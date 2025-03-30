MLS Week 6: Mihailovic scores both goals in Rapids win, San Diego beats LAFC

Week 6 of the 2024-25 Major League Soccer season started at Gillette Stadium, where New England beat the Red Bulls 2-1. Carlos Gil put the Revolution up in the 28th with New York’s Eric Choupo-Moting equalizing two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Gil converted a penalty seven minutes into stoppage time.

“That’s what you need from your top player, and that first goal was a thing of beauty,” New England coach Caleb Porter said of Gil. “He deserved the second goal as well with how well he played. He got in great spots today. He was goal dangerous, that’s the key. He can score goals, he’s got quality. He’s just got to make sure he’s always finding the hard spaces between the lines, the spaces where he can create goals, and he did that today.”

Toronto and Vancouver finished 0-0 at BMO Field on a cold and rainy afternoon. Toronto put three shots on goal to six for the Whitecaps. “I think it was a little bit of a grind, but I think regardless, we could have come out of there with three points,” Vancouver midfielder Sebastian Berhalter said. “I think we kind of got away from the way we were playing and kind of fed into their hands a little bit. But yeah, like I said, regardless of conditions, I think we still could have come out with three points.”

Colorado shutout Charlotte 2-0 at home, taking the lead from a Djordje Mihailovic goal in the 77th. Mihailovic converted a penalty in the 81st minute.

Atlanta beat NYCFC 4-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after falling behind in the 15th to a Hannes Wolf goal. Alexey Miranchuk equalized for United in the 42nd. NYCFC retook the lead from an Alonso Martinez penalty in the 48th and Wolf scored again in the 51st. NYCFC gave up an own-goal in the 62nd and Atlanta equalized from a Miguel Almiron goal in the 75th. Emmanuel Latte Lath scored Atlanta’s winner in the 84th minute.

“Of course, bad times make strong teams, but I feel like this team is together,” Wolf said. “We fight for each other. It’s not like we didn’t defend together or something today. We all sit in the same boat, 11 players who defend and attack. But I think the team is in good shape. So even when this disappointment is tough, as I said we will come back stronger from this.”

Columbus won 2-1 at DC United after falling behind to a Christian Benteke goal in the 13th. Diego Rossi equalized for the Crew in the 16th and scored again in the 65th minute.

Inter Miami beat Philadelphia 2-1 at home, taking the lead from a Robert Taylor goal in the 23rd. Lionel Messi made it 2-0 Miami in the 57th. The Union’s Daniel Gazdag pulled a goal back in the 80th minute.

Chicago drew 1-1 at home with CF Montreal., going ahead from a Philip Zinckermagel goal in the 40th. Dante Sealy equalized for Montreal in the 50th minute.

“I told the group, we’ll take the point and run, because we didn’t deserve a point, that’s for sure,” Chicago coach Gregg Berhalter said. “It was a poor performance by us. And I think I’m most disappointed with the competing in it. I think that’s what I missed a little bit. We knew it was going to be a difficult match; we knew it was going to be a battle. And I think we came up short in that end.”

FC Dallas beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 at home after falling behind to a Daniel Salloi goal in the 32nd. Luciano Acosta equalized for Dallas in the 37th and Leo Chu scored in the 39th minute.

“I think it comes down to goals, like the two goals that we gave up,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said about winning games. “There is so much more that we could have done in those situations on both of them. That’s it. If we can do that, it change things.”

Minnesota shutout Real Salt Lake 2-0 at home, with Tani Oluwaseyi scoring in the 30th and 55th minutes.

Cincinnati won 2-1 at Nashville. It was Nashville’s Josh Bauer opening the scoring in the 39th. Cincinnati’s Evander equalized in the 43rd and Kevin Denkey converted a penalty a minute into stoppage time.

Orlando City won 2-1 at the LA Galaxy after trailing from a Christian Ramirez goal in the 14th. Martin Ojeda converted an Orlando penalty in the 76th and Luis Muriel scored in the 90th minute.

San Diego beat LAFC 3-2 at home, going up from a Christopher McVey goal in the 21st. Onni Valakari doubled San Diego’s lead in the 33rd and Alex Mighten scored in the 40th. Playing a man down from a red card to Igor Jesus in the 53rd, LAFC’s Artem Smolyakov scored in the 43rd and Cengiz Under pulled a goal back five minutes into first-half stoppage time.

“Yeah, that’s just us, you know,” Mighten said. “And the challenge for us now is, how can we replicate that 40 minutes for 90 minutes? You know, we’re more than capable. We’ve got amazing players, amazing style of play. We just need to, you know, be relentless in those moments and not switch off, always be focused. Hopefully, you know, we can get more results working.”

The Earthquakes drew 1-1 at home with Seattle to finish out the Saturday schedule. Beau Leroux put San Jose up in the 32nd and Seattle’s Albert Rusnak equalized in the 80th minute.

“We’ve played six games to date,” San Jose coach Bruce Arena said. “The first four games, we should have got a result in every game. In Charlotte, we didn’t play well. Tonight, against a real good team, we had a good first half. Second half wasn’t what I wanted. … There’s a lot of things going on in the league right now. If you look at some of the scores today, it’s a league where everybody’s a little bit up and down right now. It’s still early in the season and we’ll take it one game at a time.”

On Sunday, Austin won 1-0 at St Louis with Myrto Uzuni scoring in the 33rd minute.

Week 6 ended in Portland, with the Timbers beating Houston 3-1. Felipe Mora put Portland up in the 6th with the Dynamo’s Franco Escobar equalizing in the 12th. Antony scored for the Timbers in the 23rd and 71st minutes.

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.