. Musah assisted on Tijjani Reijnders equalizer two minutes into stoppage time and Samuel Chukwueze scored three minutes later.

Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo lost 2-1 at Reggiana in Serie B. Down a goal from the 14th, Pietro Ceccaroni equalized for Palermo in the 25th. Reggiana scored again in the 47th minute.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis won 1-0 at Mallorca in La Liga. Playing a man up from the 73rd, Cedric Bakambu scored for Real Betis six minutes into stoppage time.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out at halftime for Le Havre’s 1-0 home loss to Brest in Ligue 1. Le Havre fell behind in the 25th minute. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse lost 2-1 at home to Montpellier. Cristian Casseres Jr put Toulouse up in the 59th. Montpellier equalized in the 62nd and scored again in the 83rd minute.

Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege shutout Dender 1-0 at home in the Belgian Pro League. Standard’s Andi Zeqiri converted a penalty in the 3rd minute.

Paxten Aaronson’s FC Utrecht drew 1-1 at Heracles in the Eredivisie. Trailing from the 58th, Utrecht’s Souffian El Karouani equalized a minute into stoppage time. Richy Ledezma and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV beat NAC 3-2 at home. Pepi subbed on in the 79th. Down a goal from the 26th, Guus Til equalized for PSV in the 35th and scored again a minute into first-half stoppage time. Pepi made it 3-1 PSV four minutes into stoppage time. NAC scored again in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Panathinaikos drew 1-1 at Olympiacos in the Greek Super League. Trailing from the 14th and up a man two minutes into first-half stoppage time, Panathinaikos’ Folis Ioannidis equalized from the penalty spot in the 74th. Panathinaikos’ Sverrir Ingi Ingason saw red four minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Corona subbed out at halftime for Tijuana’s 2-1 home win over Queretaro in Liga MX. Playing up a man from the 12, Tijuana fell behind in the 33rd. Unai Bilbao equalized for Tijuana two minutes into first-half stoppage time and Emanuel Reynoso scored in the 52nd.

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 73rd for Club America’s 4-1 win at Santos Laguna. Victor Davila opened the scoring for Club America in the 36th and Erick Sanchez doubled the lead two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Zendejas added goals in the 62nd and 69th minutes. Cade Cowell subbed out in the 64th for Chivas’ 1-1 home draw with Tigres. Teun Wilke put Chivas up in the 5th and Tigres equalized two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 1 – Brentford 2), Haji Wright (Coventry City 2 – Watford 1), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 2 – Derby County 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 5 – Portsmouth 1), Donovan Pines (Barnsley 0 – Stevenage 1), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 2 – Holstein Kiel 2), Lenny Maloney (Heidenheim 1 – Augsburg 2), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 2 – Werder Bremen 2), Julian Green (Furth 2 – Kaiserslautern 4), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 2 – Hamburg 3), Terrence Boyd (SV Waldhof 0 – Viktoria Koln 1), Tim Weah (Juventus 1 – Napoli 2), Andrija Novakovich (Bari 1 – Cesena 1), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 3 – Rennes 2), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg 2 – Lille 1), Tanner Tessmann (Lyon 1 – Nantes 1), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo 1 – KRC Genk 2), Taylor Booth (Utrecht 1 – Heracles 1), Malik Tillman and Sergino Dest (PSV 3 – NAC 2), Konrad De La Fuente (Lausanne 2 – St Gallen 3), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 1 – Levadiakos 0), Nicholas Gioacchini (Asteras Tripolis 1 – Kallithea 0), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 2 – Toluca 1), Matko Miljevic (Huracan 1 – Belgrano 1)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Liga MX on TUDN: Club America vs San Luis at 8pm and Necaxa vs Cruz Azul at 10pm. Fox Deportes has Tigres vs Tijuana at 10pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on CBS Sports: Juventus vs Benfica at 3pm. UniMas has Brest vs Real Madrid at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Atlas vs Monterrey at 8pm and UNAM Pumas vs Toluca at 10pm. FS2 has Juarez vs Santos Laguna at 10pm ET.

