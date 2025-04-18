Friday in the Championship

The USMNT players abroad in the Championship were in action on Friday, with a full schedule of games on a holiday in England. That started with Haji Wright’s Coventry City shutting out Daryl Dike’s West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at home. Dike subbed on in the 73rd and Wright subbed out two minutes into stoppage time. Jack Rudoni put Coventry up in the 6th and Matt Grimes doubled the lead in the 48th. West Brom’s Callum Styles saw red in the 51st minute.

Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough beat Plymouth Argyle 2-1 at home, going ahead from a Finn Azaz goal in the 12th. Plymouth equalized in the 17th and saw red two minutes into stoppage time. Tommy Conway converted a Boro penalty three minutes into stoppage time.

Josh Sargent subbed out at halftime for Norwich City’s 5-3 home loss to Portsmouth. Trailing from the 15th, Sargent equalized for Norwich in the 21st. Pompey retook the lead in the 39th and added goals four minutes into first-half stoppage time and in the 51st. Jack Stacey pulled a goal back for Norwich in the 64th, but Portsmouth scored again in the 71st. Norwich’s Emiliano Marcondes scored in the 90th minute.

Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 52nd for Stoke City’s 2-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday. Million Manhoef scored in the 21st and Ben Wilmot doubled the lead in the 61st minute. Caleb Wiley’s Watford lost 2-1 at home to Burnley. Mamadou Doumbia put Watford up in the 8th with Burnley equalizing in the 43rd and going ahead in the 58th. Watford finished with nine men with red cards to Moussa Sissoko in the 60th and Edu Kayembe in the 69th minute.

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 2-0 loss at Sheffield United to goals in the 33rd and 87th minutes. Brenden Aaronson subbed out five minutes into stoppage time for Leeds United’s 1-0 win at Oxford United. Manor Solomon scored the game’s only goal in the 33rd minute.

Did Not Play: Donovan Pines (Barnsley 3 – Leyton Orient 4)

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia at 8am, Barcelona vs Celta Vigo at 10:15am, Mallorca vs Leganes at 12:30pm, and Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid at 3pm. CAF Champions League on beIN sport: Mamelodi vs Al Ahly at 9am. Serie A on CBS Sports: Lecce vs Como at 9am. Premier League on USA: Everton vs Manchester City at 10am. NBC has Aston Villa vs Newcastle at 12:30pm.

Canadian Premier League on Fox Soccer Plus: Ottawa vs York at 1pm, Halifax vs Pacific at 3:30pm, and Forge vs Valour at 6pm. MLS on FOX: Austin vs LA Galaxy at 2pm. FS1 has Portland vs LAFC at 10pm. Liga MX on Univision: Club America vs Mazatlan at 7pm, Toluca vs Cruz Azul at 9pm, and Atlas vs Chivas at 11pm.Juarez vs Queretaro is on Fox Soccer Plus at 9pm. Fox Deportes has Tigres vs UNAM Pumas at 11pm.

Sunday has La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Valladolid vs Osasuna at 8am, Villarreal vs Real Sociedad at 10:15am, Sevillla vs Alaves at 12:30pm, and Real Madrid vs Athletic at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Fulham vs Chelsea at 9am and Leicester City vs Liverpool at 11:30am.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lille vs Auxerre at 9am, Nice vs Angers at 11:15am, and St Etienne vs Lyon at 2:45pm. Bundesliga on ESPN2: Augsburg vs Eintracht at 9:30am. Serie A on Fox Deportes: Bologna vs Inter Milan at 12pm and AC Milan vs Atalanta at 2:45pm.

Liga MX on TUDN: Santos Laguna vs Tijuana at 7pm and Leon vs Monterrey at 9pm. Honduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Olimpia vs Motagua at 7:15pm.

Monday has Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Sudtirol vs Bari at 6:30am, Spezia vs Cosenza at 9am, and Pisa vs Cremonense at 2:30pm. Serie A on Fox Deportes: Parma vs Juventus at 2:45pm. KNVB Beker on GolTV: AZ vs Goa Ahead Eagles at 12pm. Pro League on FS2: Al Hilal vs Al Shabab at 12pm and Al Ittihad vs Al Ittifaq at 2pm. Premier League on USA: Spurs vs Nottingham Forest at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Girona vs Real Betis at 3pm. All Times Eastern

Photo by Godfrey Pitt- APS via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com