USMNT Players Abroad: Assist for Weah in Juventus win, McKenzie scores for Toulouse

The weekend edition of the USMNT players abroad review starts in Serie A, where Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus came back to beat Empoli 4-1 at home. McKennie subbed out in the 85th. Down a goal from the 4th, Randal Kolo Muani equalized for Juventus in the 61st and put them ahead in the 64th with Weah assisting. Playing a man up from the 84th, Dusan Vlahovic added a goal for Juventus in the 90th and Francisco Conceicao scored two minutes into stoppage time.

Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 62nd for Venezia’s 3-2 loss at Udinese. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 47th and 52nd, Venezia’s Hans Caviglia pulled a goa back in the 64th and Christian Gytkjaer equalized in the 78th. Udinese retook the lead in the 84th minute. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan drew 1-1 at home with Inter Miami. Musah subbed out in the 78th and Pulisic followed in the 86th. Tijjani Reijnders put AC Milan up in the 45th with Inter equalizing three minutes into stoppage time.

Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 87th for Palermo’s 2-1 home loss to Pisa in the Serie B. Pisa went up from the penalty spot in the 13th and doubled their lead in the 26th. Palermo’s Matteo Brunori pulled a goal back in the 59th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse drew 1-1 at home with Nice in Ligue 1. Trailing from a penalty in the 18th, McKenzie equalized for Toulouse in the 85th minute. Tanner Tessmann subbed on in the 86th for Lyon’s 3-2 loss at Marseille. Corentin Tolisso put Lyon up in the 53rd with Marseille equalizing in the 61st and going ahead in the 64th. Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette equalized from the penalty spot in the 72nd. Marseille went ahead for good in the 85th minute.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach won 2-1 at VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Nathan Ngoumou scored for Gladbach in the 25th and an own-goal leveled the score in the 49th. Gladbach went up for good from a Tim Kleindienst goal in the 81st minute. Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 72nd for Union Berlin’s 0-0 home draw with RB Leipzig.

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 87th for Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win at Heidenheim. Serhou Guirassy put Dortmund up in the 33rd and Maximilian Beier doubled the lead in the 63rd. Heidenheim pulled a goal back in the 64th. Reyna saw yellow in the 87th minute. James Sands’s St Pauli drew 1-1 at home with Augsburg. An own-goal put St Pauli up in the 17th and Augsburg equalized in the 83rd minute.

John Tolkin subbed out in the 82nd for Holstein Kiel’s 4-3 loss at Bayern Munich. Trailing 4-0 from goals in the 19th, three minutes into first-half stoppage time, the 46th, and 54th, Finn Porath pulled a goal back for Holstein Kiel in the 62nd. Steven Skrzybski scored for Holstein Kiel in the first and third minutes of stoppage time.

Julian Green subbed out in the 90th for Furth’s 2-1 win at Paderborn in the 2.Bundesliga. Branimir Hrgota opened the scoring for Furth in the 21st. Paderborn saw red in the 26th. Green assisted on Noah Loosli’s goal in the 50th. Paderborn pulled a goal back in the 63rd. Green saw yellow in the 35th minute.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham won 2-1 at Newcastle in the Premier League. Down a goal from the 37th, Robinson assisted on Raul Jimenez’s equalizer in the 61st. Rodrigo Muniz scored for Fulham in the 82nd. Robinson saw yellow in the 20th minute. Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth lost 2-0 at home to Liverpool. Bournemouth fell behind to a penalty in the 30th and Liverpool scored again in the 75th minute. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace won 2-0 at Manchester United. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored in the 64th and 89th minutes.

Duane Holmes subbed on in the 79th for Preston North End’s 2-1 loss at Blackburn Rovers. Down 2-0 from a goal in the 39th and a penalty in the 78th, Brad Potts scored for Preston three minutes into stoppage time.

Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United won 7-0 at home over Cardiff City. Aaronson opened the scoring in the 6th, Manor Solomon doubled the lead in the 13th, and Daniel James scored in the 50th. Joel Piroe converted a Leeds penalty in the 65th, Wilfried Gnoto added a goal in the 67th, and Mateo Joseph made it 6-0 in the 88th. Piroe scored again five minutes into stoppage time.

Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 30th for Stoke City’s 2-1 win at Hull City. Down a goal from the 6th, Stoke’s Ali Al-Hamadi equalized in the 43rd and Andrew Moran scored in the 74th minute. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 84th for Norwich City’s 1-0 win at Watford. Sargent scored Norwich’s goal in the 41st minute. Donovan Pines’s Barnsley drew 0-0 at home with Burton Albion in League One.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic won 3-1 at Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership. Daizen Maeda put Celtic up in the 1st and Motherwell equalized in the 23rd. Celtic retook the lead from an Adam Idah goal in the 29th and Jota scored four minutes into stoppage time.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 81st for Real Betis’ 2-2 home draw with Athletic in La Liga. Isco put Real Betis up in the 15th with Athletic equalizing in the 33rd. Real Betis retook the lead from a Romain Perraud goal two minutes into stoppage time. Athletic equalized again in the 69th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo won 2-1 at Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League. Down a goal from the 27th and a man from the 63rd when Emin Bayram saw red, Jordan Bos equalized for Westerlo in the 67th. Kortrijk saw red in the 82nd. Matija Frigan equalized for Westerlo in the 89th. Reynolds saw yellow in the 36th minute. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege drew 1-1 at Club Brugge. Trailing from the 64th, Standard’s Lazare Amani equalized eight minutes into stoppage time.

Richy Ledezma subbed out in the 81st for PSV’s 3-3 draw at NEC. Luuk de Jong put PSV up in the 52nd with NEC equalizing in the 66th. PSV retook the lead from an Ismael Saibari goal in the 73rd and Johan Bakayoko doubled it in the 76th. NEC pulled a goal back in the 90th and equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

Paxten Aaronson’s FC Utrecht drew 3-3 at PEC Zwolle. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 19th and 44th, Utrecht’s Antony Descotte scored in the 55th and Oscar Fraulo equalized in the 59th. PEC Zwolle retook the lead in the 70th with Nick Viergever equalizing for Utrecht in the 83rd minute.

George Bello’s LASK beat Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 after extra time at home in the quarterfinals of the Austrian Cup. Trailing from the 32nd, LASK’s Branko Jovicic equalized in the 71st to send the game to extra time. Samuel Adeniran scored for LASK in the 109th minute.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Panathinaikos beat OFI 3-2 at home in the Greek Super League. Down 2-0 from goals in the 27th and 42nd, Facundo Pelistri scored for Panathinaikos in the 57th and Fotis Ioannidis equalized in the 72nd. Georgios Vagiannidis put Panathinaikos up for good in the 81st minute.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 62nd for Maccabi Haifa’s 3-1 win at Hapoel Hadera in the Israeli Premier League. Trailing from the 32nd, Maccabi Haifa’s Dia Saba equalized in the 50th, Abdoulaye Seck scored in the 85th, and Dean David doubled the lead seven minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Corona subbed on at halftime for Tijuana’s 3-2 home loss to Cruz Azul in Liga MX. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 6th, 33rd, and a penalty in the 45th, Ivan Oswaldo pulled a goal back for Tijuana in the 64th and Raul Zuniga scored in the 69th minute. Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 76th for Club America’s 4-0 home win over Juarez. Victor Davila opened the scoring in the 29th, Erick Sanchez made it 2-0 in the 45th, and Brian Rodriguez added goals in the 66th and 80th minutes.

Cade Cowell subbed on in the 69th for Chivas’ 1-1 home draw with Queretaro. Yael Padilla put Chivas up in the 32nd and Queretaro equalized in the 65th. Chivas’ Jose Castillo saw red in the 81st minute.

Matko Miljevic subbed out in the 61st for Huracan’s 2-1 loss at Boca Juniors in the Argentine Primera Division. Down a goal from the 19th, Huracan’s Marco Pellegrino equalized in the 30th. Boca Juniors scored again in the 68th. Miljevic saw yellow in the 36th minute.

Alan Sonora subbed out in the 57th for Cerro Porteno’s 3-1 home win over Nacional in Paraguay’s Division Profesional. Jonathan Torres put Cerro Porteno up in the 12th with Nacional equalizing in the 61st. Cecilio Dominguez converted a Cerro Porteno penalty in the 70th and Juan Iturbe scored three minutes into stoppage time. Sonora saw yellow in the 46th minute.

Did Not Play: Andrija Novakovich (Bari 2 – Frosinone 1), Emmanuel Sabbi (Le Havre 1 – Angers 1), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 4 – Auxerre 2), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg 0 – Rennes 1), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 1 – Eintracht 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Wolfsburg 1), Lenny Maloney (Mainz 0 – Werder Bremen 1), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 0 – Jahn Regensburg 2), Terrence Boyd (SV Waldhof 2 – Verl 2), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 2 – Manchester United 0), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 0 – Leeds United 7), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Plymouth Argyle 2), Haji Wright (Coventry City 2 – Swansea City 0), Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, and Sergino Dest (PSV 3 – NEC 3), Taylor Booth (Utrecht 3 – PEC Zwolle 3), Konrad De La Fuente (Lausanne 1 – Berne 2), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 1 – AEK Athens 2), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 1 – Leon 2)

On Monday, Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 79th for Asteras Tripolis’ 1-0 home win over Lamia in the Greek Super League. Konstantinos Triantafyllopoulos scored for Asteras Tripolis in the 33rd. Eder Gonzalez saw red for Asteras Tripolis in the 38th and Lamia played a man down from the 47th minute. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough lost 3-2 to Sunderland at home in the Championship. Delano Burgzorg put Middlesbrough up in the 11th with Sunderland equalizing in the 33rd and going ahead in the 51st. Boro’s Hayden Hackney equalized in the 59th, but Sunderland went up for good from an own-goal in the 87th. Morris saw yellow in the 21st minute.

