USMNT Players Abroad: Pepi and Pulisic score in the Champions League

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts in the Champions League, where Ricardo Pepi and Richy Ledezma’s PSV beat Liverpool 3-2 at home to finish 14th in the league phase. Ledezma subbed out in the 66th and Pepi subbed on in the 76th. Trailing from a penalty in the 28th, Pepi assisted on Johan Bakayoko’s equalizer in the 35th. Liverpool retook the lead in the 40th, but Ismael Saibari equalized for PSV in the 45th and Pepi scored six minutes into first-half stoppage time. Liverpool saw red in the 87th minute. PSV will be seeded in the playoff round.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic lost 4-2 at Aston Villa. Down 2-0 from goals in the 3rd and 5th, Celtic’s Adam Idah scored in the 36th and equalized in the 38th. Aston Villa went ahead for good in the 60th and scored again a minute into stoppage time. Celtic finished the league stage in 21st-place, advancing to the playoff round as an unseeded club.

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 64th for Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 home win over Shakhtar Donetsk. Serhou Guirassy put Dortmund up in the 17th and doubled their lead in the 44th. Shakhtar pulled a goal back in the 50th, but Ramy Bensebaini finished off the Dortmund goals in the 79th minute. Borussia Dortmund advances in 10th-place and is seeded in the playoff round.

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan lost 2-1 at Dinamo Zagreb. Musah saw red in the 39th. Trailing from the 19th, Pulisic equalized for AC Milan in the 53rd. Dinamo Zagreb scored again in the 60th. Pulisic saw yellow in the 26th minute. AC Milan advanced in 13th-place and is seeded in the playoff round.

Tim Weah and Weston McKennie’s Juventus lost 2-0 at home to Benfica to goals in the 16th and 80th minutes. Juventus advances in 20th-place and is unseeded in the playoff round.

In Paraguay’s topflight, Alan Sonora subbed out at halftime for Cerro Porteno’s 1-1 draw at Sportivo Luqueno. Juan Iturbe put Cerro Porteno up in the 60th with Sportivo Luqueno equalizing five minutes into stoppage time. In Argentina, Matko Miljevic subbed on in the 56th for Huracan’s 0-0 home draw with Estudiantes. Miljevic saw yellow two minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 2 – Aston Villa 4), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 0 – Inter Milan 3, Monaco advances in 17th-place and is unseeded in the playoff round)

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on FS2: Al Raed vs Al Nassr at 12pm. Europa League on CBS Sports: AS Roma vs Eintracht at 3pm. Honduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Motagua vs Marathon at 8pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on FS2: Al Hilal vs Al Akhdoud at 10:15am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Montpellier vs Lens at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Leganes vs Rayo Vallecano at 3pm. Championship on CBS Sports: Blackburn vs Preston North End at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Mazatlan vs Leon at 8pm and Tijuana vs Cruz Azul at 10pm ET.

Photo by Broer van den Boom – Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com