Premier League wins for Crystal Palace and Fulham, Celtic scores five

Tuesday’s roundup of USMNT players with their clubs starts in the Premier League, where Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth lost 2-1 at Brighton. Down a goal from the 12th, Justin Kluivert equalized for Bournemouth in the 61st. Brighton retook the lead in the 75th minute.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace beat Aston Villa 4-1 at home, taking the lead from an Ismaila Sarr goal in the 29th. Aston Villa equalized in the 52nd, but Jean-Philippe Mateta returned the Palace lead in the 59th. Sarr scored again in the 71st and Eddie Nketiah finished off the Crystal Palace scoring a minute into stoppage time.

Antonee Robinson subbed on in the 72nd for Fulhams 2-1 win at Wolverhampton. Ryan Sessegnon put Fulham up in the 1st with Wolverhampton equalizing in the 18th. Rodrigo Muntz scored for Fulham in the 47th. Robinson saw yellow four minutes into stoppage time.

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 1-0 home shutout of Hull City in the Championship. Callum Robinson scored Cardiff’s goal in the 52nd minute. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough won 3-1 at Stoke City. Marcus Forss opened the scoring for Middlesbrough in the 20th with Stoke equalizing in the 45th. Boro retook the lead from a Finn Azaz goal in the 52nd and Tommy Conway scored in the 73rd minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic beat Aberdeen 5-1 at home in the Scottish Premiership. Daizen Maeda put Celtic up in the 24th, Jota doubled the lead in the 30th, and Callum McGregor made it 3-0 in the 45th. Yang Hyun-Jun added to the Celtic lead in the 72nd. Aberdeen pulled a goal back in the 90th. Maeda scored again for Celtic two minutes into stoppage time.

Inter Miami advanced from the Concacaf Champions Cup round one with a 3-1 home win over Sporting Kansas City, winning 4-1 on aggregate. Lionel Messi opened the scoring on the night for Inter Miami in the 19th. Tadeo Allende doubled the lead a minute into stoppage time and Luis Suarez added a Miami goal three minutes into stoppage time. Memo Rodriguez scored for Sporting KC in the 63rd minute. LAFC beat Colorado 1-0 on the night, drawing 2-2 on aggregate and advancing on away goals. Mark Delgado scored LAFC’s winner in the 49th minute.

Did Not Play: Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 4 – Aston Villa 1), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 1 – Middlesbrough 3), Donovan Pines (Barnsley 2 – Northampton Town 1), Jordan Pefok (Reims 1 – Angers 1, Reims advanced 5-3 in the Coupe de France quarterfinals), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 1 – Monterrey 0), Joe Corona (Tijuana 4 – UNAM Pumas 2)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad at 12pm. Coupe de France on FS2: Brest vs Dunkerque at 1pm and Stade Briochin vs PSG at 3pm. KNVB Beker on GolTV: PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles at 2pm. Premier League on USA: Liverpool vs Newcastle at 3:15pm.

Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Nublense vs Boston River at 5pm and Barcelona vs El Nacional at 7:30pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS2: FC Cincinnati vs Motagua at 6:30pm, Real Salt Lake vs Herediano at 8:30pm, and Seattle vs Antigua at 10:30pm. SheBelieves on USA: Australia vs Colombia at 7:30pm and USA vs Japan at 10:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Pachuca vs Puebla at 8pm and San Luis vs Chivas at 10pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

KNVB Beker on GolTV: Heracles vs AZ at 2pm. Serie A on Fox Deportes: Bologna vs AC Milan at 2:45pm. Premier League on USA: West Ham vs Leicester City at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Cerro Porteno vs Monagas at 5pm. Recopa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Botafogo vs Racing Club at 7:30pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS1: Vancouver vs Saprissa at 10pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Orubah vs Al Nassr at 2pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Monaco vs Reims at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Valladolid vs Las Palmas at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul at 10pm ET.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Girona vs Celta Vigo at 8am, Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla at 10:15am, Real Betis vs Real Madrid at 12:30pm, and Atletico Madrid vs Athletic at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: St Etienne vs Nice at 11am, Lens vs Havre at 1pm, and PSG vs Lille at 3pm. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Sassuolo vs Pisa at 11:15am. Serie A on Fox Deportes: Napoli vs Inter Milan at 12pm.

MLS on FOX: Charlotte vs Atlanta at 2:15pm. Liga MX on Univision: Necaxa vs Tigres at 6pm, Club America vs Toluca at 8pm, and UNAM Pumas vs Chivas at 10pm. FS2 has Club Juarez vs Pachuca at 6pm.

Sunday has the Scottish Premiership on CBS Sports: Hibernian vs Hearts at 7:30am. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Leganes vs Getafe at 8am, Barcelona vs Real Sociedad at 10:15am, Mallorca vs Alaves at 12:30pm, Osasuna vs Valencia at 3pm.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lyon vs Brest at 9am, Auxerre vs Strasbourg at 11:15am, and Marseille vs Nantes at 2:45pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor at 12:30pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Ittihad vs Al Akhdoud at 2pm. Serie A on Fox Deportes: AC Milan vs Lazio at 2:45pm.

Liga MX on TUDN: Queretaro vs Puebla at 5pm and Monterrey vs Santos Laguna at 9pm. Peru’s Primera Division on GolTV: Universitario vs Alianza Universidad at 6pm. Honduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Genesis vs Olimpia at 6:15pm.

Monday has La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Villarreal vs Espanyol at 3pm. All Times Eastern

Photo by Gareth Evans – News Images via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com