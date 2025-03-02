Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Bournemouth advance in the FA Cup, Cardoso scores

The weekend roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in the FA Cup Fifth Round, where Antonee Robinson’s Fulham advanced 4-3 on penalties over Manchester United after drawing 1-1 in regulation. Calvin Bassey put Fulham up at Old Trafford a minute into first-half stoppage time with Manchester United equalizing in the 71st. Fulham went four for four from the penalty spot with Antonee Robinson converting in the fourth round, while Manchester United failed to convert in rounds four and five.

Matt Turner and Chris Richards’s Crystal Palce beat Millwall 3-1 at home to advance. Playing a man up from the 8th, and own-goal gave Palace the lead in the 33rd and Daniel Munoz scored in the 40th. Millwall pulled a goal back 13 minutes into stoppage time. Eddie Nketiah finished off the Crystal Palace scoring in the 81st minute.

Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth advanced 5-4 on penalties after drawing 1-1 at home with Wolverhampton. Evanilson opened the scoring for Bournemouth in the 30th with Wolverhampton equalizing in the 60th. Wolverhampton saw red in the 120th minute. Bournemouth failed to convert in round four of penalties with Wolverhampton not converting in rounds five and six. Also in the FA Cup Fifth Round, Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 2-0 loss at Aston Villa to goals in the 68th and 80th minutes.

Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United drew 1-1 at home with Daryl Dike’s West Brom in the Championship. Dike subbed on in the 83rd. Junior Firpo put Leeds up in the 9th and Darnell Furlong equalized for West Brom in the 39th minute. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City drew 1-1 at Blackburn Rovers. Playing a man up from the 85th, Norwich’s Ante Crnac scored in the 90th. Blackburn equalized six minutes into stoppage time.

Haji Wright subbed on in the 74th for Coventry City’s 3-2 win at Oxford United. Jack Rudoni put Coventry up in the 7th with Oxford United equalizing in the 53rd. Coventry retook the lead from an Ephron Mason-Clark goal in the 58th with Oxford United equalizing in the 62nd. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto put Coventry up for good in the 71st minute. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough shutout Derby County 1-0 at home on an 80th minute Finn Azaz goal.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis beat Real Madrid 2-1 at home in La Liga. Trailing from the 10th, Cardoso equalized for Real Betis in the 34th. Isco converted a Real Betis penalty in the 54th minute.

Joe Scally subbed out in the 78th for Gladbach’s 3-0 win at Heidenheim in the Bundesliga. Robin Hack put Gladbach up in the 8th, Nathan Ngoumou doubled the lead in the 18th, and Hack scored again in the 59th. Scally saw yellow in the 6th minute. Lenny Maloney subbed on in the 83rd for Mainz’s 2-1 win at RB Leipzig. Down a goal from the 1st, Nadiem Amiri equalized for Mainz in the 52nd and Jonathan Burkardt scored in the 58th. Maloney saw yellow in the 88th minute.

Gio Reyna subbed out in the 74th for Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win at St Pauli. Serhou Guirassy opened the scoring for Dortmund in the 50th and Karim Adeyemi doubled the lead in the 58th minute. Julian Green subbed out three minutes into stoppage time for Furth’s 2-1 win at Fortuna Dusseldorf in the 2.Bundesliga. Down a goal from the 8th, Branimir Hrgota equalized for Furth in the 9th and Green converted a penalty in the 75th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic won 5-2 at St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership. Trusty subbed out in the 27th minute.

Jeffrey Schlupp opened the scoring for Celtic in the 28th with St Mirren equalizing in the 33rd. Arne Engels returned the Celtic lead from a penalty a minute into first-half stoppage time, but St Mirren equalized again in the 48th. Yang Hyun-Jun put Celtic up for good in the 68th and Daizen Maeda extended the lead in the 88th. Hyun-Jun scored again three minutes into stoppage time.

Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 60th for Venezia’s 0-0 draw at Atalanta in Serie A. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan lost 2-1 at home to Lazio. Musah subbed out in the 37th and Pulisic followed in the 70th. AC Milan fell behind in the 28th and went a man down when Strahinja Pavlovic saw red in the 67th. Samuel Chukwueze equalized for AC Milan in the 84th but Lazio converted a penalty eight minutes into stoppage time.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 78th for Bari’s 1-1 home draw with Sampdoria in Serie B. Down a goal two minutes into first-half stoppage time, Bari’s Giulio Maggiore equalized in the 48th minute. Kristoffer Lund subbed on in the 79th for Palermo’s 1-0 home win over Brescia. Joel Pohjanpalo converted a Palermo penalty in the 87th minute.

Tanner Tessmann subbed on in the 70th for Lyon’s 2-1 home win over Brest in Ligue 1. Trailing from a penalty in the 15th, Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette equalized in the 24th and scored again in the 82nd. Tessmann saw yellow in the 34th minute. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse won 4-0 at Angers, going ahead from a Frank Magri goal in the 51st. Vincent Sierro doubled the lead in the 57th, Charlie Cresswell added a goal in the 71st, and Noah Edjouma finished off the scoring four minutes into stoppage time.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 0-0 at Oud-Heverlee Leuven in Belgium’s Pro League. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege lost 2-0 at home to Anderlecht to goals in the 63rd and 88th minutes.

Richy Ledezma’s PSV lost 3-2 at Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie. Down a goal from the 23rd, PSV’s Luuk de Jong equalized in the 30th and Noa Lang scored in the 34th. Go Ahead equalized in the 74th and took the lead in the 87th minute. Taylor Booth subbed out in the 61st for Twente’s 1-1 draw at Groningen. Trailing from the 32nd, Sem Steijn converted a Twente penalty four minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Paxten Aaronson subbed out in the 77th for Utrecht’s 1-0 home win over NAC. Oscar Fraulo scored Utrecht’s goal in the 59th minute.

George Bello’s LASK won 2-1 at Klagenfurt in the Austrian Bundesliga. Trailing from the 3rd, Valon Berisha equalized for LASK in the 14th. Maximilian Entrup scored for LASK in the 61st. Bello saw yellow in the 35th minute.

Matthew Hoppe subbed on at halftime for Sonderjyske’s 3-1 home loss to Silkeborg in the Superliga. Down a goal from the 16th, Tobias Klysner equalized for Sonderjyske in the 35th. Silkeborg equalized in the 67th and went ahead seven minutes into stoppage time. Hoppe saw yellow in the 72nd minute.

Nicholas Gioacchini’s Asteras Tripolis lost 2-0 at PAOK in the Greek Super League. PAOK scored in the 24th and 51st minutes.

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 89th for Club America’s 3-0 home win over Toluca in Liga MX. Alvaro Fidalgo put Club America up in the 6th, Zendejas doubled the lead in the 51st, and Cristian Borja finished off the scoring six minutes into stoppage time.

Matko Miljevic subbed out in the 68th for Huracan’s 2-0 win at Velez Sarsfield in Argentina’s Primera Division. Eric Ramirez put Huracan up in the 22nd. Velez Sarsfield saw red in the 63rd and 72nd. Matias Tissera doubled Huracan’s lead in the 80th. Miljevic saw yellow in the 30th minute.

Alan Sonora subbed on in the 77th for Cerro Porteno’s 1-0 home loss to Guarani in the Primera Division. Guarani scored four minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 0 – Watford 0), Duane Holmes (PNE 3 – Burnley 0, FA Cup Fifth Round), Caleb Wiley (Watford 0 – Stoke City 0), Donovan Pines (Barnsley 4 – Lincoln City 3), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 2 – Werder Bremen 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 4), James Sands (St Pauli 0 – Borussia Dortmund 2), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel 1 – Union Berlin 0), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 0 – SV Elversberg 4), Terrence Boyd (SV Waldhof 2 – Alemannia Aachen 1), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 3 – Reims 0), Jordan Pefok (Reims 0 – Monaco 3), Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, Sergino Dest (PSV 2 – Go Ahead Eagles 3), Konrad De La Fuente (Lausanne 0 – Servette 0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – Panetolikos 0), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 2 – Asteras Tripolis 0), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 1 – Cruz Azul 1), Cade Cowell (Chivas 1 – UNAM Pumas 0), Joe Corona (Tijuana 1 – Club Leon 2)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on UniMas: Club Brugge vs Aston Villa at 12:45pm and Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid at 3pm. CBS Sports has Borussia Dortmund vs Lille at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Deportes Iquique vs Alianza Lima at 5pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS2: Cincinnati vs Tigres at 6pm, UNAM Pumas vs Alajuelense at 8:30pm, and LAFC vs Columbus at 10:30pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Universidad Catolica vs Palestino at 7:30pm and ADT vs Cienciano at 9pm ET.

