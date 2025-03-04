Borussia Dortmund draws, PSV trails in the first-legs of the Champions League round of 16

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 83rd for Borussia Dortmund’s 2-2 home draw with Lille in the first-leg of their Champions League round of 16 series. Karim Adeyemi put Dortmund up in the 22nd with Lille equalizing in the 68th minute. Richy Ledezma subbed on in the 65th for PSV’s 7-1 home loss to Arsenal in their first-leg. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 18th, 21st, and 31st, PSV’s Noa Lang converted a penalty in the 43rd. Arsenal added goals in the 47th, 48th, 73rd, and 85th minutes.

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 2-1 home loss to Burnley in the Championship. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 19th and 40th, Cardiff’s Yousef Salech scored in the 42nd minute.

Did Not Play: Duane Holmes (PNE 0 – Swansea City 0), Donovan Pines (Barnsley 0 – Charlton Athletic 1)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on CBS Sports: Feyenoord vs Inter Milan at 12:45pm. UniMas has Benfica vs Barcelona at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Melgar vs Cerro Porteno at 5pm and Barcelona vs Corinthians at 7:30pm. Honduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Olimpia vs UPNFM at 8:30pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS2: Herediano vs LA Galaxy at 8:30pm and Seattle vs Cruz Azul at 10:30pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Mushuc Runa vs Orense at 9pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Europa League on CBS Sports: Fenerbahce vs Rangers at 12:45pm and AS Roma vs Athletic at 3pm. TUDN has Real Sociedad vs Manchester United at 12:45pm. Pro League on FS2: Al Quadisiya vs Al Ittihad at 2pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Cerro Largo vs Daubio at 5pm, Junior vs America de Cali at 7:30pm, and Universidad Catolica vs Aucas at 9pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS2: Inter Miami vs Cavalier at 8pm ET.

