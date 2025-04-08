USMNT Players Abroad: Leeds wins at Middlesbrough

Tuesday’s USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Championship, where Daryl Dike subbed on in the 65th for West Bromwich Albion’s 2-1 loss at Bristol City. Down a goal from the 56th, West Brom’s Alex Mowatt equalized in the 62nd. West Brom’s Jayson Molumby saw red in the 89th and Bristol City scored again six minutes into stoppage time.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City drew 0-0 at home with Sunderland. Ethan Horvath’s Cardiff City drew 2-2 at Preston North End. Trailing from the 19th, Cardiff’s Will Alves equalized in the 52nd. Preston retook the lead in the 72nd and Yakou Meite equalized for Cardiff four minutes into stoppage time.

Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough lost 1-0 at home to Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United. Aaronson and Morris subbed out a minute into stoppage time. Leeds took the lead from a Daniel James goal in the 2nd. Morris saw yellow in the 74th minute. Caleb Wiley’s Watford shutout Hull City 1-0 at home. Moussa Sissoko scored in the 55th minute.

Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 61st for SV Waldhof’s 2-0 home loss to Unterhaching in the 3. Liga. Unterhaching scored in the 22nd and 43rd minutes.

Moving to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal second-legs, Tigres beat the LA Galaxy 3-2 at home on the night and advanced by the same score on aggregate. Nicolas Ibanez put Tigres up in the 9th and Uriel Antuna doubled the lead in the 10th. Joseph Paintsil pulled a goal back for the Galaxy in the 40th. Romulo made it 3-1 Tigres in the 57th. Carlos Garces scored for the Galaxy in the 60th minute.

Alex Zendejas’s Club America lost 2-1 at Cruz Azul, exiting by the same score on aggregate. Angel Sepulveda opened the scoring for Cruz Azul in the 12th with Alvaro Fidalgo equalizing for Club America in the 57th. Sepulveda scored again in the 85th minute.

Did Not Play: Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 1 – Luton Town 1)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on Univision: Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund at 3pm. Taca de Portugal on beIN Sport: Tirense vs Benfica at 3:45pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Olimpia vs Velez Sarsfield at 6pm, Flamengo vs Central Cordoba at 8:30pm, and LDU Quito vs Deportivo Tachira at 10pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS1: Inter Miami vs LAFC at 8pm and UNAM Pumas vs Vancouver at 10:30pm. Guatemalan Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Xelaju vs Mixco at 10pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

2025 Concacaf Gold Cup draw on FS1 at 7pm.

Europa League on CBS Sports: Bodo/Glimt vs Lazio at 12:45pm and Rangers vs Athletic at 3pm. UniMas has Lyon vs Manchester United at 3pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Ittihad vs Al Orubah at 2pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Internacional vs Atletico Nacional at 6pm and Sao Paulo vs Alianza Lima at 8:30pm.Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Universidad Catolica vs Cerro Largo at 10pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Tijuana vs San Luis at 10pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Samsunspor vs Galatarasay at 1pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Ittifaq vs Al Hilal at 2pm. Serie A on Fox Deportes: Udiense vs AC Milan at 2:45pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lens vs Reims at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Valencia vs Sevilla at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Gil Vicente vs Vitoria Guimaraes at 3:15pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Necaxa vs Pachuca at 9pm and Mazatlan vs Chivas at 11pm ET.

